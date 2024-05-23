Best Apple Memorial Day deals 2024: The biggest savings throughout the holiday

Memorial Day is now just around the corner, and as with every year, retailers are using the holiday as an excuse to serve up some great deals on Apple devices. It’s looking to be a great time to save some money on some of the best Apple gear around. As retailers get geared up for the big day, we’re keeping an eye out to see what kind of savings you can get in the run-up.

At the moment, you’ll find deals all around the web at different retailers. There’s money off the best MacBooks and best iPads at Best Buy, savings on AirPods at Amazon, and more excellent Apple deals at retailers like Walmart.

You aren’t going to find any savings on the Apple Store as always, given that Apple generally refuses to reduce the prices of any of its devices on a temporary basis. Likewise, you’re also unlikely to see any kind of voucher or gift card offer like you see over some deals events at the Apple Store, because those are generally reserved for the likes of Black Friday.

There are big deals on other, non-Apple gear that will work with your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, including headphones, earbuds, watch straps, laptop accessories, TVs, and more. Stay tuned for the big sale, and let’s save you some money!

Best Apple Memorial Day sales:

Best Memorial Day Mac deals

MacBook Air M2 13-inch| $999 $849 at Amazon This isn’t the newest MacBook to come out of Apple’s stable, but its still a muscular machine. This is very close to the lowest price ever, and a $150 saving is always worth grabbing hold of.

MacBook Air M3 13-inch| $1,099 $999 at Best Buy The latest MacBook Air is certainly a powerful beast, and this $100 off is a very solid saving for the 13-inch model. This isn’t quite the lowest price we’ve seen on the laptop, but we’re hoping it gets close over the course of the holiday.

MacBook Pro M3 14-inch| $1,599 $1,449 at Best Buy With the same M3 chip as the M3 Air but the cooling, display, and chassis of the Pro, the M3 MacBook Pro is the perfect MacBook if you want something powerful that doesn’t completely break the bank. $150 off is a great saving as well, bringing it within $20 of its previous lowest price.

MacBook Pro M3 Pro 14-inch| $1,999 $1,799 at Amazon With $200 off, this is one of the best MacBook deals around at the moment. It brings it within striking distance of its previous lowest, although we’re holding out hope that the lower price rears its head over Memorial Day proper.

Mac mini M2 | $599 $499 at B&H Photo We’d argue that this is the Mac that everyone should really be considering, and this price is an excellent reason why. If you’ve already got a monitor, mouse, and keyboard, then its the perfect upgrade to an existing setup. $100 off is nothing to sniff at, either.

Mac Studio M2 | $1,999 $1,899 at B&H Photo This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen on the Mac Studio this year, but it’s still worth considering if you’ve been looking to upgrade your M1 model over the last year. Hopefully, there’ll be further reductions over Memorial Day itself.

Best Memorial Day iPad deals

iPad 10th gen | $349 $329 at Amazon The iPad 10th gen is now the cheapest iPad you can get from the Apple Store, and its already reduced price has been chopped even further by Amazon. This is the lowest price that the iPad has ever been, and makes for a great saving.

iPad 9th gen | $329 $249 at Amazon The iPad that Apple no longer produces is now the least expensive model for some time, with a massive $70 discount. This is a great deal, and while it might not be the latest iPad, the 9th gen is perfect for most iPad tasks.

iPad mini | $499 $479 at Amazon This isn’t a great deal on the iPad mini, but it's the best deal you’ll find at the moment. We’d recommend waiting for the price to drop even more — hopefully, we’ll see further discounts over Memorial Day itself.

iPad Air 6 | $599 $579 at Amazon The latest iPad Air has only been out for a little while, but this $20 discount is already live. It might not be much, but it’s always nice to have a saving on something so new. There’s $30 off the 13-inch model as well.

iPad Pro M4 | $999 $949 at Amazon The newest and most powerful Pro models are also extremely new, and as always, any amount of discount is helpful when you’re looking to pick up such an expensive tablet. This $50 discount makes for the iPad Pros' lowest price yet.

iPad Pro M2 | $799 $749 at Amazon If you don’t want to spend $1000 on a new iPad, then the older iPad Pro M2 is a great option to consider. At the moment you’ll save $50 on one at Best Buy as well, so you can get a solid deal over Memorial day.

Best Memorial Day AirPods deals

AirPods 2 | $129 $ 89 at Amazon As always, the cheapest way to get hold of a pair of AirPods is to go and pick up the older AirPods 2. This isn’t quite the lowest price we’ve seen them, but it’s still a great way to get some AirPods in your pockets.

AirPods Max | $549 $449 at Amazon The most expensive AirPods, now a little more affordable. This $100 makes them $20 away from their lowest price ever — leaving you with enough to buy one of the best AirPods Max cases so you don’t have to use the rubbish one in the box.

AirPods Pro 2 | $249 $229 at B&H Photo At the moment, this is the lowest price that you'll find on the AirPods Pro 2. Their lowest is around $70 off, so we'd recommend you wait a moment before grabbing a pair and see if the price lowers some more.

Best Memorial Day Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch SE | $249 $189 at Amazon The Apple Watch SE is the most affordable Apple Watch, and this deal makes for an excellent saving so that you can grab one for even less. This $70 discount is on both sizes as well, so it doesn’t matter how big your wrist is.

Apple Watch Series 9 | $399 $329 at Amazon The Series 9 with GPS is a great Apple Watch, filled with all the features you could possibly want. This isn’t the lowest price the watch has ever been, but it’s a healthy saving that gets a new Apple Watch on your wrist for less.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 | $799 $779 at Amazon While $20 might not seem like a massive deal on the most expensive Apple Watch that money can buy, it’s still a rare saving on something that is usually full price. This is $50 away from its previous lowest, so hopefully we’ll see a further discount over Memorial Day.

Best Memorial Day Apple Accessories deals

Apple Studio Display | $1,599 $1,499 at Amazon The Studio Display is the monitor that Apple wants you to match with all its Macs, and this deal makes that a little more possible. That’s a $100 saving, although we have seen it drop much lower.

Apple Magic Trackpad | $129 $109 at Amazon If you want to control your Mac mini like you might control a MacBook, then is your best option. This is a solid discount on the Magic Trackpad, although we have seen lower prices in the past.

Apple Pencil 2 | $129 $79 at Amazon First things first — make sure your iPad is compatible! This one only works with iPads pre-Pro M4 and iPad Air 6, and even then it's spotty. If it is compatible, then this is a great deal for artists and stylus fanatics.

AirTag 4 pack | $99 $79 at Amazon Want to bag some trackers so that you can use Find My to track your stuff? This starter pack of 4 is a great way to get started. You’ll save $20 here, only $5 away from their previous lowest price.

HomePod 2 | $299 $279 at B&H Photo HomePods are barely ever discounted, so this is a welcome saving. It’s not quite the lowest price we’ve ever seen, however, so maybe B&H Photo will reduce the price even further as Memorial rounds the corner.

Best Memorial Day deals - beyond Apple

Sony WH-1000XM5 | $399 $328 at Amazon Sony’s AirPods Max rivals have a solid saving at Amazon at the moment, bringing them down to their lowest price ever. This is on all three color options as well, so it doesn’t matter what shade you’d like to add to your life.

Samsung S90C 83-inch | $3,999 $2,999 at Best Buy Yes, even the reduced price isn’t cheap, but that’s an absolutely bonkers $1,000 saving on an excellent telly. Plug your Apple TV box into the back of this thing, and you’ll never look back from big screens and OLED panels.

Q&A

What kind of deals can I expect over Memorial Day?

There are going to be all kinds of deals on a massive range of different products. We’re most interested in the Apple products in the sale of course, but there will be plenty more besides so that you can save on other devices like TVs, headphones, and more. We’ll be updating as and when we spot the best prices around as well, so make sure you stay tuned to see what comes over the Memorial Day period!

When is Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is on Monday 26th May this year, although the deals have already started around the web at different retailers. They’re likely to stay around for a couple of days after, although the really good savings are likely to be over Monday itself.

Where can I find the best Memorial Day Apple deals?

First off — you won't find any at the Apple Store. Apple doesn’t tend to reduce the prices of its products in the Apple store itself, so you’re left with other retailers. Thankfully, third-party retailers are more than happy to lower their prices over the course of Memorial Day, and we’ve already seen some at the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Walmart. You won’t have to do all the searching either — we’ve done all the hard work for you there.

Will I need any subscriptions to access the deals?

Nope! Unlike sales like Prime Day, a sale created by Amazon for its Prime subscribers which reserves the best prices, Memorial Day offers tend to be open for all. That means that you won’t need to spend anything extra to get the best deals you can find over the course of the weekend.

Is Memorial Day good for sales?

Memorial Day is a great day for sales. All over the web, retailers reduce their prices on a wide range of different products and devices so that you can save money. It’s not quite as holistic as the likes of Black Friday or Prime Day, but there are always some great savings to be nabbed over the weekend.

Does Amazon offer Memorial Day sales?

While Amazon doesn’t have any specific sales around Memorial Day as yet, there are always sales to be had on the retailer. And when other retailers around it are reducing prices, Amazon won’t want to miss out on the action, so expect some massive deals on Amazon as the prices drop elsewhere.