This is the best AirPods Max deal to jump on before Black Friday

While Black Friday might still be a few days away, you can pick up Apple's best headphones, the famed AirPods Max, at $100 off on Amazon right now, just $449.

Apple's AirPods Max have been around for a while now, and offer immense comfort, sound quality, and design at a real premium. They're quite a stretch at their usual price of $549, but at $449 they start to look much more appealing. Black Friday is coming close as well, but this deal seems to be an early saving.

$100 off AirPods Max

(opens in new tab) AirPods Max | $549 now $449 at Amazon (opens in new tab) While not quite their lowest-ever price, these are still worth a sniff at $100 off, and perfect for beating the Black Friday rush. This current price will net you Apple's best noise-canceling and auditory experience for a nice $100 off - not too bad when the full price is $549. Just remember to look for a better case than the one that comes in the box - it's rubbish.

Our AirPods Max review scores them very highly thanks to their incredible sound quality and tremendous design. They feature the same digital crown as Apple Watch for volume control. Of course, they come with noise-canceling and work both wirelessly and wired over Bluetooth or otherwise.

This deal is great because there's a flat $100 off every color, it's not often you see a blanket discount on all the models.

AirPods Max offer battery life of up to 20 hours on a single charge and come with an H1 chip in each ear for connectivity and sound control. They also support always-on Siri, Adaptive EQ, and personalized Spatial Audio through iOS 16.

Unfortunately, the case they come with is a bit naff, so you'd be as well spending the $100 you've saved on one of the best cases for AirPods Max you can buy.

You can see our full roundup of the best Black Friday AirPods deals 2022 here.