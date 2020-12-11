What you need to know
- There's a new adventure game on Apple Arcade.
Just as we promised earlier this week, Alba: A Wildlife Adventure by ustwo games is now available for download from Apple Arcade and the App Store.
Created by the same people responsible for the smash hit Monument Valley, the title sees Alba as she goes on an adventure to help save here island.
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure from ustwo games follows an adorable adventurer visiting her grandparents on a beautiful Mediterranean island. Alba is ready for a peaceful summer of wildlife exploration with her friend Ines, but when she sees an animal in danger, she knows she needs to do something about it. Alba soon realizes the island has seen better days and is under threat from a corrupt politician with a devious plan. With Ines and her grandfather - who is a total bird nerd - by her side, she can start the movement to save the island...maybe even the world after that.
From the BAFTA-Award winning studio behind Monument Valley and Assemble with Care comes something entirely new!
Join Alba as she visits her grandparents on a Mediterranean island. She is ready for a peaceful summer of wildlife exploration with her friend Ines, but when she sees an animal in danger, she realizes she needs to do something about it!
Available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV the new game is free to everyone who has an Apple TV+ subscription. It'll also be good to go for anyone with an Apple One package, too.
Game on!
