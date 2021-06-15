After 17 months of closures, June 15, 2021, marks the first day that every single international Apple Store is open at the same time.

The number was collated by 9to5Mac and Michael Steeber, arguably the man to talk to about Apple Stores. And if he says 511 Apple Stores are open, then 511 Apple Stores are most definitely open.

All 511 active Apple Stores globally are operating today in some capacity, many offering in-store shopping and browsing without an appointment and others open for pickup of online orders only, according to a check of every store location on Apple's website conducted Tuesday morning. Cross-referenced with extensive store hour data compiled daily since early 2020, I can verify that June 15 marks the first day every current store has been collectively operational since at least January 4, 2020.

That's good enough for me!

What makes this so interesting is the fact that there are currently no Apple Stores closed for refurbishment which, at the rate Apple likes to refresh its stores, is no mean feat. But, obviously enough, the main reason we've seen so many Apple Stores closed in recent months is the COVID-19 pandemic, with Apple being more proactive than most in closing retail outlets to both protect its team members and limit transmission of the virus. All Apple Stores outside mainland China were closed on March 14, 2020, for example. The first Chinese store closed on January 28.

Since then, it's been a constant run of closing, re-opening, and then re-closing of stores around the world as local restrictions have come into place.