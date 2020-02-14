What you need to know
- Apple's latest TV+ show, Visible: Out on Television is now available.
- It's a five-part docuseries focused on the history of the American LGBTQ movement.
- It features interviews with TV stars including Margaret Cho and Neil Patrick Harris.
All five episodes of Apple's latest TV+ show, Visible: Out on Television are now available to stream!
The new show is a five-part docuseries charting the history of the American LGBTQ movement through the lens of TV and features interviews with stars such as Margaret Cho, Lena Waithe and Neil Patrick Harris.
The description of the new series states:
"Visible: Out on Television" investigates the importance of TV as an intimate medium that has shaped the American conscience, and how the LGBTQ movement has shaped television. Combining archival footage with interviews with key players from the movement and the screen, the docuseries is narrated by Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Waithe. Each hour-long episode will explore themes such as invisibility, homophobia, the evolution of the LGBTQ character, and coming out in the television industry.
In the announcement press release Apple stated:
Apple today announced that "Visible: Out on Television," a new documentary series, will join its growing slate of premium original series. The five-part television event from Emmy-nominated filmmakers Ryan White and Jessica Hargrave, and executive producers Wanda Sykes and Wilson Cruz, will debut in its entirety on February 14, 2020, exclusively on Apple TV+.... The docuseries features never-before-seen interviews with Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Anderson Cooper, Billy Porter, Rachel Maddow, Don Lemon, Sara Ramirez, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and dozens more.
Visible: Out on Television is the latest addition to Apple TV+, and all five episodes are available now.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
