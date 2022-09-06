Sometimes in life, you start to run a little low on cash. We have all been there at one time or another. However, just because you don't have a ton of money to spend doesn't mean you're not interested in playing some new games. Not all of the best Nintendo Switch games have to cost money, though. In fact, you can have more fun with some of these free Nintendo Switch games than you would be paying the premium price for others.

**Note: All titles with an asterisk have features only available with a Nintendo Switch Online or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. This does not mean you must have a membership to play in all cases, but may just mean Save Cloud or other features will be unavailable without one.

All Free Nintendo Switch Games

Here are all the free Nintendo Switch games available in the eShop right now!

Fallout Shelter *

The RPG sim/strategy set in the Fallout universe has made its way to the Switch. Build your underground utopia as you design and populate your very own vault.

Fortnite

One of the reigning champs of the battle royal genre has airdropped into the hands of Switch players. Join the battle for multiplayer dominance against 99 other players in this super fun action title.

Pokémon Quest

If you have always felt that Pokémon didn't have enough corners, then you are in luck. Collect Pokémon and battle your way across Tumblecube island in this fun little Pokémon game.

Pokémon UNITE

The very first Pokémon MOBA is here! Choose your class of Pokémon and play together with online players to get the most points before the round is over. Protect your base as well to prevent the other team from scoring more points than you.

Apex Legends

Get your team together and battle on! Go head to head with other teams as you and your crew level up from battle to battle, collecting new weapons and customization options.

Kitten Squad

PETA has gotten in on the Switch gaming world with Kitten Squad. Control a battalion of kittens as they defeat evil robots to free captured animals.

Namco Museum (PAC-MAN VS. Free Multiplayer-only Ver.) *

This free version of the Namco Museum allows you to play Pac-Man VS. with any of your friends who own the full Namco Museum. Play as Pac-Man or a ghost in the multiplayer Pac-Man title.

Pinball FX3 *

There are a few pinball titles on the Switch, and this one has tons of content. Free players start with only one table, but you can purchase more pinball tables if you fall in love with the gameplay.

Stern Pinball Arcade *

If you want to play amazing recreations of real-life pinball machines, this is one of your best options. This version offers some older pinball tables as well as a few of Stern's newer machines. Much like other Pinball games, you get one table for free and have to purchase the rest.

The Pinball Arcade *

The Pinball Arcade is very similar to the Stern Pinball Arcade, but this is the newer version. In this version, you can play the latest releases from Stern, but some older machines are no longer here. And as before, you get only one machine for free, and others can be bought individually or in packs.

Angry Bunnies: Colossal Carrot Crusade *

Aim a bunch of bunnies at a stack of carrots in this Angry Birds clone. See how many of the 180 levels you can complete as you smash your way to victory.

Arena of Valor

If you want to get into multiplayer online battle arena gaming but you don't want to pay a dime, you might want to consider Arena of Valor. Dive in and discover a roster of 39 heroes to choose from in some heated five-on-five action!

Asphalt 9: Legends

Race around beautifully rendered tracks in various gorgeous speedsters, including Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini, and W Motors. It employs a split-screen for a local multiplayer experience for up to four players.

Brawlhalla

Brawlhalla features over 40 unique characters to choose from in this free-to-play fighting game. Play in local competitions, single-player, or co-op modes.

Warframe *

If you're looking for an intense third-person shooter to play with friends online, this is the game for you. Take in all the action in this free-to-play game.

Dauntless

You play as a slyer out to take down enormous beasts known as Behemoths. You'll team up with players from around the world, obtain powerful weapons and armor, and work together to bring these creatures down.

Dawn of the Breakers

If you are hot for some combat and want a game with an anime art style and a fun story, go pick up Dawn of the Breakers. I mean, it's free! What have you got to lose?

Eternal Card Game

This card game is set in a fantasy world featuring both dragons and gunslingers. You'll need to employ your best strategies, spells, and combat options to make it far. There are plenty of tournaments and events to participate in.

GALAK-Z: Variant S *

If you're anything like me, then you love a good shoot 'em up. But you might also want a little RPG action to round things out. Well, I think this game might be just what you're looking for!

Paladins *

Perhaps you like the idea of a game like Overwatch, but you're loathed to give Blizzard one more penny. Lucky you! Paladins may give you what you're looking for without cracking open your wallet.

Zaccaria Pinball *

Back in the '70s and '80s, Bally and Williams were the kings of pinball, but another company manufactured some awesome tables. Explore the vintage pinball tables made by Zaccaria in this game.

Coloring Book *

It's not exactly a game in the traditional sense. However, considering that up to four people can "play" simultaneously, Coloring Book may be a perfect way to spend some time with the young ones in your family.

Color Zen *

Color Zen is a nice, relaxing, and meditative experience. Throw on some headphones and zone out on this puzzle game that will wash over you with abstract color.

DC Universe Online

This massively multiplayer online game allows you to create your own Super Hero or Super Villain and then run around the DC universe. You'll engage in battles alongside your favorite characters like Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, and more.

Lightseekers

The huge names in trading card games have yet to make their way onto the Nintendo Switch. So if you would like to get into some TCG action, you might want to consider LightSeekers as an alternative.

Prime World: Defenders *

This strategy card game has you defending towers using spells and traps. You'll collect cards, fuse them to make them more powerful, and encounter several different enemies.

Realm Royale *

Run around a playful world filled with various fun locations and weapons, defeating fellow players to see who is the best. In this MMO, you'll be able to forge weapons, loot awesome items, and team up with friends.

Warface

This online first-person shooter has you playing against others using realistic weapons. There are multiple PvP modes to discover and five playable classes, each with its own unique abilities. How well will you do?

SMITE *

Dive into this multiplayer battle arena and test your metal against people all around the world. Choose a God from a multitude of pantheons and prove that you have what it takes!

Super Kirby Clash *

Up to four players take on the role of four different characters with different fighting styles as you fight your way through various levels and bosses. You can play multiplayer locally or online.

Hulu

Did your family, friends, or roommates take over the living area's TV? No worries! You can now access your Hulu account on the Nintendo Switch with an official app. If you haven't subscribed to Hulu yet, it has plenty of benefits, from all the different shows available to the parental controls that are here to make your life easier.

InkyPen

The app for InkyPen is free to download, but you'll need a subscription to their service to access the content inside. There are even parental control functions in the app to make sure your kids aren't getting into comics with ratings you disapprove of!

izneo

Connect to the internet to download comics as you want or download them in bulk to read later. Regardless of your plan, izneo has thousands of comics digitally available for you to read or entertain the kids with. The content is displayed in HD with the choice of almost any genre you can think of!

Onigiri

This MMORPG (Multiplayer Online Roleplaying Game) focuses on real-life people and myths from Japan's history as well— as a few spirits and monsters. Kamikui is an evil-doer trying to destroy the world, and it's up to you to level up and stop this reign of terror. Nintendo Switch Online subscription is not required.

YouTube

Watch all of your favorite content creators like Markiplier to Jacksepticeye on the official YouTube app for the Nintendo Switch. As long as you have a connection to the internet, you can watch anything you want! If you don't want your kids to access YouTube on Nintendo Switch, you can restrict it with parental controls.

Tetris 99 *

This classic is now free on the Nintendo Store for everyone with a love of Tetris in their hearts. Build the blocks, make rows, and collect as many points as possible to advance to the next level. This edition comes with the ability to challenge other players in an online competition!

DELTARUNE Chapter 1 *

DELTARUNE isn't a sequel to UNDERTALE, but it is the first chapter of another series inside of a new world. If you loved the wild (and confusing) ride that UNDERTALE took you on, you need to check out this game. The first chapter is free, and there are more in development.

Pokémon HOME

This service is a great companion software for anyone playing Pokémon GO, Pokémon Sword and Shield, or anyone who owns previous Pokémon games. You can store Pokémon, trade them with other players, or transfer certain Pokémon to and from Sword and Shield.

Gems of War *

Fight off beautifully illustrated fantasy foes in this puzzle-RPG game. Bring your A-game cause you'll need to use strategy and foresight to win. Compete in live events each week and fight your way up global rankings to see who is the ultimate puzzle master.

World of Tanks Blitz

Play as a historically accurate tank taking on the battlefield in this 7 vs. 7 war game. Research and upgrade tanks and get bigger and better options the more you play. Play in tournaments, with friends, online, or on your own.

Spellbreak *

Choose your class and take on your battles with magic. With each battle, you become a stronger mage. Find chests with equipment to help you increase your strength and give you new abilities. What kind of mage will you be? Frostborn, Conduit, Pyromancer, Toxicologist, Stoneshaper, or Tempest?

Ninjala

Take on your own Ninja personality! Create a bright-colored avatar, pick the Ninja Gum you want to use for your weapons, and begin your battles. Play with your friends, against your friends, or on your own. Earn the most points to win!

Fantasy Strike *

This tournament-style fighting game takes on the martial arts style. Carefully calculate your moves to overtake your opponents. Choose from multiple single-player modes and fight on!

Pokémon Café ReMix

Bring your favorite Pokémon into your café by completing fun character-based puzzles! Even the menu items are Pokémon-themed. As new Pokémon come in, you can recruit them to work with you, each bringing their own skill to the job.

The Elder Scrolls: Blades *

Use your customized character to explore dungeons and build your town. Take on battles against friends on other platforms and save across your own devices. This world is yours to make however you'd like.

Island Saver *

This island and its inhabiting creatures need your help! Clear out the clutter of trash and goop. These creatures are called bankimals and carry coins; the more bankimals, the more money you have to spend on your new island!

Jump Rope Challenge *

This fitness game allows players to set a daily jump rope goal to help them stay in shape. To play this, you will have to have a Nintendo Switch; it is not compatible with the Switch Lite.

Tennis 1920s *

In this cute 1920s-style 3D tennis game, take over the tournaments and bring home the trophies. You can even join a private club and bring home prizes for your accomplishments.

BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE Demo *

This battle game has a free demo available when you access the eShop from your Nintendo Switch. The demo does not show up on the Nintendo website. The link featured is for the full game. Featuring characters from BlazBlue, Persona, Under Night In-Birth, and RWBY, players fight as 2D characters with a 3D background.

The Four Kings Casinos and Slots *

Test your luck at the most popular casino games and work your way into the VIP section. Create your own avatar and see if you will get rewarded as one of the top-ranked players at the end of the season. This game is always evolving with new events, clothing for your avatar, and more.

Bravely Default II Demo *

Test out Square Enix's latest game in the Bravely series before you buy. Go on a hunt around the world for four crystals and enjoy a beautiful soundtrack as you travel. If you like the demo, you can purchase the full game for the whole experience.

Octopath Traveler Demo

The character you choose alters the adventure you experience. This demo lets you get a feel of the world Octopath Traveler places you in and test out the characters before committing and buying. The turn-based battles will help you choose how to guide your story.

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realm *

As the name suggests, this is an idle game made with Dungeons and Dragons strategy. Unlock new items and characters through limited-time events updated regularly. Figure out the perfect formation strategy and enjoy the rewards that follow.

Nintendo Entertainment System *

Go back to the classics with Nintendo Entertainment System - Nintendo Switch Online. Those who have an online membership can access many beloved NES games from their Switch. You can even play with friends online who also have a membership. Get into the classics like The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario Bros 3, and Donkey Kong.

Super Nintendo Entertainment System *

Just like Nintendo Entertainment System - Nintendo Switch Online, those with a Nintendo Switch Online membership can also access SNES games for free. Take gaming back to the times of Super Metroid, Super Mario World, and more!

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Trial Edition

Don't have a Wolfenstein: Youngblood buddy pass but want to try out the game for yourself? This trial edition gives you limited game access to try it out for free. Play as Jess and Soph Blazkowicz as they plan how to attack the Nazis from inside Paris.

RPG Maker MV Player

Play RPGs made by other RPG players! Unique games and new worlds. It does not require you to have the RPG Maker MV software.

Rogue Company

In this third-person shooter, how you save the world all depends on who you are. Choose the agent with your favorite set of skills and get to work. You will have many weapons, game modes, and gadgets to enjoy.

Circle of Sumo: Online Rumble! *

Bringing together physics and fighting in the Sumo ring! Not only will you be going up against your opponent, but you've got to watch out for your ring too. The different environments have different challenges to overcome during your battle.

Control Ultimate Edition - Cloud Version *

There is something supernatural going on, and you are using your surroundings to fight off the enemy on your way to find your brother. Anything can be your weapon, and the secrets that have been kept must come to light. This edition includes all expansions.

Rocket League *

It's all the fun of a derby with the mechanics of soccer! You and your team of fellow vehicles ride across the field bumping a soccer ball, trying to get the most goals with exciting boosts and car options.

Vigor *

The apocalypse has come, and how you survive is up to you. Team up with other survivors or shoot them and take their stuff. Build up your apocalypse shelter and explore Norway.

Funimation *

A streaming service dedicated to Japanese anime is now available on your Nintendo Switch! Enjoy a large library of English dubbed shows, including My Hero Academia, Fruits Basket, Attack on Titan, and more.

Comic Coloring Book *

Coloring and a story! This coloring app tells the cute stories of a pair of siblings who have an out-of-this-world time playing with some of their toys. Great for developing motor skills and shape and color awareness.

Lost Lands: Dark Overlord *

Follow the trail to get your son Jimmy back! Discover magical creatures in beautiful places along your journey and solve all the puzzles to bring Jimmy home safe.

Skyforge

The world is in danger, and you must fight to save it. Your class determines your battle style and your moves. Play online with players all over and enjoy the many updates for new things to do.

Retrograde Arena *

Physics in action! Get your battle drone to dominate the arena and figure out which weapons work with your play style. Unlock new customizations for your drone as you go and build the ultimate bot.

PAC-MAN 99 *

A new way to do PAC-MAN, a 99-person Battle Royale! A special online mode is available for those who have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

EMERGENCY HQ *

You are the new incident commander! The police, fire department, rescue services, and technical units in your town need you to build up your base and keep your residents safe and taken care of.

FIGHTING EX LAYER ANOTHER DASH *

Choose your fighter and get in the ring! These fighters have new moves and are ready to show them off and take over their battles.

Knockout City

This free EA game is the ultimate dodgeball tournament! Learn the trick shots and use them with your customized character to come out the dodgeball master.

SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE *

Play BOMBERMAN R with up to 64 other online players and compete in battle royale style to become the BOMBER ONE! Pick your power-ups, customize your look, and bombs away!

CRSED: F.O.A.D.

Go into combat on the battlefield, and don't forget about your magic. In this PvP, military meets mystical. Choose your champion and win.

Trove *

Join the many players online enjoying this free RPG's open world where you can go on quests, create your own world, and more — in cube form!

Sky: Children of the Light *

There is a mystery to be uncovered in these beautifully created realms. Each character comes with a new story; connect and customize as new events and adventures are added.

Super Animal Royale *

Choose a creature and a weapon and get to work! In this 64-player, royale-style battle, you're on a beautiful 2D island trying to be the last animal (or team) standing. Customize your character and gear as you go!

Pokémon TV *

Get all of your favorite Pokémon content in one place! Episodes of the animated series, specials, video and trading card game competitions, sing-alongs for younger kids, and more are now accessible on Pokémon TV on Switch. You don't even need to sign up for a subscription to watch! It's all free; you will just need an internet connection to stream.

Pokémon Quest *

On this cute block island, you get to build a camp with your Pokémon. Attract new friends with your cooking. Go on missions with your team and collect items along the way!

Nintendo 64 - Nintendo Switch Online *

When you expand your Nintendo Switch Online membership with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, you have free access to a few Nintendo 64 games, with more to come! Enjoy The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario 64, Yoshi's Story, and more.

hexceed *

It's like Minesweeper with a new twist! These tiles have walls, directional lines, and more as you go through trying to complete the map.

Twitch *

Take a look at the latest games or follow your favorite streamers, now available on the go with your Nintendo Switch. Whether you're looking to see if you want a game for yourself or just want some video game entertainment without the work, Twitch is the place.