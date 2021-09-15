Apple confirmed yesterday that with the release of iPad mini 6, its entire iPad lineup now features 100% recycled aluminum for their enclosures.

The company stated:

iPad mini features 100 percent recycled aluminum in the enclosure — marking a major milestone where every single model in the iPad lineup now has a 100 percent recycled aluminum enclosure. iPad mini also uses 100 percent recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board, and 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in the magnets in the enclosure and the speakers.

Apple reiterated that it still plans to go net-zero for climate impact by 2030. Beyond the enclosure, the iPad mini also uses 100 percent recycled tin on the logic board and 100% recycled rare earth elements.

iPhone 13 also got some environmental changes, using upcycled plastic water bottles for its antenna lines, and has redesigned the iPhones packaging:

iPhone also uses 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in magnets like those used in MagSafe, 100 percent recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board and, for the first time, in the solder of the battery management unit. Both models also use 100 percent recycled gold in the plating of the main logic board and the wire in the front camera and rear cameras. Redesigned packaging eliminates the outer plastic wrap, avoiding 600 metric tons of plastic and bringing Apple closer to its goal of completely removing plastic from all packaging by 2025.

iPad mini also boasts a new A15 chip and a brand new design. You can see a rundown of where to buy the iPad mini 6 here.