On Monday, March 25, Apple introduced its all-new Apple News+ service that brings more than 300 magazines to customers for just $9.99 per month.
At launch, Apple News+ will be available in the United States and Canada. Later this year, Apple plans to bring the new service to Australia and the United Kingdom, and it also has plans to expand the service to other countries in Europe as well.
Those magazines include the following plus many more:
Business & Politics
- TIME
- The Atlantic
- The New Yorker
Style & Beauty
- Vogue
- InStyle
- ELLE
- Food
- Bon Appétit
- Food & Wine
- Saveur
Sports
- Sports Illustrated
- ESPN
- Runner's World
Travel & Regional
- Condé Nast Traveler
- Travel + Leisure
- Outside
Entertainment
- People
- Vanity Fair
- Entertainment Weekly
Science & Tech
- WIRED
- National Geographic
- Scientific American
Online Publications
- Vox
- theSkimm
- The Cut
- Vulture
At launch, AppleNews+ also includes newspapers, including:
- The Wall Street Journal
- Los Angeles Times
We'll update this list as warranted. What're your favorite magazines on the new service?