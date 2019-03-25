On Monday, March 25, Apple introduced its all-new Apple News+ service that brings more than 300 magazines to customers for just $9.99 per month.

At launch, Apple News+ will be available in the United States and Canada. Later this year, Apple plans to bring the new service to Australia and the United Kingdom, and it also has plans to expand the service to other countries in Europe as well.

Those magazines include the following plus many more:

Business & Politics

  • TIME
  • The Atlantic
  • The New Yorker

Style & Beauty

  • Vogue
  • InStyle
  • ELLE
  • Food
  • Bon Appétit
  • Food & Wine
  • Saveur

Sports

  • Sports Illustrated
  • ESPN
  • Runner's World

Travel & Regional

  • Condé Nast Traveler
  • Travel + Leisure
  • Outside

Entertainment

  • People
  • Vanity Fair
  • Entertainment Weekly

Science & Tech

  • WIRED
  • National Geographic
  • Scientific American

Online Publications

  • Vox
  • theSkimm
  • The Cut
  • Vulture

At launch, AppleNews+ also includes newspapers, including:

  • The Wall Street Journal
  • Los Angeles Times

We'll update this list as warranted. What're your favorite magazines on the new service?