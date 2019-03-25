On Monday, March 25, Apple introduced its all-new Apple News+ service that brings more than 300 magazines to customers for just $9.99 per month.

At launch, Apple News+ will be available in the United States and Canada. Later this year, Apple plans to bring the new service to Australia and the United Kingdom, and it also has plans to expand the service to other countries in Europe as well.

Those magazines include the following plus many more:

Business & Politics

TIME

The Atlantic

The New Yorker

Style & Beauty

Vogue

InStyle

ELLE

Food

Bon Appétit

Food & Wine

Saveur

Sports

Sports Illustrated

ESPN

Runner's World

Travel & Regional

Condé Nast Traveler

Travel + Leisure

Outside

Entertainment

People

Vanity Fair

Entertainment Weekly

Science & Tech

WIRED

National Geographic

Scientific American

Online Publications

Vox

theSkimm

The Cut

Vulture

At launch, AppleNews+ also includes newspapers, including:

The Wall Street Journal

Los Angeles Times

We'll update this list as warranted. What're your favorite magazines on the new service?