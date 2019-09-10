Another September, another slate of Apple product announcements. From hardware to services, here are the major things that Apple announced today. iPhone 11 & iPhone 11 Pro

As expected, Apple announced a new version of the iPhone, the iPhone 11. Powered by Apple's new A13 system-on-a-chip, the iPhone 11 replaces last year's iPhone XR, features wide and ultra-wide cameras, and an assortment of colors. Additionally, Apple announced the iPhone 11 Pro, a triple-camera model made of stainless steel with a matte-textured glass back. iPhone 11: Everything you need to know! Apple Watch Series 5

The new Apple Watch Series 5 will feature a new, always-on display, while keeping the same 18-hour battery life users have come to expect. There's also now a built-in compass, complete with a complication for watch faces and a Compass app. Cellular models all have international emergency calling capability. Apple Watch Series 5: Everything you need to know iPad

Apple unveiled a new entry-level iPad with a 10.2-inch display. It replaces last year's 9.7-inch iPad, and supports Apple Pencil, as well as, for the first time on the entry-level model, the Smart Keyboard and other Smart Connector accessories. 10.2-inch iPad: Everything you need to know! Apple TV+

We got a closer look at See, Apple's upcoming new far-future drama. Apple announced that the first shows would be available on November 1, 2019, and would cost $4.99 per month. Apple TV+: Everything you need to know! Apple Arcade