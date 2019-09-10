Another September, another slate of Apple product announcements. From hardware to services, here are the major things that Apple announced today.
iPhone 11 & iPhone 11 Pro
As expected, Apple announced a new version of the iPhone, the iPhone 11. Powered by Apple's new A13 system-on-a-chip, the iPhone 11 replaces last year's iPhone XR, features wide and ultra-wide cameras, and an assortment of colors. Additionally, Apple announced the iPhone 11 Pro, a triple-camera model made of stainless steel with a matte-textured glass back.
Apple Watch Series 5
The new Apple Watch Series 5 will feature a new, always-on display, while keeping the same 18-hour battery life users have come to expect. There's also now a built-in compass, complete with a complication for watch faces and a Compass app. Cellular models all have international emergency calling capability.
iPad
Apple unveiled a new entry-level iPad with a 10.2-inch display. It replaces last year's 9.7-inch iPad, and supports Apple Pencil, as well as, for the first time on the entry-level model, the Smart Keyboard and other Smart Connector accessories.
Apple TV+
We got a closer look at See, Apple's upcoming new far-future drama. Apple announced that the first shows would be available on November 1, 2019, and would cost $4.99 per month.
Apple Arcade
Apple showed off some of the games coming to Apple Arcade at this year's event, including games from Capcom, Konami, and Annapurna Interactive. Apple also announced that the service would debut on September 19, with a monthly subscription price of $4.99 following a one-month free trial.