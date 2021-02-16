Nintendo's plucky plumber has been around the block for 35 years now, stomping turtles, eating mushrooms, and breaking blocks with his fist across every Nintendo console. Mario games come in all shapes and sizes, usually dominate the system's library, and are almost always a safe bet if you're looking for quality buy. The Nintendo Switch is no different, and Mario has delivered some of the best games on the Switch in the few years since hitting the market. Here are all of the Mario games on the Nintendo Switch.
- ★ Mario perfection: Super Mario Odyssey
- Three classic games: Super Mario 3D All-Stars
- Both old and new adventures: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- No brakes here: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Roll the dice again: Super Mario Party
- 2D multiplayer madness: New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Make it yourself: Super Mario Maker 2
- A new crafted adventure: Paper Mario: The Origami King
- Mario battle royale!?: Super Mario Bros. 35
- An unexpected team-up: Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
- Serving up another hit: Mario Tennis Aces
- Two rivals come together again: Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
★ Mario perfection: Super Mario OdysseyStaff Pick
Super Mario Odyssey is the peak of what a Mario game is capable of. Mario's movement is perfect, the worlds are detailed and gorgeous, and the music is guaranteed to get stuck in your head hours after you stop playing. Super Mario Odyssey has it all, and just when you think there's nothing left to offer, you remember that Mario's hat, Cappy, allows him to take control of almost everything in the game. Super Mario Odyssey is endlessly creative and one of the best games on the Switch.
Three classic games: Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Mario seems like he's the only mascot to have successfully made the jump to 3D, and he alone established the blueprint that every 3D platformer follows to this day. Super Mario 3D All-Stars is a collection of Mario's 3D adventures: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy, all presented in HD for the first time. Make sure you buy before March 31st because after that date, Nintendo will put these games back in the vault.
Both old and new adventures: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
The latest Mario game to release on the Nintendo Switch is Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. It includes the Wii U game, Super Mario 3D World, with new additions like online multiplayer. The game also includes Bowser's Fury, a brand new mode in which Mario faces off against Fury Bowser, a giant, kaiju-sized version of the spiky shelled villain.
No brakes here: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario Kart games are always huge hits, so it's not surprising why Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best selling game on the Nintendo Switch. With all of the DLC from the Wii U version included as well new characters and modes, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is kart racing perfection.
Roll the dice again: Super Mario Party
Super Mario Party is the first Mario Party entry on the Nintendo Switch and features all of the gameplay you'd expect from the popular board game series. Super Mario Party's simple gameplay, new boards, and new mini-games mean that this game will be popular at sleepovers, parties, and get-togethers with pretty much anyone. Be sure to grab an extra Switch controller or pair of Joy-Cons for your extra players.
2D multiplayer madness: New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
Another Wii U game to successfully transition over to the Switch is New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, a new version of the multiplayer platformer that includes two new characters, tailor-made for new players.
Make it yourself: Super Mario Maker 2
Super Mario Maker 2 answers the age-old question: Could you make your own Mario level? With tons of improvements and additions, the included levels would be enough to warrant the purchase, but it's a whole new ball game once you start playing stages posted online. Creativity knows no bounds!
A new crafted adventure: Paper Mario: The Origami King
Fans have been begging Nintendo for a new Paper Mario game that harkens back to the Gamecube classic, The Thousand Year Door. While Paper Mario may never hit those heights again, Paper Mario: The Origami King is still a great RPG and shows that Nintendo still cares about the Paper Mario series.
Mario battle royale!?: Super Mario Bros. 35
Super Mario Bros. 35 is another experiment featuring the multi-faceted plumber. This game is a unique spin on the battle royale genre. In this game, 35 players must run through the original Mario Bros. game, sending obstacles back and forth to one another, until only one Mario remains. Make sure you play before March 31st, as it'll be removed from the eShop after that.
An unexpected team-up: Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
Mario's no stranger to crossovers, but this one is a little out there, even for him. Mario and his friends must team up with the Rabbids to save the Mushroom Kingdom and send the Rabbids home in this excellent strategy game.
Serving up another hit: Mario Tennis Aces
Mario has played a lot of sports, from baseball to golf and even tennis. Mario proves that he is really a jack of all trades as he forces his friends onto the tennis court once again in this recent sports outing. Mario Tennis Aces is loaded with different characters and control schemes to try out, as well as online mode if players are looking to compete on a global scale.
Two rivals come together again: Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
Speaking of global scale, nothing is quite as global as the Olympics. While the real-life 2020 games got delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Switch owners can host their own Olympic games with Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The once bitter rivals compete not for platform supremacy, but for the gold. Play a number of Olympic events as any of your favorite Mario or Sonic characters.
Augmented reality done right: Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is a unique Mario Kart game that combines your Nintendo Switch with an actual Mario Kart to create an augmented reality experience like no other. Build your own tracks in your living room and race up to four friends.
Plenty of Mario to go around
Mario sure does get around, doesn't he? These are all the Mario games on the Nintendo Switch so far. I won't be surprised if we see more soon. The Nintendo Switch is full of excellent titles, so whether you're looking for a single-player experience or some multiplayer action, picking up any Mario game is sure to provide fun for the whole family. Mario games are some of the best Nintendo Switch exclusives you can buy, no matter if you're a hardcore fan or casual gamer.
