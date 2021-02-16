Staff Pick

Super Mario Odyssey is the peak of what a Mario game is capable of. Mario's movement is perfect, the worlds are detailed and gorgeous, and the music is guaranteed to get stuck in your head hours after you stop playing. Super Mario Odyssey has it all, and just when you think there's nothing left to offer, you remember that Mario's hat, Cappy, allows him to take control of almost everything in the game. Super Mario Odyssey is endlessly creative and one of the best games on the Switch.