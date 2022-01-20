Due to the hardware constraints of the Nintendo Switch, the console cannot support some more graphically intensive games that appear on PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X. The Japanese gaming company has created a fix for this with Nintendo Switch Cloud Streaming, which has you play games streamed from the cloud rather than downloading them locally to your device. Since you're streaming, they don't take up any room on your microSD card. Here are all of the games currently available via cloud streaming.
Control Ultimate Edition
Jesse Faden is on a mission to figure out what happened to her brother. Her investigation leads her to the strange Federal Bureau of Control, where a bizarre corruption is causing supernatural things to happen. She'll need to use all of the weapons at her disposal along with the powers she acquires to take down an evil force.
Hitman 3
Hitman 3 might be the conclusion to the story that started in 2016, but it's made in such a way that you don't have to play the previous games to enjoy it. You play as Agent 47, the titular hitman who employs stealth and cunning to take out targets and fulfill his contracts. It's time to seek out those who betrayed him and get revenge.
The Forgotten City
The Forgotten City was originally a mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, but is now a full video game in its own right. Players take on the role of the man who is asked to investigate some Roman ruins. Upon doing so, they are sent back to ancient times to explore the Roman Empire via open-world gameplay. The city is under the protection of the gods, and anyone who sins is turned into gold. It's up to you to interact with these golden people and uncover a larger mystery.
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, and his mercenary gang are out to make money after an interstellar war has ravaged the galaxy. Star-Lord might have plans, but Gamora, Drax the Destroyer, Rocket the Raccoon, and Groot the sentient tree creature are wholly unpredictable and frequently cause an unforeseen chain of events to keep everyone on their toes. You'll have to use their unique skills and unorthodox way of doing things to save the universe from crazy baddies.
A Plague Tale: Innocence
It's 1348, a dark time with little hope and betrayal at every corner. The Black Plague sweeps through the streets along with hordes of disgusting rats out for blood. Teenage Amica and her sick little brother, Hugo, must go undetected to survive the English Army that has invaded along with the French Inquisition troops out to kill them. To do that, they must use stealth and Hugo's budding powers strategically. Help them fight to survive and learn more about their family's secret.
Nintendo Switch Cloud games Coming Soon
Several announced Nintendo Switch Cloud games haven't been released yet. Here are all of the ones that we know of so far.
A Plague Tale: Requiem
This sequel continues Amica and Hugo's story as they fight for their survival amid murder plots, a massive plague, and an invasion. The next entry in their story doesn't release until sometime in 2022, but it has already been announced that it will come to Nintendo Cloud Streaming.
Dying Light 2: Stay Human
A zombie apocalypse is in full swing, and the world as we know it has sunk into despair in this sequel that takes place 20 years after the first game. Aiden Caldwell doesn't remember his past, but he has tools like a grappling hook and paraglider that allow him to get around more safely. Explore this creepy open world and figure out how to survive. Your decisions have consequences, though. By helping some, you might hurt others who are also trying to get by. It comes to the service on February 4, 2022.
Kingdom Hearts - HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix
Sora and his friends Riku and Kairi wanted to set off on an adventure, but their plans changed when a dark force visited their favorite island and sucked them all into a vortex. Sora gets separated from his friends, but teams up with Donald and Goofy, who are out to find the missing King Mickey.
They must travel to different planets inhabited by various Disney characters, including Tarzan, The Beast, Ariel, Aladdin, and more. Along the way, Sora uses his Keyblade to lock away the darkness and save those he meets. You also learn about several other characters and their relationships with Sora and his friends, including Xehanort's dark plot that existed long before Sora was born.
This collection includes the final versions of six games: Kingdom Hearts FINAL MIX, Re:Chain of Memories, 358/2 Days, Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix, Birth By Sleep Final Mix, and Re:coded. It comes to the service on February 10, 2022.
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
This collection contains 3 Kingdom Hearts games: Dream Drop Distance HD, 0.2 Birth by Sleep - A Fragmentary Passage, and X Back Cover. Sora continues his journey alongside his friends Riku, Kairi, Goofy, and Donald as he trains to take on Xehanort. Then in BBSAFP, players take on the role of Aqua and travel into various Disney worlds while learning how to save their friends.
You'll also see just what Mickey Mouse has been up to throughout the last several games. Lastly, X Back Cover takes place in ancient times, long before the events of the other games. Here you'll learn about The Keyblade War and how it relates to Sora and his friends. Play it when it arrives on Switch Cloud Streaming on February 10, 2022.
Kingdom Hearts 3
This is the last entry in the Dark Seeker saga and wraps up Xehanort's evil plan around Sora and his friends. Our heroes travel to various Disney worlds once again, including hand-drawn stories like Hercules, Pixar locations from Toy Story, Monsters Inc., and even the live-action Pirates of the Caribbean. Sora, Donald, and Goofy's art styles change to match the locations they travel to. Seal away the darkness in each world and defeat the evil Organization VIII that's out to get you. You can join in the adventure on February 10, 2022.
Head in the clouds
It's pretty awesome that we're able to play these more graphically intensive games on the Nintendo Switch Cloud without having to purchase a more expensive console. If you're only going to play one game, I highly recommend making it Control Ultimate Edition. This game is so filled with mystery, supernatural powers, and creepy baddies that you'll seriously get pulled in.
If you're looking for something a bit more lighthearted, check out Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. It's a crazy adventure starring your familiar heroes in a brand new story that works beautifully while feeling distinctly different from the movies.
Lastly, you'll definitely want to play Kingdom Hearts - HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix. The plot is absolute lunacy, but you'll be so drawn in with all of the upbeat humor and close friendships that you won't mind. Plus, you'll get to travel to Disney worlds and interact with some of your very favorite characters.
