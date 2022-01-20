Due to the hardware constraints of the Nintendo Switch, the console cannot support some more graphically intensive games that appear on PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X. The Japanese gaming company has created a fix for this with Nintendo Switch Cloud Streaming, which has you play games streamed from the cloud rather than downloading them locally to your device. Since you're streaming, they don't take up any room on your microSD card. Here are all of the games currently available via cloud streaming.

Control Ultimate Edition

Jesse Faden is on a mission to figure out what happened to her brother. Her investigation leads her to the strange Federal Bureau of Control, where a bizarre corruption is causing supernatural things to happen. She'll need to use all of the weapons at her disposal along with the powers she acquires to take down an evil force.

Control Ultimate Edition - Cloud Version Something supernatural is overtaking the Federal Bureau of Control, and it's up to you to put things back to...relatively normal using guns and your powers. The Ultimate Edition includes the main game and all Expansions.

Hitman 3

Hitman 3 might be the conclusion to the story that started in 2016, but it's made in such a way that you don't have to play the previous games to enjoy it. You play as Agent 47, the titular hitman who employs stealth and cunning to take out targets and fulfill his contracts. It's time to seek out those who betrayed him and get revenge.

Hitman 3 - Cloud Version Agent 47 is out to complete his story in the conclusion of the World of Assassination trilogy. He'll travel the world encountering several locations and taking on various enemies as he takes out his targets.

The Forgotten City

The Forgotten City was originally a mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, but is now a full video game in its own right. Players take on the role of the man who is asked to investigate some Roman ruins. Upon doing so, they are sent back to ancient times to explore the Roman Empire via open-world gameplay. The city is under the protection of the gods, and anyone who sins is turned into gold. It's up to you to interact with these golden people and uncover a larger mystery.

The Forgotten City - Cloud Version Explore the Roman Empire in this open-world game. There are mysteries to uncover, lies to deduce, and relationships to challenge.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, and his mercenary gang are out to make money after an interstellar war has ravaged the galaxy. Star-Lord might have plans, but Gamora, Drax the Destroyer, Rocket the Raccoon, and Groot the sentient tree creature are wholly unpredictable and frequently cause an unforeseen chain of events to keep everyone on their toes. You'll have to use their unique skills and unorthodox way of doing things to save the universe from crazy baddies.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Cloud Version The Guardians of the Galaxy find themselves in a hairy situation that has them traveling to various locations and interacting with iconic Marvel characters on their way to save the universe.

A Plague Tale: Innocence

It's 1348, a dark time with little hope and betrayal at every corner. The Black Plague sweeps through the streets along with hordes of disgusting rats out for blood. Teenage Amica and her sick little brother, Hugo, must go undetected to survive the English Army that has invaded along with the French Inquisition troops out to kill them. To do that, they must use stealth and Hugo's budding powers strategically. Help them fight to survive and learn more about their family's secret.

A Plague Tale: Innocence - Cloud Version Amica and Hugo live during one of the scariest times in human history. Hordes of rats roam the streets, and no one can be trusted. They must learn to depend upon each other to survive.

Nintendo Switch Cloud games Coming Soon

Several announced Nintendo Switch Cloud games haven't been released yet. Here are all of the ones that we know of so far. A Plague Tale: Requiem

This sequel continues Amica and Hugo's story as they fight for their survival amid murder plots, a massive plague, and an invasion. The next entry in their story doesn't release until sometime in 2022, but it has already been announced that it will come to Nintendo Cloud Streaming.

A Plague Tale: Requiem - Cloud Version Continue Amica and Hugo's story as they strive to make it through a brutal world. This game will come to Nintendo Switch Cloud Streaming sometime in 2022.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

A zombie apocalypse is in full swing, and the world as we know it has sunk into despair in this sequel that takes place 20 years after the first game. Aiden Caldwell doesn't remember his past, but he has tools like a grappling hook and paraglider that allow him to get around more safely. Explore this creepy open world and figure out how to survive. Your decisions have consequences, though. By helping some, you might hurt others who are also trying to get by. It comes to the service on February 4, 2022.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human - Cloud Version A virus has swept through the world, infecting many and turning them into zombies. It's up to a young man with vague memories of his past to save everyone and uncover his role in all of this.

Kingdom Hearts - HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix

Sora and his friends Riku and Kairi wanted to set off on an adventure, but their plans changed when a dark force visited their favorite island and sucked them all into a vortex. Sora gets separated from his friends, but teams up with Donald and Goofy, who are out to find the missing King Mickey. They must travel to different planets inhabited by various Disney characters, including Tarzan, The Beast, Ariel, Aladdin, and more. Along the way, Sora uses his Keyblade to lock away the darkness and save those he meets. You also learn about several other characters and their relationships with Sora and his friends, including Xehanort's dark plot that existed long before Sora was born. This collection includes the final versions of six games: Kingdom Hearts FINAL MIX, Re:Chain of Memories, 358/2 Days, Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix, Birth By Sleep Final Mix, and Re:coded. It comes to the service on February 10, 2022.

Kingdom Hearts - HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix - Cloud Version A young boy named Sora teams up with Donald and Goofy to search for his friends and find King Mickey. They'll meet several Disney and Final Fantasy characters along the way.

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

This collection contains 3 Kingdom Hearts games: Dream Drop Distance HD, 0.2 Birth by Sleep - A Fragmentary Passage, and X Back Cover. Sora continues his journey alongside his friends Riku, Kairi, Goofy, and Donald as he trains to take on Xehanort. Then in BBSAFP, players take on the role of Aqua and travel into various Disney worlds while learning how to save their friends. You'll also see just what Mickey Mouse has been up to throughout the last several games. Lastly, X Back Cover takes place in ancient times, long before the events of the other games. Here you'll learn about The Keyblade War and how it relates to Sora and his friends. Play it when it arrives on Switch Cloud Streaming on February 10, 2022.

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue - Cloud Version Continue the Kingdom Hearts saga by playing as Sora and Aqua to fight back the darkness. Then watch a movie that explains the lore behind the Keyblade Wars.

Kingdom Hearts 3

This is the last entry in the Dark Seeker saga and wraps up Xehanort's evil plan around Sora and his friends. Our heroes travel to various Disney worlds once again, including hand-drawn stories like Hercules, Pixar locations from Toy Story, Monsters Inc., and even the live-action Pirates of the Caribbean. Sora, Donald, and Goofy's art styles change to match the locations they travel to. Seal away the darkness in each world and defeat the evil Organization VIII that's out to get you. You can join in the adventure on February 10, 2022.