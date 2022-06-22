With apps like CrunchyRoll being available on the Nintendo Switch, you'd think getting Netflix on the Switch would be intuitive. Unfortunately, the app is not currently available in the eShop and we're not sure if it will be. But, hope is not lost! By accessing the Switch's hidden browser, you'll be streaming smoothly in no time!

WARNING: This is not an official way to access the web. It is not secured. This means your personal info has the chance of being tracked and stolen. Please keep this in mind before beginning.

How to set up Netflix on your Nintendo Switch

To get into Netflix on your Nintendo Switch, you'll need to access the hidden browser. Follow these simple steps to get there.

Select System Settings on the Switch home screen. Select Internet from the left-hand menu. Scroll down to Internet Settings. Find the Wi-Fi connection you're on and click A. Select Change Settings. Go to DNS Settings and switch it from Automatic to Manual. Press A on the Primary DNS and enter 045.055.142.122 and save it. Click OK where it says the settings are saved. When the pop-up goes away, you will see the previous menu and select Connect to This Network. This will give you a "Registration is required to use this network" prompt, select Next. The SwitchBru DNS page will come up and you can either Continue to Google or select Enter URL from the left-hand menu. Either search for Netflix in Google and select the link or enter www.netflix.com into the enter URL page and click Continue. This will bring up the main Netflix page where you can login or sign up and begin streaming.

Switch between games and shows

Now you can set up one of the best stands for your console and stream Netflix anywhere with Wi-Fi from your portable Nintendo Switch! Once you're done you will want to make sure to reset your DNS to automatic. Keep in mind this is an unofficial way to get access to the internet and Netflix on your Switch and may carry some risks.