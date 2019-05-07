Professions in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite play an important role in how you play the game, especially in team combat at Fortresses. Pick the wrong Profession and your team may lack certain skills required to defeat the assortment of different enemies that can appear, or you may find yourselves vulnerable from a certain type of enemy with no way to bolster that skill.

Each Profession has a large skill tree filled with multiple different spells that can be powered up and even more spells that can be unlocked as you move through the tree. With the help of videos from Iced9X and tables from Quazii we have a good idea of skills available for each Profession.

What are the Auror skills?

Aurors are the defense against the Dark Arts. They are strong against Dark magic users but weak against the magical beasts of the world. For more information on the Auror Profession, check out our guide to professions here. Here we have the entire skill tree and what they do.

Active Skills