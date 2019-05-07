Professions in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite play an important role in how you play the game, especially in team combat at Fortresses. Pick the wrong Profession and your team may lack certain skills required to defeat the assortment of different enemies that can appear, or you may find yourselves vulnerable from a certain type of enemy with no way to bolster that skill.
Each Profession has a large skill tree filled with multiple different spells that can be powered up and even more spells that can be unlocked as you move through the tree. With the help of videos from Iced9X and tables from Quazii we have a good idea of skills available for each Profession.
What are the Auror skills?
Aurors are the defense against the Dark Arts. They are strong against Dark magic users but weak against the magical beasts of the world. For more information on the Auror Profession, check out our guide to professions here. Here we have the entire skill tree and what they do.
Active Skills
|Spell name
|Spell effect
|The Weakening Hex
|Impair a Foe by lowering their Power
|Improved Weakness Hex
|
Level 1: -5% Foe Power
Level 2: -5% Foe Power
|Weakness Hex Maxima
|
Level 1: -5% Foe Power
Level 2: -5% Foe Power
Level 3: -5% Foe Power
|Weakness Hex Mastery
|
Level 1: -10% Foe Defence, Dodge and Defence Breach
Level 2: -10% Foe Defence, Dodge and Counter Jinxes
|The Bat-Bogey Hex
|Reduce a single Foe's Stamina by a small amount
|Ferocious Bat-Bogey Hex
|Reduce Foe Stamina by -2
|The Confusion Hex
|Impair a Foe that lowers their Defense, Evasiveness, and Counter Jinxes
|Confusion Hex Repetitions
|
Level 1: -10% Foe Defence, Dodge, Defence Breach
Level 2: -10% Foe Defence, Dodge, Counter Jinxes
|The Focus Charm
|Transfer Focus from yourself to a Teammate
Passive Skills
|Spell name
|Spell effect
|The Auror Advantage
|+10 Power v.s. Foes with <50% Stamina
|Protego Practice
|
Level 1: +1% Protego Power
Level 2: +2% Protego Power
|The Flitwick Method
|
Level 1: +2 Power
Level 2: +2 Power
|Third Position
|
Level 1: +2 Power
Level 2: +2 Power
Level 3: +2 Power
Level 4: +2 Power
|Field Training
|
Level 1: +1% Precision
Level 2: +1% Precision
Level 3: +2% Precision
|Resilience Training
|
Level 1: +6 Stamina
Level 2: +7 Stamina
Level 3: +8 Stamina
|Auror's Handbook
|
Level 1: +7 Stamina
Level 2: +8 Stamina
|Steel Conviction
|
Level 1: +1 Maximum Focus
Level 2: +1 Maximum Focus
|Method in the Mad-Eye
|
Level 1: +7 Stamina
Level 2: +8 Stamina
Level 3: +10 Stamina
|Playing Dirty
|+10% Defence vs Foes with at less than 50% Stamina
|Mind the Gaps
|
Level 1: +1% Precision
Level 2: +1% Precision
Level 3: +2% Precision
Level 4: +2% Precision
Level 5: +3% Precision
|Gawaining Experience
|
Level 1: +9 Stamina
Level 2: +10 Stamina
|Self Reflection
|
Level 1: +4% Critical Power
Level 2: +5% Critical Power
Level 3: +6% Critical Power
Level 4: +7% Critical Power
|The Duellists
|
Level 1: +2 Power
Level 2: +2 Power
Level 3: +2 Power
Level 4: +3 Power
|Duelling In The Dark
|+1 Initial Focus
|Somatic Casting
|
Level 1: +2 Power
Level 2: +2 Power
Level 3: +3 Power
|Full Body Fitness
|
Level 1: +9 Stamina
Level 2: +10 Stamina
Level 3: +12 Stamina
|Punishment Principle
|
Level 1: +2 Power
Level 2: +2 Power
Level 3: +3 Power
Level 4: +3 Power
|Duelling dummy
|
Level 1: +3 Power
Level 2: +3 Power
|An Unforgivable
|
Level 1: +9 Stamina
Level 2: +10 Stamina
Level 3: +12 Stamina
Level 4: +15 Stamina
|Walden Macnair
|
Level 1: +3 Power
Level 2: +3 Power
Level 3: +3 Power
|Constant Vigilance
|
Level 1: +1 Maximum Focus
Level 2: +1 Maximum Focus
Level 3: +1 Maximum Focus
|To Protect And Serve
|
Level 1: +5% Proficiency Power
Level 2: +6% Proficiency Power
Level 3: +8% Proficiency Power
Level 4: +10% Proficiency Power
|Dancing With Dummies
|+35% Precision vs Foes with 100% Stamina
|Hidden Gem
|
Level 1: +6% Defence
Level 2: +9% Defence
|Practice Range
|
Level 1: +3% Accuracy
Level 2: +5% Accuracy
Level 3: +7% Accuracy
|Diggles' Discriminating Discourse
|
Level 1: +3% Defence Breach
Level 2: +4% Defence Breach
Level 3: +5% Defence Breach
Level 4: +8% Defence Breach
Level 5: +12% Defence Breach
|The Criminal Mind
|
Level 1: +7% Proficiency Power
Level 2: +8% Proficiency Power
Level 3: +10% Proficiency Power
Level 4: +13% Proficiency Power
|Battle Instinct
|
Level 1: +2% Precision
Level 2: +2% Precision
Level 3: +3% Precision
|Creatures Elective
|
Level 1: +6% Deficiency Defence
Level 2: +8% Deficiency Defence
Level 3: +11% Deficiency Defence
|Advanced Guard
|
Level 1: +2% Protego Power
Level 2: +2% Protego Power
Level 3: +3% Protego Power
|History of the Dark Arts
|
Level 1: +8% Proficiency Power
Level 2: +9% Proficiency Power
Level 3: +11% Proficiency Power
Level 4: +14% Proficiency Power
Level 5: +19% Proficiency Power
|Thieves' Survival Guide
|
Level 1: +2% Precision
Level 2: +2% Precision
Level 3: +3% Precision
Level 4: +3% Precision
|Knowledge and Understanding
|
Level 1: +11% Deficiency Defence
Level 2: +14% Deficiency Defence
|Into The Fire
|
Level 1: +11 Stamina
Level 2: +13 Stamina
Level 3: +15 Stamina
|Best-Laid Plans
|+1 Initial Focus
|Accelerating Blast
|
Level 1: +6% Critical Power
Level 2: +7% Critical Power
Level 3: +9% Critical Power
|Light and Shadow Room
|
Level 1: +7% Critical Power
Level 2: +9% Critical Power
Level 3: +10% Critical Power
|Expanding Repertoire
|
Level 1: +3 Power
Level 2: +3 Power,
Level 3: +3 Power
Level 4: +4 Power
|Fashion Forward
|
Level 1: +10% Defence
Level 2: +14% Defence
|Perfect Form
|
Level 1: +3 Power
Level 2: +3 Power
Level 3: +4 Power
Level 4: +4 Power
|The Trick With Death Eaters
|+25% Precision vs Death Eaters
|First Strike
|+50% Critical Power vs Foes with 100% Stamina
|Full Moon Hunter
|+30% Defence Breach vs Werewolves
We made it through!
There we are, every skill for Aurors in the Skill tree. It's worth repeating that a lot of these passives skills do stack. So a level four Perfect form spell has a total of +14 Power — the level 1-4 spells added together — not just the +4 power the spell upgrade give you.
This gives you a lot of reasons to spend those scrolls and spellbooks mastering one Profession before moving onto the next.
