Professions in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite play an important role in how you play the game, especially in team combat at Fortresses. Pick the wrong Profession and your team may lack certain skills required to defeat the assortment of different enemies that can appear, or you may find yourselves vulnerable from a certain type of enemy with no way to bolster that skill.

Each Profession has a large skill tree filled with multiple different spells that can be powered up and even more spells that can be unlocked as you move through the tree. With the help of videos from Iced9X and tables from Quazii we have a good idea of skills available for each Profession.

What are the Auror skills?

Aurors are the defense against the Dark Arts. They are strong against Dark magic users but weak against the magical beasts of the world. For more information on the Auror Profession, check out our guide to professions here. Here we have the entire skill tree and what they do.

Active Skills

Spell name Spell effect
The Weakening Hex Impair a Foe by lowering their Power
Improved Weakness Hex Level 1: -5% Foe Power
Level 2: -5% Foe Power
Weakness Hex Maxima Level 1: -5% Foe Power
Level 2: -5% Foe Power
Level 3: -5% Foe Power
Weakness Hex Mastery Level 1: -10% Foe Defence, Dodge and Defence Breach
Level 2: -10% Foe Defence, Dodge and Counter Jinxes
The Bat-Bogey Hex Reduce a single Foe's Stamina by a small amount
Ferocious Bat-Bogey Hex Reduce Foe Stamina by -2
The Confusion Hex Impair a Foe that lowers their Defense, Evasiveness, and Counter Jinxes
Confusion Hex Repetitions Level 1: -10% Foe Defence, Dodge, Defence Breach
Level 2: -10% Foe Defence, Dodge, Counter Jinxes
The Focus Charm Transfer Focus from yourself to a Teammate

Passive Skills

Spell name Spell effect
The Auror Advantage +10 Power v.s. Foes with <50% Stamina
Protego Practice Level 1: +1% Protego Power
Level 2: +2% Protego Power
The Flitwick Method Level 1: +2 Power
Level 2: +2 Power
Third Position Level 1: +2 Power
Level 2: +2 Power
Level 3: +2 Power
Level 4: +2 Power
Field Training Level 1: +1% Precision
Level 2: +1% Precision
Level 3: +2% Precision
Resilience Training Level 1: +6 Stamina
Level 2: +7 Stamina
Level 3: +8 Stamina
Auror's Handbook Level 1: +7 Stamina
Level 2: +8 Stamina
Steel Conviction Level 1: +1 Maximum Focus
Level 2: +1 Maximum Focus
Method in the Mad-Eye Level 1: +7 Stamina
Level 2: +8 Stamina
Level 3: +10 Stamina
Playing Dirty +10% Defence vs Foes with at less than 50% Stamina
Mind the Gaps Level 1: +1% Precision
Level 2: +1% Precision
Level 3: +2% Precision
Level 4: +2% Precision
Level 5: +3% Precision
Gawaining Experience Level 1: +9 Stamina
Level 2: +10 Stamina
Self Reflection Level 1: +4% Critical Power
Level 2: +5% Critical Power
Level 3: +6% Critical Power
Level 4: +7% Critical Power
The Duellists Level 1: +2 Power
Level 2: +2 Power
Level 3: +2 Power
Level 4: +3 Power
Duelling In The Dark +1 Initial Focus
Somatic Casting Level 1: +2 Power
Level 2: +2 Power
Level 3: +3 Power
Full Body Fitness Level 1: +9 Stamina
Level 2: +10 Stamina
Level 3: +12 Stamina
Punishment Principle Level 1: +2 Power
Level 2: +2 Power
Level 3: +3 Power
Level 4: +3 Power
Duelling dummy Level 1: +3 Power
Level 2: +3 Power
An Unforgivable Level 1: +9 Stamina
Level 2: +10 Stamina
Level 3: +12 Stamina
Level 4: +15 Stamina
Walden Macnair Level 1: +3 Power
Level 2: +3 Power
Level 3: +3 Power
Constant Vigilance Level 1: +1 Maximum Focus
Level 2: +1 Maximum Focus
Level 3: +1 Maximum Focus
To Protect And Serve Level 1: +5% Proficiency Power
Level 2: +6% Proficiency Power
Level 3: +8% Proficiency Power
Level 4: +10% Proficiency Power
Dancing With Dummies +35% Precision vs Foes with 100% Stamina
Hidden Gem Level 1: +6% Defence
Level 2: +9% Defence
Practice Range Level 1: +3% Accuracy
Level 2: +5% Accuracy
Level 3: +7% Accuracy
Diggles' Discriminating Discourse Level 1: +3% Defence Breach
Level 2: +4% Defence Breach
Level 3: +5% Defence Breach
Level 4: +8% Defence Breach
Level 5: +12% Defence Breach
The Criminal Mind Level 1: +7% Proficiency Power
Level 2: +8% Proficiency Power
Level 3: +10% Proficiency Power
Level 4: +13% Proficiency Power
Battle Instinct Level 1: +2% Precision
Level 2: +2% Precision
Level 3: +3% Precision
Creatures Elective Level 1: +6% Deficiency Defence
Level 2: +8% Deficiency Defence
Level 3: +11% Deficiency Defence
Advanced Guard Level 1: +2% Protego Power
Level 2: +2% Protego Power
Level 3: +3% Protego Power
History of the Dark Arts Level 1: +8% Proficiency Power
Level 2: +9% Proficiency Power
Level 3: +11% Proficiency Power
Level 4: +14% Proficiency Power
Level 5: +19% Proficiency Power
Thieves' Survival Guide Level 1: +2% Precision
Level 2: +2% Precision
Level 3: +3% Precision
Level 4: +3% Precision
Knowledge and Understanding Level 1: +11% Deficiency Defence
Level 2: +14% Deficiency Defence
Into The Fire Level 1: +11 Stamina
Level 2: +13 Stamina
Level 3: +15 Stamina
Best-Laid Plans +1 Initial Focus
Accelerating Blast Level 1: +6% Critical Power
Level 2: +7% Critical Power
Level 3: +9% Critical Power
Light and Shadow Room Level 1: +7% Critical Power
Level 2: +9% Critical Power
Level 3: +10% Critical Power
Expanding Repertoire Level 1: +3 Power
Level 2: +3 Power,
Level 3: +3 Power
Level 4: +4 Power
Fashion Forward Level 1: +10% Defence
Level 2: +14% Defence
Perfect Form Level 1: +3 Power
Level 2: +3 Power
Level 3: +4 Power
Level 4: +4 Power
The Trick With Death Eaters +25% Precision vs Death Eaters
First Strike +50% Critical Power vs Foes with 100% Stamina
Full Moon Hunter +30% Defence Breach vs Werewolves

We made it through!

There we are, every skill for Aurors in the Skill tree. It's worth repeating that a lot of these passives skills do stack. So a level four Perfect form spell has a total of +14 Power — the level 1-4 spells added together — not just the +4 power the spell upgrade give you.

This gives you a lot of reasons to spend those scrolls and spellbooks mastering one Profession before moving onto the next.

