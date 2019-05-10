No part is complete without a proper healing class.
Each Profession has a large skill tree filled with multiple different spells that can be powered up and even more spells that can be unlocked as you move through the tree. With the help of videos from Iced9X and tables from Quazii, we have a good idea of skills available for each Profession.
What are the Magizoologist skills?
The Magizoologist, along with being strong against Magical beasts and weak against Curiosities, has the best healing spells in the game and is a must-have for the high-level Fortresses. For a more in-depth understanding of Magizoologists and a breakdown of Professions take a look at this article, it will fill in some blanks.
The Magizoologist is excellent at not just keeping your team alive — they save you so many potions — but actually reviving them if they get knocked down. This increases the team's chances of completing a fortress by a huge amount.
A reminder that these passive spell properties do stack. This means if you reach level 4 in the Camp Firenze passive spell you haven't increased your Stamina by 11, but by a whopping 35. This makes spending your hard earned scrolls and spellbooks way more enticing.
Active Skills
|Spell name
|Spell effect
|Mending Charm
|Restore a Teammate's Stamina by a small amount
|Mending Charm Maxima
|Restore a Teammate's Stamina by +2
|The Stamina Charm
|Restore the Stamina of a Teammate
|Stamina Charm Maxima
|
Level 1: Restore Teammate Stamina by +5%
Level 2: Restore Teammate Stamina by +5%
|Luna's Stamina Charm
|Restore Teammate Stamina by +5%
|The Revive charm
|Revive a knocked-out Teammate and restore a portion of their Stamina
|Improved Revive Charm
|
Level 1: +10% Teammate Stamina on Revive
Level 2+10% Teammate Stamina on Revive
level 3: +10% Teammate Stamina on Revive
|The Bravery Charm
|Enhance your entire team by raising their Power against Elite Foes
|Amplified Bravery Charm
|
Level 1: +30% Teammate Power vs Elites
Level 2:+30% Teammate Power vs Elites
level 3: +30% Teammate Power vs Elites
Passive Skills
|Spell name
|Spell effect
|A Noble Cause
|
Level 1: +6 Stamina
Level 2: +7 Stamina
Level 3: +8 Stamina
Level 4: +10 Stamina
|Ministry Magizoology Orientation
|+10 Power while Player has at least 50% Stamina
|Safety Orientation
|
Level 1: +3% Protego Power
Level 2: +4% Protego Power
|Billywig Stings
|
Level 1: +1% Precision
Level 2: +2% Precision
|Camp Firenze
|
Level 1: +7 Stamina
Level 2: +8 Stamina
Level 3: +9 Stamina
Level 4: +11 Stamina
|Be The Erumpent
|
Level 1: +1 Power
Level 2: +1 Power
|Fire Crabs!
|
Level 1: +8 Stamina
Level 2: +9 Stamina
Level 3: +10 Stamina
|The Slightest Movement
|
Level 1: +1 Maximum Focus
Level 2: +1 Maximum Focus
|Occamy In a Tea Pot
|
Level 1: +5% Proficiency Power
Level 2: +6% Proficiency Power
Level 3: +8% Proficiency Power
Level 4: +10% Proficiency Power
|Natural Defences
|
Level 1: +4% Defence
Level 2: +5% Defence
|Forum Quorum
|+6 Defence while player has at least 50% Stamina
|Romanian Sojourn
|
Level 1: +1 Power
Level 2: +1 Power
Level 3: +2 Power
Level 4: +2 Power
|Live Chimaera Handling
|
Level 1: +8 Stamina
Level 2: +9 Stamina
Level 3: +10 Stamina
Level 4: +13 Stamina
|Nowhere to Hide
|
Level 1: +3% Critical Power
Level 2: +3% Critical Power
Level 3: +4% Critical Power
Level 4: +5% Critical Power
|Pain to Train
|
Level 1: +9 Stamina
Level 2: +10 Stamina
Level 3: +12 Stamina
|Sky, Sea, Sky, Seafloor
|
Level 1: +9 Stamina
Level 2: +10 Stamina
Level 3: +12 Stamina
Level 4: +14 Stamina
|Alberta Toothill
|
Level 1: +2 Power
Level 2: +2 Power
Level 3: +2 Power
|How to Stun a Giant
|
Level 1: +1% Precision
Level 2: +2% Precision
Level 3: +2% Precision
Level 4: +3% Precision
Level 4: +4% Precision
|Celebrity Jeopardy
|
Level 1: +1 Maximum Focus
Level 2: +2 Maximum Focus
Level 3:+2 Maximum Focus
|Confound and Bewilder
|
Level 1: +1 Initial Focus
Level 2: +1 Initial Focus
|Mordecai's Method
|
Level 1: +2 Power
Level 2: +2 Power
Level 3: +2 Power
|Re'Em
|
Level 1: +11 Stamina
Level 2: +12 Stamina
Level 3: +14 Stamina
|Wilderness Wear
|
Level 1: +12 Stamina
Level 2: +13 Stamina
|A Bird in Hand
|+40 Power while Player has at least 5 Focus
|Shield Charmer
|
Level 1: +4% Protego Power
Level 2: +6% Protego Power
Level 3: +7% Protego Power
|Wilderness Wards
|
Level 1: +4% Defence
Level 2: +5% Defence
Level 3: +7% Defencey
Level 4: +9% Defence
|Doxycide
|
Level 1: +4% Accuracy
Level 2: +6% Accuracy
Level 3: +10% Accuracy
|Binn's Revenge
|
Level 1: +2% Defence Breach
Level 2: +3% Defence Breach
Level 3: +4% Defence Breach
Level 4: +5% Defence Breach
Level 5: +8% Defence Breach
|Howling Wolves
|
Level 1: +2 Power
Level 2: +2 Power
Level 3: +2 Power
Level 4: +3 Power
|Pet Manticore
|
Level 1: +11 Stamina
Level 2: +13 Stamina
Level 3: +14 Stamina
Level 4: +18 Stamina
|Guest Lecturer
|
Level 1: +7% Defiency Defence
Level 2: +10% Defiency Defence
Level 3: +13% Defiency Defence
|Necessary Force
|
Level 1: +2 Power
Level 2: +2 Power
Level 3: +3 Power
Level 4: +3 Power
|Acromantula Handling
|
Level 1: +13 Stamina
Level 2: +14 Stamina
Level 3:+17 Stamina
|Curiosities Killed a Cat
|
Level 1: +13% Deficiency Defence
Level 2:+17% Deficiency Defence
|Breath of Dragons
|
Level 1: +4% Critical Power
Level 2: +5% Critical Power
Level 3: +6% Critical Power
|Two Creatures, Great and Small
|
Level 1: +7% Proficiency Power
Level 2: +8% Proficiency Power
Level 3: +10% Proficiency Power
Level 4: +13% Proficiency Power
|Dragon Lady
|
Level 1: +7% Defence
Level 2: +9% Defence
|Trouble with Truckles
|+1 Initial Focus
|Lethifold
|
Level 1: +5% Critical Power
Level 2: +6% Critical Power
Level 3: +7% Critical Power
|Rolf Scamander
|
Level 1: +8% Proficiency Power
Level 2: +9% Proficiency Power
Level 3: +11% Proficiency Power
Level 4: +14% Proficiency Power
Level 4: +19% Proficiency Power
|Spiders!
|+20% Defence vs Spiders
|Become the Beast
|+15% Defence while the player has at least 5 focus
|Vile Creatures
|+25 Power vs Erklings
Defense is key
The Greatest part of being a Magizoologist is your ability to take a hit and keep moving forward, as well as a ton of heals! This gives you a lot of survivability if you are trying to play solo, and a lot of desirability when playing in a team.
Remember that you can choose not to fight in a Fortress and spend your time healing and reviving your team as they need it. You'll be everyone's favorite if you can save them potions, and time!
