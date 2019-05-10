No part is complete without a proper healing class.

Each Profession has a large skill tree filled with multiple different spells that can be powered up and even more spells that can be unlocked as you move through the tree. With the help of videos from Iced9X and tables from Quazii, we have a good idea of skills available for each Profession.

What are the Magizoologist skills?

The Magizoologist, along with being strong against Magical beasts and weak against Curiosities, has the best healing spells in the game and is a must-have for the high-level Fortresses. For a more in-depth understanding of Magizoologists and a breakdown of Professions take a look at this article, it will fill in some blanks.

The Magizoologist is excellent at not just keeping your team alive — they save you so many potions — but actually reviving them if they get knocked down. This increases the team's chances of completing a fortress by a huge amount.

A reminder that these passive spell properties do stack. This means if you reach level 4 in the Camp Firenze passive spell you haven't increased your Stamina by 11, but by a whopping 35. This makes spending your hard earned scrolls and spellbooks way more enticing.

Active Skills