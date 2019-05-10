No part is complete without a proper healing class.

Each Profession has a large skill tree filled with multiple different spells that can be powered up and even more spells that can be unlocked as you move through the tree. With the help of videos from Iced9X and tables from Quazii, we have a good idea of skills available for each Profession.

What are the Magizoologist skills?

The Magizoologist, along with being strong against Magical beasts and weak against Curiosities, has the best healing spells in the game and is a must-have for the high-level Fortresses. For a more in-depth understanding of Magizoologists and a breakdown of Professions take a look at this article, it will fill in some blanks.

The Magizoologist is excellent at not just keeping your team alive — they save you so many potions — but actually reviving them if they get knocked down. This increases the team's chances of completing a fortress by a huge amount.

A reminder that these passive spell properties do stack. This means if you reach level 4 in the Camp Firenze passive spell you haven't increased your Stamina by 11, but by a whopping 35. This makes spending your hard earned scrolls and spellbooks way more enticing.

Active Skills

Spell name Spell effect
Mending Charm Restore a Teammate's Stamina by a small amount
Mending Charm Maxima Restore a Teammate's Stamina by +2
The Stamina Charm Restore the Stamina of a Teammate
Stamina Charm Maxima Level 1: Restore Teammate Stamina by +5%
Level 2: Restore Teammate Stamina by +5%
Luna's Stamina Charm Restore Teammate Stamina by +5%
The Revive charm Revive a knocked-out Teammate and restore a portion of their Stamina
Improved Revive Charm Level 1: +10% Teammate Stamina on Revive
Level 2+10% Teammate Stamina on Revive
level 3: +10% Teammate Stamina on Revive
The Bravery Charm Enhance your entire team by raising their Power against Elite Foes
Amplified Bravery Charm Level 1: +30% Teammate Power vs Elites
Level 2:+30% Teammate Power vs Elites
level 3: +30% Teammate Power vs Elites

Passive Skills

Spell name Spell effect
A Noble Cause Level 1: +6 Stamina
Level 2: +7 Stamina
Level 3: +8 Stamina
Level 4: +10 Stamina
Ministry Magizoology Orientation +10 Power while Player has at least 50% Stamina
Safety Orientation Level 1: +3% Protego Power
Level 2: +4% Protego Power
Billywig Stings Level 1: +1% Precision
Level 2: +2% Precision
Camp Firenze Level 1: +7 Stamina
Level 2: +8 Stamina
Level 3: +9 Stamina
Level 4: +11 Stamina
Be The Erumpent Level 1: +1 Power
Level 2: +1 Power
Fire Crabs! Level 1: +8 Stamina
Level 2: +9 Stamina
Level 3: +10 Stamina
The Slightest Movement Level 1: +1 Maximum Focus
Level 2: +1 Maximum Focus
Occamy In a Tea Pot Level 1: +5% Proficiency Power
Level 2: +6% Proficiency Power
Level 3: +8% Proficiency Power
Level 4: +10% Proficiency Power
Natural Defences Level 1: +4% Defence
Level 2: +5% Defence
Forum Quorum +6 Defence while player has at least 50% Stamina
Romanian Sojourn Level 1: +1 Power
Level 2: +1 Power
Level 3: +2 Power
Level 4: +2 Power
Live Chimaera Handling Level 1: +8 Stamina
Level 2: +9 Stamina
Level 3: +10 Stamina
Level 4: +13 Stamina
Nowhere to Hide Level 1: +3% Critical Power
Level 2: +3% Critical Power
Level 3: +4% Critical Power
Level 4: +5% Critical Power
Pain to Train Level 1: +9 Stamina
Level 2: +10 Stamina
Level 3: +12 Stamina
Sky, Sea, Sky, Seafloor Level 1: +9 Stamina
Level 2: +10 Stamina
Level 3: +12 Stamina
Level 4: +14 Stamina
Alberta Toothill Level 1: +2 Power
Level 2: +2 Power
Level 3: +2 Power
How to Stun a Giant Level 1: +1% Precision
Level 2: +2% Precision
Level 3: +2% Precision
Level 4: +3% Precision
Level 4: +4% Precision
Celebrity Jeopardy Level 1: +1 Maximum Focus
Level 2: +2 Maximum Focus
Level 3:+2 Maximum Focus
Confound and Bewilder Level 1: +1 Initial Focus
Level 2: +1 Initial Focus
Mordecai's Method Level 1: +2 Power
Level 2: +2 Power
Level 3: +2 Power
Re'Em Level 1: +11 Stamina
Level 2: +12 Stamina
Level 3: +14 Stamina
Wilderness Wear Level 1: +12 Stamina
Level 2: +13 Stamina
A Bird in Hand +40 Power while Player has at least 5 Focus
Shield Charmer Level 1: +4% Protego Power
Level 2: +6% Protego Power
Level 3: +7% Protego Power
Wilderness Wards Level 1: +4% Defence
Level 2: +5% Defence
Level 3: +7% Defencey
Level 4: +9% Defence
Doxycide Level 1: +4% Accuracy
Level 2: +6% Accuracy
Level 3: +10% Accuracy
Binn's Revenge Level 1: +2% Defence Breach
Level 2: +3% Defence Breach
Level 3: +4% Defence Breach
Level 4: +5% Defence Breach
Level 5: +8% Defence Breach
Howling Wolves Level 1: +2 Power
Level 2: +2 Power
Level 3: +2 Power
Level 4: +3 Power
Pet Manticore Level 1: +11 Stamina
Level 2: +13 Stamina
Level 3: +14 Stamina
Level 4: +18 Stamina
Guest Lecturer Level 1: +7% Defiency Defence
Level 2: +10% Defiency Defence
Level 3: +13% Defiency Defence
Necessary Force Level 1: +2 Power
Level 2: +2 Power
Level 3: +3 Power
Level 4: +3 Power
Acromantula Handling Level 1: +13 Stamina
Level 2: +14 Stamina
Level 3:+17 Stamina
Curiosities Killed a Cat Level 1: +13% Deficiency Defence
Level 2:+17% Deficiency Defence
Breath of Dragons Level 1: +4% Critical Power
Level 2: +5% Critical Power
Level 3: +6% Critical Power
Two Creatures, Great and Small Level 1: +7% Proficiency Power
Level 2: +8% Proficiency Power
Level 3: +10% Proficiency Power
Level 4: +13% Proficiency Power
Dragon Lady Level 1: +7% Defence
Level 2: +9% Defence
Trouble with Truckles +1 Initial Focus
Lethifold Level 1: +5% Critical Power
Level 2: +6% Critical Power
Level 3: +7% Critical Power
Rolf Scamander Level 1: +8% Proficiency Power
Level 2: +9% Proficiency Power
Level 3: +11% Proficiency Power
Level 4: +14% Proficiency Power
Level 4: +19% Proficiency Power
Spiders! +20% Defence vs Spiders
Become the Beast +15% Defence while the player has at least 5 focus
Vile Creatures +25 Power vs Erklings

Defense is key

The Greatest part of being a Magizoologist is your ability to take a hit and keep moving forward, as well as a ton of heals! This gives you a lot of survivability if you are trying to play solo, and a lot of desirability when playing in a team.

Remember that you can choose not to fight in a Fortress and spend your time healing and reviving your team as they need it. You'll be everyone's favorite if you can save them potions, and time!

