All the Profession skills for Professors in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

When looking at the Professions in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, one of the most important things to consider is survivability. If you are going to be fighting in Fortresses alone or in a team will greatly influence your Profession choice.
If you are looking for a good all around Profession, one that gives you the best of both worlds then the Professor is likely for you.
Each Profession has a large skill tree filled with multiple different spells that can be powered up and even more spells that can be unlocked as you move through the tree. With the help of videos from Iced9X and tables from Quazii, we have a good idea of skills available for each Profession.
What are the Professor skills?
Professors are, as the name suggests the most learned of the Professions. They are strong against Curiosities but week against the Dark Forces. Thankfully the Professors have a lot of buffing spells to help them in almost all situations. We have a more detailed breakdown of Professors as well which you may find interesting.
While they rarely make themselves stronger they can make the enemy weaker and their shields more sturdy, which amounts to the same things I suppose. Use a Professor if you are planning on doing low to mid-range fortresses on your own, of we you already have an Auror and Magizoologist in your party
A reminder that these passive spell properties do stack. This means if you reach level 4 in the Dementors passive spell you haven't increased your proficiency power by 26%, but by a whopping 77%. This makes spending your hard earned scrolls and spellbooks way more enticing.
Active Skills
|Spell name
|Spell effect
|Deterioration Hex
|Places an Impairment on a Foe that lowers their Stamina every time they attack or defend
|Improved Deterioration Hex
|
Level 1: -10 Foe Stamina
Level 2: -10 Foe Stamina
|Deterioration Hex Maxima
|
Level 1: -10 Foe Stamina
Level 2: -10 Foe Stamina
Level 3: -10 Foe Stamina
|Deterioration Hex Mastery
|
Level 1: -10 Foe Stamina
Level 2: -10 Foe Stamina
|The Mending Charm
|Restore a Teammate's Stamina by a small amount
|Mending Charm Maxima
|Restore a Teammate's Stamina by +2
|Protection Charm
|Enhance a Teamate by Increasing their Defence
|Enhanced Protection Charm
|
Level 1: Enhance Teammate Defence by 5%
Level 2:Enhance Teammate Defence by 5%
level 3: Enhance Teammate Defence by 5%
|Perfected Protection Charm
|
Level 1: Enhance Teammate Defence by 5%
Level 2:Enhance Teammate Defence by 5%
level 3: Enhance Teammate Defence by 5%
|The Proficiency Charm
|Enhance your entire team by raising their Proficiency Power
|Perfected Proficiency Charm
|
Level 1: Enhance Team Proficiency Power by +5%
Level 2: Enhance Team Proficiency Power by +5%
Level 3: Enhance Team Proficiency Power by +5%
|Advanced Proficiency Charm
|
Level 1: Enhance Team Proficiency Power by +5%
Level 2: Enhance Team Proficiency Power by +5%
Level 3: Enhance Team Proficiency Power by +5%
Level 4: Enhance Team Proficiency Power by +5%
Passive Skills
|Spell name
|Spell effect
|Ideal Exchange
|+5 Power vs Foes with at least 1 Impairment
|N.E.W.T.S Preparation
|
Level 1: +7 Stamina
Level 2: +8 Stamina
|From Seed to Tree
|
Level 1: +7 Stamina
Level 2: +9 Stamina
Level 3: +10 Stamina
|A New Perspective
|
Level 1: +7% Defence
Level 2: +10% Defence
|Book Mates
|
Level 1: +2 Power
Level 2: +2 Power
|Room of Requirement
|
Level 1: +2 Power
Level 2: +3 Power
|Restricted Section
|+6% Defence vs Foes with at least 1 Impairment
|Strength in Numbers
|+5 Power while Player has at least 1 Enhancement
|Sparring Specifics
|+9% Defence vs Foes with at least 2 Impairments
|Binns Mode
|
Level 1: +1% Precision
Level 2: +2% Precision
|Summer Reading
|
Level 1: +9% Proficiency Power
Level 2: +11% Proficiency Power
Level 3: +14% Proficiency Power
Level 4: +19% Proficiency Power
|Light Reading
|
Level 1: +5% Critical Power
Level 2: +6% Critical Power
|Teamwork Makes The Dream Work
|+12 Power while Player has at least 2 Enhancements
|Confidence
|+6% Defence while Player has at least 1 Enhancement
|The Art of the Stance
|
Level 1: +8 Stamina
Level 2: +10 Stamina
Level 3: +11 Stamina
|Wand Wizardry
|
Level 1: +2 Power
Level 2: +3 Power
Level 3: +3 Power
|Attention to Detail
|
Level 1: +2% Precision
Level 2: +2% Precision
Level 3: +3% Precision
|Poppy's Prescription
|
Level 1: +9 Stamina
Level 2: +10 Stamina
Level 3: +11 Stamina
Level 4: +14 Stamina
|Divinating Details
|
Level 1: +1 Initial Focus
Level 2: +1 Iniitial Focus
|Nearly Headless Nick
|
Level 1: +9 Stamina
Level 2: +10 Stamina
Level 3: +11 Stamina
Level 4: +14 Stamina
Level 5: +19 Stamina
|Subliminal Understanding
|
Level 1: +2% Precision
Level 2: +3% Precision
Level 3: +3% Precision
|Falling for Quidditch
|
Level 1: +11 Stamina
Level 2: +12 Stamina
Level 3: +15 Stamina
Level 4: +18 Stamina
|Pronunciation Proclamation
|
Level 1: +3 Power
Level 2: +3 Power
Level 3: +3 Power
|Problem Solving
|
Level 1: +3% Defence Breach
Level 2: +5% Defence Breach
Level 3: +7% Defence Breach
|Master Mind
|
Level 1: +1 Maximum Focus
Level 2: +2 Maximum Focus
Level 3: +2 Maximum Focus
|Flight of Fancy
|
Level 1: +3% Accuracy
Level 2: +4% Accuracy
Level 3: +5% Accuracy
Level 4: +8% Accuracy
Level 5: +12% Accuracy
|Legendary Lesson
|
Level 1: +6% Deficiency Defence
Level 2: +8% Deficiency Defence
Level 3: +11% Deficiency Defence
|Team Teaching
|+9% Defence while Player has at least 2 Enhancements
|The Dark Focus
|
Level 1: 11% Deficiency Defence
Level 2: +14% Deficiency Defence
|Fly on the Wall
|
Level 1: +3 Power
Level 2: +3 Power
Level 3: +4 Power
Level 4: +4 Power
|Star Power
|
Level 1: +3 Power
Level 2: +3 Power
Level 3: +4 Power
Level 4: +5 Power
|Prediction Theory Analysis
|
Level 1: +2% Protego Power
Level 2: +3% Protego Power
|The Lost Masterpiece
|
Level 1: +6% Critical Power
Level 2: +7% Critical Power
Level 3: +9% Critical Power
|The Open Mind
|
Level 1: +2 Maximum Focus
Level 2: +3 Maximum Focus
|American Ingenuity
|
Level 1: +8% Critical Power
Level 2: +9% Critical Power
Level 3: +11% Critical Power
|Dementors
|
Level 1: +14% Proficiency Power
Level 2: +17% Proficiency Power
Level 3: +20% Proficiency Power
Level 4: +26% Proficiency Power
|Confronting the Faceless
|
Level 1: +4% Protego Power
Level 2: +5% Protego Power r
Level 3: +6% Protego Power
|On Sabbatical
|+12 Power vs Foes with at least 3 Impairments
|Pesky Pixies
|+30 Accuracy vs Pixies
|Mundungus Among Us
|+20% Protego Power vs Dark Wizards
|The Living Textbook
|
Level 1: +12 Stamina
Level 2: +14 Stamina
Level 3: +17 Stamina
Level 4: +21 Stamina
My word what a lot of spells!
The Professors have the most spells in the game as you can see, which means they have the range and scope to be great for soloing Fortresses.
Be prepared though, they only have limited healing, so you may need to be careful with your stamina. If you can manage to find another friend, a Magizooligist and a Professor make a good combination.
