All the Profession skills for Professors in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

When looking at the Professions in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, one of the most important things to consider is survivability. If you are going to be fighting in Fortresses alone or in a team will greatly influence your Profession choice.

If you are looking for a good all around Profession, one that gives you the best of both worlds then the Professor is likely for you.

Each Profession has a large skill tree filled with multiple different spells that can be powered up and even more spells that can be unlocked as you move through the tree. With the help of videos from Iced9X and tables from Quazii, we have a good idea of skills available for each Profession.

What are the Professor skills?

Professors are, as the name suggests the most learned of the Professions. They are strong against Curiosities but week against the Dark Forces. Thankfully the Professors have a lot of buffing spells to help them in almost all situations. We have a more detailed breakdown of Professors as well which you may find interesting.

While they rarely make themselves stronger they can make the enemy weaker and their shields more sturdy, which amounts to the same things I suppose. Use a Professor if you are planning on doing low to mid-range fortresses on your own, of we you already have an Auror and Magizoologist in your party

A reminder that these passive spell properties do stack. This means if you reach level 4 in the Dementors passive spell you haven't increased your proficiency power by 26%, but by a whopping 77%. This makes spending your hard earned scrolls and spellbooks way more enticing.

Active Skills

Spell name Spell effect
Deterioration Hex Places an Impairment on a Foe that lowers their Stamina every time they attack or defend
Improved Deterioration Hex Level 1: -10 Foe Stamina
Level 2: -10 Foe Stamina
Deterioration Hex Maxima Level 1: -10 Foe Stamina
Level 2: -10 Foe Stamina
Level 3: -10 Foe Stamina
Deterioration Hex Mastery Level 1: -10 Foe Stamina
Level 2: -10 Foe Stamina
The Mending Charm Restore a Teammate's Stamina by a small amount
Mending Charm Maxima Restore a Teammate's Stamina by +2
Protection Charm Enhance a Teamate by Increasing their Defence
Enhanced Protection Charm Level 1: Enhance Teammate Defence by 5%
Level 2:Enhance Teammate Defence by 5%
level 3: Enhance Teammate Defence by 5%
Perfected Protection Charm Level 1: Enhance Teammate Defence by 5%
Level 2:Enhance Teammate Defence by 5%
level 3: Enhance Teammate Defence by 5%
The Proficiency Charm Enhance your entire team by raising their Proficiency Power
Perfected Proficiency Charm Level 1: Enhance Team Proficiency Power by +5%
Level 2: Enhance Team Proficiency Power by +5%
Level 3: Enhance Team Proficiency Power by +5%
Advanced Proficiency Charm Level 1: Enhance Team Proficiency Power by +5%
Level 2: Enhance Team Proficiency Power by +5%
Level 3: Enhance Team Proficiency Power by +5%
Level 4: Enhance Team Proficiency Power by +5%

Passive Skills

Spell name Spell effect
Ideal Exchange +5 Power vs Foes with at least 1 Impairment
N.E.W.T.S Preparation Level 1: +7 Stamina
Level 2: +8 Stamina
From Seed to Tree Level 1: +7 Stamina
Level 2: +9 Stamina
Level 3: +10 Stamina
A New Perspective Level 1: +7% Defence
Level 2: +10% Defence
Book Mates Level 1: +2 Power
Level 2: +2 Power
Room of Requirement Level 1: +2 Power
Level 2: +3 Power
Restricted Section +6% Defence vs Foes with at least 1 Impairment
Strength in Numbers +5 Power while Player has at least 1 Enhancement
Sparring Specifics +9% Defence vs Foes with at least 2 Impairments
Binns Mode Level 1: +1% Precision
Level 2: +2% Precision
Summer Reading Level 1: +9% Proficiency Power
Level 2: +11% Proficiency Power
Level 3: +14% Proficiency Power
Level 4: +19% Proficiency Power
Light Reading Level 1: +5% Critical Power
Level 2: +6% Critical Power
Teamwork Makes The Dream Work +12 Power while Player has at least 2 Enhancements
Confidence +6% Defence while Player has at least 1 Enhancement
The Art of the Stance Level 1: +8 Stamina
Level 2: +10 Stamina
Level 3: +11 Stamina
Wand Wizardry Level 1: +2 Power
Level 2: +3 Power
Level 3: +3 Power
Attention to Detail Level 1: +2% Precision
Level 2: +2% Precision
Level 3: +3% Precision
Poppy's Prescription Level 1: +9 Stamina
Level 2: +10 Stamina
Level 3: +11 Stamina
Level 4: +14 Stamina
Divinating Details Level 1: +1 Initial Focus
Level 2: +1 Iniitial Focus
Nearly Headless Nick Level 1: +9 Stamina
Level 2: +10 Stamina
Level 3: +11 Stamina
Level 4: +14 Stamina
Level 5: +19 Stamina
Subliminal Understanding Level 1: +2% Precision
Level 2: +3% Precision
Level 3: +3% Precision
Falling for Quidditch Level 1: +11 Stamina
Level 2: +12 Stamina
Level 3: +15 Stamina
Level 4: +18 Stamina
Pronunciation Proclamation Level 1: +3 Power
Level 2: +3 Power
Level 3: +3 Power
Problem Solving Level 1: +3% Defence Breach
Level 2: +5% Defence Breach
Level 3: +7% Defence Breach
Master Mind Level 1: +1 Maximum Focus
Level 2: +2 Maximum Focus
Level 3: +2 Maximum Focus
Flight of Fancy Level 1: +3% Accuracy
Level 2: +4% Accuracy
Level 3: +5% Accuracy
Level 4: +8% Accuracy

Level 5: +12% Accuracy
Legendary Lesson Level 1: +6% Deficiency Defence
Level 2: +8% Deficiency Defence
Level 3: +11% Deficiency Defence
Team Teaching +9% Defence while Player has at least 2 Enhancements
The Dark Focus Level 1: 11% Deficiency Defence
Level 2: +14% Deficiency Defence
Fly on the Wall Level 1: +3 Power
Level 2: +3 Power
Level 3: +4 Power
Level 4: +4 Power
Star Power Level 1: +3 Power
Level 2: +3 Power
Level 3: +4 Power
Level 4: +5 Power
Prediction Theory Analysis Level 1: +2% Protego Power
Level 2: +3% Protego Power
The Lost Masterpiece Level 1: +6% Critical Power
Level 2: +7% Critical Power
Level 3: +9% Critical Power
The Open Mind Level 1: +2 Maximum Focus
Level 2: +3 Maximum Focus
American Ingenuity Level 1: +8% Critical Power
Level 2: +9% Critical Power
Level 3: +11% Critical Power
Dementors Level 1: +14% Proficiency Power
Level 2: +17% Proficiency Power
Level 3: +20% Proficiency Power
Level 4: +26% Proficiency Power
Confronting the Faceless Level 1: +4% Protego Power
Level 2: +5% Protego Power r
Level 3: +6% Protego Power
On Sabbatical +12 Power vs Foes with at least 3 Impairments
Pesky Pixies +30 Accuracy vs Pixies
Mundungus Among Us +20% Protego Power vs Dark Wizards
The Living Textbook Level 1: +12 Stamina
Level 2: +14 Stamina
Level 3: +17 Stamina
Level 4: +21 Stamina

My word what a lot of spells!

The Professors have the most spells in the game as you can see, which means they have the range and scope to be great for soloing Fortresses.

Be prepared though, they only have limited healing, so you may need to be careful with your stamina. If you can manage to find another friend, a Magizooligist and a Professor make a good combination.

