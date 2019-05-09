All the Profession skills for Professors in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

When looking at the Professions in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, one of the most important things to consider is survivability. If you are going to be fighting in Fortresses alone or in a team will greatly influence your Profession choice.

If you are looking for a good all around Profession, one that gives you the best of both worlds then the Professor is likely for you.

Each Profession has a large skill tree filled with multiple different spells that can be powered up and even more spells that can be unlocked as you move through the tree. With the help of videos from Iced9X and tables from Quazii, we have a good idea of skills available for each Profession.

What are the Professor skills?

Professors are, as the name suggests the most learned of the Professions. They are strong against Curiosities but week against the Dark Forces. Thankfully the Professors have a lot of buffing spells to help them in almost all situations. We have a more detailed breakdown of Professors as well which you may find interesting.

While they rarely make themselves stronger they can make the enemy weaker and their shields more sturdy, which amounts to the same things I suppose. Use a Professor if you are planning on doing low to mid-range fortresses on your own, of we you already have an Auror and Magizoologist in your party

A reminder that these passive spell properties do stack. This means if you reach level 4 in the Dementors passive spell you haven't increased your proficiency power by 26%, but by a whopping 77%. This makes spending your hard earned scrolls and spellbooks way more enticing.

Active Skills