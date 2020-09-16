Apple's September 15 event introduced two new Apple Watches and two new iPads. It also led to the retirement of a few long-running products. Here's a look at which products Apple ended following the event.
In with the new
The Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple SE made separate debuts on Tuesday, with both products now available for pre-order. You can also purchase an eight-generation iPad, which now includes a powerful A12 Bionic chip. And then there's the all-new iPad Air 4, which consists of a new design and comes in fantastic new colors, including Sky Blue and Green for the first time. The iPad Air 4 debuts in October.
Out with the old
Three older products left the stage this week, including the Apple Watch Series 5, iPad 7, and third-generation iPad Air.
Apple Watch Series 5
The Series 5 wearable device, like the Apple Watch Series 4, didn't have a long shelf life, being retired just 12 months after it debuted.
Noted for being the first Apple Watch to include a compass and always-on display, the Apple Watch Series 5 was available in ceramic, a Watch model that was also retired this week. The Apple Watch Series 6 is available various hues of stainless steel, aluminum, and titanium.
One Apple Watch model still sticking around is Series 3, which was first launched in 2017. Featuring the original Apple Watch model, the Series 3 is Apple's least expensive wearable device, now starting at $199.
iPad 7
The seventh-generation iPad launched on September 25, 2019, and, like its successor, features a 10.2-inch display. It was the first Apple tablet to do so. Targeted towards the budget and educational markets, the iPad 7 included an A10 processor, 3 GB of RAM, and improved battery life versus its predecessor, the iPad (2018).
iPad Air 3
Finally, there's the iPad Air 3, which made a surprising debut in March 2019. It was the first new iPad Air since the second-generation model was retired two years earlier.
The retired tablet featured an Apple A12 Bionic chip, a 10.5-inch Retina display, and included support for the first-generation Apple Pencil. The iPad Air 3 launched on the same day as the iPad mini 5, which remains on the market.
More retirements likely
Apple's likely to hold another special event in the coming weeks. When it does, we can expect additional retirements, as new iPhones and Macs are likely to make their debuts. On the chopping block soon could be the iPhone XR (2018), first-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019), Apple TV HD, and more. Stay tuned.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
