Apple's September 15 event introduced two new Apple Watches and two new iPads. It also led to the retirement of a few long-running products. Here's a look at which products Apple ended following the event. In with the new The Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple SE made separate debuts on Tuesday, with both products now available for pre-order. You can also purchase an eight-generation iPad, which now includes a powerful A12 Bionic chip. And then there's the all-new iPad Air 4, which consists of a new design and comes in fantastic new colors, including Sky Blue and Green for the first time. The iPad Air 4 debuts in October. Out with the old Three older products left the stage this week, including the Apple Watch Series 5, iPad 7, and third-generation iPad Air. Apple Watch Series 5

The Series 5 wearable device, like the Apple Watch Series 4, didn't have a long shelf life, being retired just 12 months after it debuted. Noted for being the first Apple Watch to include a compass and always-on display, the Apple Watch Series 5 was available in ceramic, a Watch model that was also retired this week. The Apple Watch Series 6 is available various hues of stainless steel, aluminum, and titanium. One Apple Watch model still sticking around is Series 3, which was first launched in 2017. Featuring the original Apple Watch model, the Series 3 is Apple's least expensive wearable device, now starting at $199. iPad 7 The seventh-generation iPad launched on September 25, 2019, and, like its successor, features a 10.2-inch display. It was the first Apple tablet to do so. Targeted towards the budget and educational markets, the iPad 7 included an A10 processor, 3 GB of RAM, and improved battery life versus its predecessor, the iPad (2018). iPad Air 3