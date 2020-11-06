What you need to know
- Apple Arcade has a new puzzle adventure game for you to download.
- All of You sees you direct a chicken as she tries to find her lost chicks.
- The game's free for Apple Arcade gamers.
Apple Arcade has a new puzzle adventure game available from the folk at Alike Studio. The new game, All of You, follows a chicken as she tries to find her lost chicks. And you're going to have to help her.
If that sounds like something you might want to help with, wait until you check out the promo video!
All of You from Alike Studio is a new family-friendly puzzle adventure coming soon to Apple Arcade. Players will help a mother chicken recover all her lost chicks in this cute and accessible, purely visual puzzle game. With its unique "pause time" gameplay mechanic, players can analyze individual parts of the level to unveil the path that will connect the hen to her chicks. Explore strange places filled with fun characters, exciting surprises, and many treacherous dangers – all to reunite with every one of the lost chicks.
You can download All of You right now so long as you're an Apple Arcade subscriber. That'll set you back $4.99 per month unless you're in on Apple One.
Game on!
Apple Arcade
Unlimited games, one price
Apple Arcade has over a hundred premium games with more added regularly each week. There is something here for everyone, and it only costs $5 a month for all you can game!
