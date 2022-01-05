Alpine has today announced two new in-car receivers as part of the ongoing CES 2022 event. Both receivers support Apple's wireless CarPlay as well as lossless audio, allowing for improved high-resolution music playback from files encoded using the FLAC and APE codecs.

The new 9 and 11-inch Halo Floating Touchscreen Receivers both come with 1280x720 touchscreen displays and require just a single 1-DIN space in dashboards. There's even an adjustable bracket in the box that should ensure the receivers fit as many different types of car and dashboard design as possible.

Announced via press release, Alpine's really pushing the high definition audio aspect of both receivers while noting that the new offerings improve on the already impressive floating design from 2018.

In 2018, the Alpine Halo display created a new benchmark for premium dash system technology with a groundbreaking, "floating-style," adjustable display and versatile 1-DIN chassis that can fit into virtually any vehicle. The displays added features to make the drive easy and exciting. Today, we are proud to introduce the next-generation dash technology, including both audio and visual High-Resolution specs, that take the Alpine Halo display to new heights.

You can find the full rundown of features below, including support for SiriusXM, two USB ports, and more.

11-inch (iLX-F511) and 9-inch (iLX-F509) WXGA High Resolution Display (1280x720px)

Tapered display housing and silver trim for a clean, modernized fit and finish

Floating style display with adjustable height, depth, and angle mounting bracket

Standard 1-DIN chassis designed to fit aftermarket ISO DIN dash kits for various vehicle applications

Hi-Res Audio Playback

Works with Apple CarPlay® (wireless and wired)

The Google Assistant is available on Android Auto™ (wireless and wired)

Bluetooth® built-in for hands-free calling and audio streaming

SiriusXM-Ready®/ SiriusXM NGS-Ready® (SXV300 Connect Vehicle Tuner Kit sold separately; SiriusXM subscription required)

Built-in HD Radio®

HDMI Input and Output

Aux Input

Dual USB Input

iDatalink® Maestro Connectivity

DVR-C320R Alpine Dash Camera Compatible (camera sold separately)

Media Xpander®

Navigation Compatible with the KTX-NS01 Navigation Module (sold separately)

MP3/WMA/AAC/FLAC/APE music playback via USB

H.264/MPEG-4 AVC/MP4/MOV/FLV/MKV video playback via USB

JPG/PNG/BMP USB photo viewer

Front/Rear camera inputs with distance guide display

KCX-C2600B Universal Front and Rear Camera Selector ready

Steering wheel remote control ready

External microphone included

Built-in amplifier (16-watts RMS/50 peak x 4 channels)

3 preouts (True 4V)

5-band graphic EQ or 13-band parametric EQ (per channel)

6-channel time correction

24-bit DAC

High pass crossover/low pass crossover: Front/Rear/Subwoofer

CTA-2006 compliant

The new 11 and 9-inch receivers will ship in February 2022 at a price of $1199.95 and $999.95 respectively. All you need to do is pick the right one for your car and wait a few weeks.