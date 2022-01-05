What you need to know
- Alpine has announced two new wireless CarPlay receivers.
- 9 and 11-inch versions of the same receiver are available.
- Prices begin at just shy of $1,000.
Alpine has today announced two new in-car receivers as part of the ongoing CES 2022 event. Both receivers support Apple's wireless CarPlay as well as lossless audio, allowing for improved high-resolution music playback from files encoded using the FLAC and APE codecs.
The new 9 and 11-inch Halo Floating Touchscreen Receivers both come with 1280x720 touchscreen displays and require just a single 1-DIN space in dashboards. There's even an adjustable bracket in the box that should ensure the receivers fit as many different types of car and dashboard design as possible.
Announced via press release, Alpine's really pushing the high definition audio aspect of both receivers while noting that the new offerings improve on the already impressive floating design from 2018.
In 2018, the Alpine Halo display created a new benchmark for premium dash system technology with a groundbreaking, "floating-style," adjustable display and versatile 1-DIN chassis that can fit into virtually any vehicle. The displays added features to make the drive easy and exciting. Today, we are proud to introduce the next-generation dash technology, including both audio and visual High-Resolution specs, that take the Alpine Halo display to new heights.
You can find the full rundown of features below, including support for SiriusXM, two USB ports, and more.
- 11-inch (iLX-F511) and 9-inch (iLX-F509) WXGA High Resolution Display (1280x720px)
- Tapered display housing and silver trim for a clean, modernized fit and finish
- Floating style display with adjustable height, depth, and angle mounting bracket
- Standard 1-DIN chassis designed to fit aftermarket ISO DIN dash kits for various vehicle applications
- Hi-Res Audio Playback
- Works with Apple CarPlay® (wireless and wired)
- The Google Assistant is available on Android Auto™ (wireless and wired)
- Bluetooth® built-in for hands-free calling and audio streaming
- SiriusXM-Ready®/ SiriusXM NGS-Ready® (SXV300 Connect Vehicle Tuner Kit sold separately; SiriusXM subscription required)
- Built-in HD Radio®
- HDMI Input and Output
- Aux Input
- Dual USB Input
- iDatalink® Maestro Connectivity
- DVR-C320R Alpine Dash Camera Compatible (camera sold separately)
- Media Xpander®
- Navigation Compatible with the KTX-NS01 Navigation Module (sold separately)
- MP3/WMA/AAC/FLAC/APE music playback via USB
- H.264/MPEG-4 AVC/MP4/MOV/FLV/MKV video playback via USB
- JPG/PNG/BMP USB photo viewer
- Front/Rear camera inputs with distance guide display
- KCX-C2600B Universal Front and Rear Camera Selector ready
- Steering wheel remote control ready
- External microphone included
- Built-in amplifier (16-watts RMS/50 peak x 4 channels)
- 3 preouts (True 4V)
- 5-band graphic EQ or 13-band parametric EQ (per channel)
- 6-channel time correction
- 24-bit DAC
- High pass crossover/low pass crossover: Front/Rear/Subwoofer
- CTA-2006 compliant
The new 11 and 9-inch receivers will ship in February 2022 at a price of $1199.95 and $999.95 respectively. All you need to do is pick the right one for your car and wait a few weeks.
TikTok continues its Repost button rollout, limits it to the For You feed
Video-based social network TikTok continues the rollout of its Repost button, giving people a new way to share videos that they find.
Kuo: Apple's AR/VR headset coming this year, but expect limited supplies
Apple's first mixed reality headset will still come in 2022, according to a new research note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Expectations are that the headset will ship in small quantities towards the end of the year, leaving the device difficult to get hold of for those who are keen to see what Apple has been working on.
Review: Rocketbook Core Smart Notebook is built for the digital age
Handwrite anything in this reusable notebook. Then scan and upload your notes to the cloud service of your choice in seconds.
Get peace of mind with these great HomeKit smoke and CO detectors
So you've automated your lighting, your blinds, your thermostat, your dog's feeding schedule, etc. What's left? Well, why not add some smarts to your smoke detector with these HomeKit-enabled options?