Alto's Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain coming soon to Apple Arcade

Alto's Adventure continues to roll out the expansions.
What you need to know

  • Alto's Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain is coming to Apple Arcade.
  • The new expansion will launch on Friday, March 25.
  • It will be available to play on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

The latest expansion of Alto's Adventure is coming soon to Apple Arcade.

Today, Apple Arcade and Snowman, the developer behind the popular title, announced that its latest expansion to Alto's Adventure, The Spirit of the Mountain, will launch on the gaming service on Friday, March 25.

On March 25th, adventurers everywhere will embark on a journey to discover what lies at the heart of the mountain. Alto's Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain is coming soon to @AppleArcade.

Alto's Adventure drops players into a snowboarding journey "across the beautiful alpine hills of their native wilderness, through neighboring villages, ancient woodlands, and long-abandoned ruins."

Join Alto and his friends as they embark on an endless snowboarding odyssey. Journey across the beautiful alpine hills of their native wilderness, through neighboring villages, ancient woodlands, and long-abandoned ruins.

Along the way you'll rescue runaway llamas, grind rooftops, leap over terrifying chasms and outwit the mountain elders – all while braving the ever-changing elements and passage of time upon the mountain.

With Alto's Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain, players will get to enjoy new set pieces and a new playable character.

Discover the heart of the Mountain. Navigate your way through a series of never before seen set pieces, revealing the mysterious Pitu, a brand new playable character along the way — only on Apple Arcade

If you are an Apple Arcade subscriber, you can preorder Alto's Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain on the App Store now. When it launches on March 25, it will be available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Apple Arcade is the company's gaming subscription service that includes over 100 games across Apple's full lineup of devices. The service costs $4.99 stadanlone or comes included in all tiers of Apple One, the company's subscription bundle service.

