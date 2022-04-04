Amazingly, Apple actually made its iPad Air easier to repair

What you need to know
- Apple has added pull tabs to the iPad Air's battery to make it easier to remove.
- Previous iPad Air batteries were firmly affixed.
Apple released its latest iPad Air last month but there is one feature that most people will never see — and it's one that is sure to be most welcome to those who have to repair one of the tablets.
While previous iPad Air offerings had their batteries firmly fixed into place, that doesn't seem to be the case with the latest model. Instead, iFixit reports that there are simple pull tabs that can be used to remove the cells. That's something that makes them much easier to replace without the need for chemicals and a lot of mess.
Despite the easier battery removal, MacRumors reports that Apple and its partners will still replace the entire machine should a battery issue be reported — don't expect your iPad Air to have its battery swapped out.
The pull tabs should make battery replacements easier for third-party repair shops and customers attempting do-it-yourself repairs, but Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers still replace the entire device when a customer needs a new battery for all iPad models, according to a source familiar with the matter.
While Apple might not be using those pull tabs itself, their inclusion is likely a nod toward the company's past issues with Right to Repair advocates over how difficult it can be to repair its products. Apple also announced a new Self Service Repair program last year, although that is related to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 devices rather than iPads.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Be picture perfect with Sonix's MagLink Pop Up Selfie Light
When it comes to taking the best selfies, you'd better have good lighting. This accessory from Sonix ensures that you always have studio lighting with you everywhere, thanks to magnets.
Oscar-winner 'CODA' is coming to UK cinemas from April 8
Apple TV+ is bringing Oscar winner 'CODA' to cinemas in the United Kingdom starting April 8, giving people the chance to watch the hugely popular movie on the big screen.
Apple TV+ series 'Bad Monkey' signs three new big-name cast members
The upcoming Apple TV+ show 'Bad Monkey' has signed three new cast members, according to a new report. The show, which is from Bill Lawrence of 'Ted Lasso' fame, will run for ten episodes and star Vince Vaughn.
Heavy-duty cases to protect your lightweight device, the iPad Air 5
Although your super light iPad Air is easy to carry about, it's also easy to break. That's why you need a rugged case to keep it safe and sound on the go.