Apple Music subscribers have been able to use voice commands on Alexa devices since last year, but only in a handful of countries. Now, Alexa's support of Apple Music is reportedly expanding to additional countries, including Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, according to a new report.

With the integration live in more countries, Alexa users can experience the magic of controlling Apple Music using nothing but their voice. The integration works with any device that supports Amazon's voice assistant, such as the Echo, Echo Dot, and Sonos One.

When the integration was first announced last year, it was quickly made available in the U.S., United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. The expanded support will only help Apple Music rise in stature as it continues its fight against Spotify.

If you choose to set Apple Music as your default service, you'll be able to play songs, artists, albums, and even Beats 1 radio.

To setup Apple Music with Alexa, you can follow this guide.

How to play Apple Music with Alexa on an Amazon Echo