I love my iPhone 12 mini, but boy, the battery does wear down quickly. You may have gotten a great deal on an iPhone, but you've got to charge it (and who can find a charging cord when you need it?) I keep chargers all over my house, so I can always use another USB-C to Lightning cables. The Apple ones tend to wear out, so I prefer a sturdy braided nylon cable. You always want to use an MFi-certified cable, which means it has passed Apple's rigorous compliance testing. Amazon Prime Day is an excellent time to stock up on iPhone charging cables. This MFi-certified, extra-long Amazon Basics Nylon Braided USB-C to Lighting Cable even allows fast charging.
I don't know about you, but anytime my iPhone-owning kids are around, charging cables tend to disappear. You can never have too many in your home and car. This Amazon Basics cable is anything but basic; it ticks all my boxes. It's MFi-certified, so you don't have to worry about it frying your iPhone. The braided nylon makes the cable much more durable; it's built to withstand up to 4,000 bends. It has fast charging capabilities. Any iPhone from the iPhone 8 to the current models can take advantage of fast charging. This means that when you use it with an 18W or higher USB-C Wall Charger (with Power Delivery), you can charge your iPhone to 50% battery in just 30 minutes. It also allows for high-speed data transfer: up to 480Mbps, so you can transfer music, movies, and more in seconds.
You don't have to stick with basic white or black; this one comes in a lovely Rose Gold (let's be real: PINK!) And it's six feet long, about twice as long as a standard charging cable.
