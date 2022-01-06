What you need to know
- Amazon says it's sold 150 million Fire TV devices worldwide.
- Amazon's Fire TV comes in multiple form factors and is even built into some televisions.
Amazon's Fire TV has proven to be a popular little streaming device over the years with multiple different versions on the market. You can even buy a TV with a Fire TV stick built right in these days, too. With a form factor and price that make the device a better option than the costly Apple TV 4K for most people, just how many Fire TV devices has Amazon sold? According to the retailer, the answer's big. Very big.
According to a Variety report, Amazon now says that it's sold more than 150 million Fire TV devices worldwide, making it quite the popular streamer. It's difficult to compare that to devices like the Apple TV and Roku because we don't have like-for-like numbers, but it sounds like a lot. And it's difficult to imagine Apple selling anywhere even close to that number of Apple TV boxes.
Amazon names the arrival of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and other innovations as the reasons behind the milestone.
Amazon touted momentum for its connected-TV push, calling out the introduction last fall of the first Amazon-built TVs — the Amazon Omni and 4-Series — and a new, more powerful version of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. According to the ecommerce giant, Fire TV Stick ranked as the top selling product on Amazon on Black Friday among all Amazon products, and customers purchased a record number of Fire TV smart TVs on Amazon.com the week of Black Friday, including models from Insignia, Toshiba, and Pioneer and the Amazon Fire TV Omni and 4-Series.
Of course, the sale of so many streaming sticks is also good news for Apple, even if its logo isn't on the box. The Apple TV+ streaming service is available on Amazon's devices and that means a potential revenue stream for that all-important services business.
