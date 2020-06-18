Amazon Prime Video Sport has today announced that its four live Premier League matches will be available to UK users on Twitch.

Premier League 19/20 restart live stream: How to watch every match online from anywhere

Several platforms including Amazon and Sky are showing Premier League matches for free as football in England returns. Amazon's three confirmed fixtures are:

Crystal Palace vs Burnley 8 pm, June 29

Everton vs Southampton, TBD, July 9

Watford vs Newcastle, TBD, July 11

All four games (one is unconfirmed) will be shown live and free through Amazon Prime video, as well as on streaming platform Twitch in the UK. (It likely won't be available elsewhere due to television rights).

Fans in the UK will also have the option to stream #PrimeVideo's four live @premierleague matches on @Twitch for free — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) June 18, 2020

According to Deadline, Amazon thinks Twitch's chat will let viewers share their own thoughts on the match live. (Good luck with that) It will be the first time Twitch has ever shown live Premier League Football.

Pitch-side coverage will be brought by Gabby Logan, along with Roberto Martinez and Lee Dixon. Clive Tyldesley, Jon Champion, Peter Drury, and Ally McCoist will line up in the commentary box. Amazon will also be supplementing broadcasts with simulated crowd noise from EA Sports (who make FIFA), using a technology it is calling 'Stadium Atmosphere.'

Amazon's Alex Green, MD of Amazon Prime Video Sport Europe said:

"We are extremely passionate about delivering the best experience for our customers whilst following guidelines to ensure the safety of our production team. "Beyond this, we have made a number of additions that bring extra choice to our customers in how they watch, from full-crowd Stadium Atmosphere to streaming our Prime Video fixtures on leading streaming service, Twitch."