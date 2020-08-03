American Airlines has expanded its relationship with Apple to now offer free inflight streaming of select Apple TV+ content.

Reported by The Points Guy, the new streaming is available to all flyers, regardless of if you have an Apple TV+ subscription or have purchased inflight Wi-Fi. Note that fewer planes are equipped with screens built into the seat, so you should prepare by bringing your own device like an iPhone or iPad to stream to.

This new streaming option is available to every flyer with a Wi-Fi capable device on flights that feature internet access. However, you don't need to pay for internet in order to stream — you'll just need the AA app on your phone or tablet or visit aainflight.com on your laptop. Plus, if your flight is equipped with seat-back entertainment, you'll find a selection of Apple Originals preloaded on the screen. Just note that fewer and fewer AA planes have TVs, so you'll definitely want to BYOD (bring your own device.) Fortunately, most jets have power outlets and/or USB ports, and the carrier is working to install even more outlets on other planes.

This isn't the first content partnership that Apple has with American Airlines. The two companies have been offering free streaming for Apple Music subscribers since last year.

In Feb. 2019, the two companies joined forces to offer free inflight Apple Music streaming. This service is limited to AA's ViaSat-equipped domestic flights and requires an Apple Music subscription. But it offers free Wi-Fi access to Apple Music streaming without purchasing an internet package.

The content that is currently streaming for free is below:

The Morning Show

Defending Jacob

Dickinson

For All Mankind

Ghostwriter

Helpsters

Home Before Dark

Little America

Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet

Oprah's Book Club

Snoopy in Space

According to the report, American Airlines will continue to shuffle the content available from Apple TV+ as the streaming service releases new original series and films.