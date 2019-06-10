Calling all American Express cardholders: are you taking advantage of Amex Offers? Are you saving money and earning some points even if you aren't traveling? If the answer to either of these is no, read on to learn about a special benefit that comes with your Amex card.

What exactly is Amex Offers

As long as you have an American Express card, you're eligible for Amex Offers. That even includes co-branded cards like the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card. Amex will regularly post offers on your account that are specifically targeted to you and your type of card. These offers can come from just about any kind of merchant ranging from restaurants to department stores. If you add the offer to your account and make a purchase at that merchant, you will receive either some cash back, some bonus points, or some accelerated points earning rate. If you log into your account on a browser, you can find these offers on your account page. Alternatively, you can find these offers on the "Offers" tab on the Amex app.