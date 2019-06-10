Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.
Calling all American Express cardholders: are you taking advantage of Amex Offers? Are you saving money and earning some points even if you aren't traveling? If the answer to either of these is no, read on to learn about a special benefit that comes with your Amex card.
What exactly is Amex Offers
As long as you have an American Express card, you're eligible for Amex Offers. That even includes co-branded cards like the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card. Amex will regularly post offers on your account that are specifically targeted to you and your type of card. These offers can come from just about any kind of merchant ranging from restaurants to department stores. If you add the offer to your account and make a purchase at that merchant, you will receive either some cash back, some bonus points, or some accelerated points earning rate. If you log into your account on a browser, you can find these offers on your account page. Alternatively, you can find these offers on the "Offers" tab on the Amex app.
Premium perks
Platinum Card® from American Express
Aside from the sweet Amex Offers you'll be presented with, this premium card will also allow you to earn 5x Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines and on prepaid hotels booked at amextravel.com. Combine all that with the current sign up bonus of 60,000 points and you have a points earning machine.
How to enroll in the program
Good news - these offers show up automatically. All you have to do is add the ones you want to your card! However, there are a few things to keep in mind:
- The number of cardholders that can enroll in an offer is limited. If you see an offer that you think you might use, add it to your cart.
- You have to redeem the offer with the same card onto which you added it. So if you have multiple Amex cards, make sure you keep track of which offers were added to which card.
- You must purchase from the merchant directly. For example, if the offer is from Hilton, you will not receive the reward if you booked a Hilton hotel through hotels.com.
- Though it is possible to add the same offer across multiple cards, you will only be given the reward on the first card you use the offer on.
Bottom line
Amex Offers can be a useful way to recover from some of the high annual fees on its premium cards, and it can be a good way to get extra rewards at merchants you already shop with. For anybody with an Amex card, there's no reason you shouldn't occasionally browse the selection of offers and add some from merchants you might shop at.
