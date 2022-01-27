At the end of a long day, I love nothing more than to sit down and play my favorite video games. But sitting for long stretches can be very uncomfortable, which is why I highly recommend getting one of the best gaming chairs on the market today. Anda Seat has long been one of my favorite brands since this company produces chairs that are durable, made of quality materials, and look good too. The Jungle 2 is one of the company's most recent chairs and it even includes a velvet footrest that pulls out from under the cushion. However, this chair has a rather narrow backrest and seat cushion. As such, it's best suited to smaller folks.

Anda Seat Jungle 2 gaming chair Bottom line: Anda Seat makes sturdy gaming chairs complete with quality materials. The same goes for Jungle 2, although, it is a bit on the small side and is best for smaller people. The included leg rest can be helpful, but it can also feel fragile if you have long legs. The Good Made with quality materials

Perfect for your office

Removable pillows

Decently priced

Soft velvet trim The Bad Flimsy footrest

A bit too small $300 at AndaSeat

Anda Seat Jungle 2 gaming chair: Price and availability

The Jungle 2 gaming chair sells with an MSRP of $299.99 on the Anda Seat website. It only comes in one color: Black PVC leather with black velvet trim and orange threading. It's not the flashiest gaming chair the company provides, but it does look really nice. The included lumbar and neck pillows can be removed if that suits your preference. All in all, it's a well-priced chair that can handle up to 242 pounds. Anda Seat Jungle 2 gaming chair: What's good

Category Anda Seat Jungle 2 gaming chair Materials PVC leather, Velvet, aluminum base Connectivity 2.4G Wireless Height 5ft 11in Loading Weight Rocking 242 lbs Loading Weight Static 330 lbs Removable pillows Yes Adjustable armrests Yes Extendable footrest Yes

The Jungle 2 arrives in a large box that weighs a considerable amount. Because of this, I needed help lifting it and carrying it into my home. As with all of the best gaming chairs, all of the tools and screws I needed come included. Assembling this chair took me about an hour and 15 minutes, although I was constantly getting interrupted by my curious cats and dog, so it could take less if you're not distracted. The PVC leather that covers most of the chair is easy to clean. I'm sure that if I spilled any food or drink on it I'd be able to wipe it up in no time. There are also velvet strips running along in areas where my legs or arms are likely to touch the chair. This makes it feel very soft and comfortable to rub against without agitating my skin. I've reviewed several Anda Seat gaming chairs now, and I am always impressed by the quality of the materials, the sturdiness of the frames, and the comfortable fit. However, this chair feels much smaller than many of the others I've used with the back feeling especially narrow (more on that to come). However, this was the very first Anda Seat chair I've reviewed that comes with a footrest and I have very mixed feelings about it.

If you're the kind of person who likes to play Mac or PC games with a controller rather than a keyboard, you can lay back, kick up that footrest and relax while your fingers do all the work. The footrest is covered in soft velvet and feels smooth to the touch. You simply pull it forward from beneath the seat cushion and then flip the padding skyward so that it's ready for your feet. Lying back with feet extended does feel nice, but I worry that I'm putting too much pressure on the end of the footrest and might damage the metal rails leading into the chair over time. Anyone with long legs will feel this even more as this puts even more strain on the floating footrest. Anda Seat Jungle 2 gaming chair: What's not good

To give some context, I'm an average height at 5-foot-6-inches tall and I weigh around 200 lbs. That being the case, the Jungle 2 is a bit small for me. The space on the back cushion where my back is supposed to line up is very narrow and as such, I feel the protruding bumps on either side of the chair go into my back when I'm sitting. As you can imagine, this chair proved even more uncomfortable for my 6-foot-5-inch tall husband who didn't want to sit in it very long. As such, this chair is better suited for smaller people. Now, if you were interested in getting an Anda Seat gaming chair, there are plenty of larger options out there that I highly recommend. Anda Seat Jungle 2 gaming chair: Competition

Looking for a larger gaming seat? The Anda Seat T-Pro 2 is currently my husband's chair of choice. Being a larger person, it's harder for him to find furniture that fits him comfortably and this is the best we've seen so far. The seat cushion and back are both wider than average. It's also covered in a soft fabric with even softer velvet highlights in the areas you most commonly touch. The back pillow is superb and really helps you sit up straight while staying comfortable. Plus, it has a weight limit of 441 pounds. Another great option is the Anda Seat Fnatic, my personal favorite chair. Unlike the T-Pro 2, this one is covered in PVC leather making it very easy to clean if food or drink drops on it. The memory foam back and neck pillows are covered with soft velvet and prove very comfortable to sit in for long stretches. This one also has a weight limit of 441 pounds. Anda Seat Jungle 2 gaming chair: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You are a smaller person

You're wanting a well-priced gaming chair

You like the idea of leaning back while playing games You shouldn't buy this if... You are tall or large

You want something colorful

You don't want a footrest The Jungle 2 looks beautiful and the seat itself feels incredibly sturdy. I wish there were some more color options, but as it sits this one is nice to look at. My biggest issue with this gaming chair is that the backing is very narrow and doesn't fit me comfortably. If you're a smaller individual it will likely fit you better. 3.5 out of 5 I love the idea of the footrest, however, I'm not convinced that it will be able to consistently uphold my legs. If you are a person with longer legs, this strain will be even more apparent. Thankfully, you can just remove it if it's not of interest to you.