While egg-induced madness reigns in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, more and more people are picking the game up, whether for fun or simply needing an escape from everything going on in the world. Sales are continuing to rack up, as according to Famitsu, Animal Crossing: New Horizon has sold over 2.6 million retail copies in Japan alone.

This total is for sales through just the first ten days of the game being available, so it's already in all likelihood outdated. 2.6 million copies would already be fantastic without any additional clarifiers but to see those kinds of sales just in Japan is simply incredible. It'll be interesting to see what the total looks like when Nintendo inevitably offers a press release on the sales of the game worldwide.