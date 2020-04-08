Every island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons comes with several fruit trees growing on it. They will all be of the same type, but that variety is determined randomly. The starting fruit varieties are: Apple

Cherry

Orange

Pear

Peach Regardless of what type you have, the trees will follow the same rules. You can shake the tree by pressing A, and three pieces of fruit will fall off. If you use the ax to chop a fruit tree for wood, all of the fruit will also fall off with the first swing. You can then press Y to pick up the fruit and put it in your pockets.

How to plant trees Your native fruit can be sold for 100 Bells each, and new fruit will appear on those trees three days later. If you want to grow more trees, you can dig a hole with your shovel, stand next to it, open your inventory and select a piece of fruit. A prompt will appear to plant it. Press A and you'll bury the fruit, and a nursery tree will appear. The tree will take three days to grow to full size, transitioning from nursery to small young tree, to a medium young tree. Make sure to leave enough room for it to expand. If you can dig three holes between the sapling and the nearest tree, you're good. If you want to move it during this time, you can dig it up with your shovel and the growing tree will appear in your inventory. You can then replant it without losing any progress for its growth. Once it's fully grown, you'll need some help to dig it up. Luckily, that boost is close at hand. Just go into your inventory and eat a piece of fruit. You can eat up to 10 pieces of fruit to gain a buff that gives you the strength to dig up fully grown trees or shatter rocks when you hit them. Every time you use that strength, the buff ticks down by one. You can also get rid of it by using your toilet. Fruit trees can only be planted on the grass. Dig a hole on the beach, and the plant prompt just won't appear. A Nook Miles+ task to plant fruit trees regularly appears and awards 100 Miles, so look out for that to be efficient. You'll also earn progress towards the Fruit Roots challenge for each type of fruit tree you plant.

How to gather other trees Fruit that's native to your island sells for 100 Bells, but fruit that originated elsewhere sells for 500 each. That means to get a really profitable orchard going, you're going to need to do some traveling. The best way to get a full variety of fruit is to coordinate with friends. They can visit their island's airport and let Orville know they're interested in visitors. Your friends will need to connect to the internet, which may require updating the game software. Once that's done they, can request a five-digit Dodo Code and share it with you. Visit your airport and tell Orville you want to fly, and you'll be prompted to enter the code. These only work for a short period, so don't wait too long! Bring some of your native fruit, and you can drop it for your friend to pick up. They can drop some fruit for you, or you can shake down some of their trees and take them back home to plant. Fruit from other islands can take longer to grow, reappearing every five or six days, but it's well worth the wait!