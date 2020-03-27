Much like fruit trees, every island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons has its own native flowers. There are eight different breeds of flowers among the different islands. You will have access to some on your island and in the shop, but for others, you'll need to travel to friends' islands or Mystery Tour Islands. Aside from looking pretty, there are good reasons to collect different flowers too. Here at iMore, we have everything you need to know about flowers in Animal Crossing! What you need to know about flowers

How to breed flowers

All the different breeds and colors Flowers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons features eight different breeds of flowers and each comes in six to eight different colors. When you first start on your island, you will have one species of flower growing on the cliffs and available for sale from Timmy or Tommy Nook. After upgrading your shop to Nook's Cranny, you may even find additional flowers for sale. Flowers aren't just pretty decor either. Some of them are used for DIY crafting. Others are necessary to attract specific bugs. While you may not feel compelled to collect every flower out there, you will at least want a variety of colors. How to breed flowers

Once you have two or more flowers of the same species, you can plant them next to each other and they will occasionally produce more flowers overnight. Getting more flowers is super easy if you just follow these steps: Acquire two plants of the same species. These can come from your cliffs, from Nook's Cranny, from friends' islands, or even from Mystery Tour Islands. Plant them close to each other, leaving space for new flowers to bloom. A checkerboard pattern works very well and optimizes space. Water your flowers until they sparkle. If it's raining, you can skip this step. Check the next morning for new flowers. If you wish to keep breeding more flowers, carefully dig up the plants to leave space for new flowers. Repeat the process. The colors, Duke! The colors!

Whatever your native flowers are, you will only find three colors growing in the wild or for sale from the Nooklings. However, if you plant specific colors close together, you can produce new colors like pink, purple, and even black. Some of the combinations make sense, like red roses and white roses making pink roses. Other combinations are a bit less intuitive. Roses You can find red, white, and yellow roses growing wild. Additionally, you can breed pink, orange, black, purple, and blue roses.

First Color Second Color Result Red White Pink Red Yellow Orange Red Red Black White White Purple Orange Orange Blue

Lilies Wild lilies come in red, white, and yellow. They can be bred in pink, orange, and black.

First Color Second Color Result Red White Pink Red Yellow Orange Red Red Black

Hyacinths Hyacinths can be found in white, red, and yellow in the wild. Crossbreeding can also get you pink, blue, orange, and purple hyacinths.

First Color Second Color Result White Red Pink White White Blue Yellow Red Orange Blue Blue Purple

Pansies If pansies are your native flower, you can find white, red, and yellow. Additionally, you can breed for blue, orange, and purple pansies.

First Color Second Color Result White White Blue Red Yellow Orange Red Red Purple Blue Blue Purple

Tulips Tulips can be found in red, white, and yellow. Crossbreeding can get you pink, orange, black, and purple.

First Color Second Color Result Red White Pink Red Yellow Orange Red Red Black Orange Orange Purple

Windflowers Windflowers come in red, white, and orange. You can breed for pink, blue, and purple.

First Color Second Color Result Red Orange Pink Orange White Blue White White Blue Blue Pink Purple Blue Blue Purple

Mums If you have mums as our native flower, you can find red, white, and yellow in the wild. You can also breed for pink, purple, and green.

First Color Second Color Result White Red Pink White White Purple Purple Purple Green

Cosmos Last but not least, cosmos can be found in red, white, and yellow. Crossbreeding can earn you pink, orange, and black cosmos.

First Color Second Color Result Red White Pink Red Yellow Orange Red Red Black