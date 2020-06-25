Players will finally be able to swim in the ocean in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Nintendo announced two free summer updates set to drop in July and August that bring a host of new activities and encounters to the game.

The first update, set to begin on July 3, adds swimming, diving, new sea creature donations, and a new encounter with an Otter named Pascal who gives out DIY recipes. Gulliver will also be returning, because of course he will. Update 2, expected to release sometime in early August, was not detailed.

I don't know about you, but I can't wait to jump back into Animal Crossing: New Horizons and see what the ocean has to offer me. With Nintendo surely planning a lot more to come over the next several months, it'll be good to keep up with everything new that's being offered.