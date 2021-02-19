According to Viz Media, a popular manga set in the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is finally making its way over to the West from Japan, where the manga previously had two volumes (via The Verge). The manga seems to center around the lives and activities of the NPC island villagers whenever the main human player is not around. Older Animal Crossing games have also received the manga treatment, such as Animal Crossing: Wild World on the Nintendo DS and Animal Crossing: New Leaf on the Nintendo 3DS.

Announcement: Animal Crossing: New Horizons-Deserted Island Diary, a new manga series featuring your favorite villagers, debuts Fall 2021. 🍃 pic.twitter.com/wo5CXHR5xn — VIZ (@VIZMedia) February 19, 2021

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the fifth entry in the series (sixth if you count the Japanese-exclusive N64 version) that took the world by storm in the spring of 2020. It's a game about building up a deserted island and customizing it to your liking and was one of the best-selling games on the Nintendo Switch. Due to its calming yet rewarding gameplay loop, it is considered one of the best games on the system. Its many updates that have been releasing on a consistent basis even as it approaches its first anniversary on March 20, 2021, have got fans excited for how this game will continue to be supported with both in-game features as well as merchandise years from now.