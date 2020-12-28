It's hard to believe that another year is drawing to a close. What better way to ring in the new year than by celebrating with one of the best Nintendo Switch games? Within Animal Crossing, you'll experience a countdown followed by a fireworks display and will have the option to purchase festive items to celebrate with your villagers. Here's everything you need to know about celebrating the Animal Crossing New Year.
When does the Animal Crossing New Year's event start?
On December 31st at 5AM your local time, Tom Nook and Isabelle can be found wandering around the Resident Services plaza preparing for the nights festivities. However, the big celebration won't start until 11PM. Since these two are busy with preparations, Resident Services will be closed for the day.
What to do for Animal Crossing New Year's event
Start the event off right by talking to Tom Nook and Isabelle. Nook will give you 5 poppers to celebrate with while Isabelle will give you a Light Stick to wave around. It's a good idea to dress up in fun festive clothes to celebrate the coming year. You'll have plenty of time to do this as the fireworks don't begin until midnight.
Animal Crossing New Year's items
Tom Nook runs a stand during the festivities where players can purchase special hats for 500 Bells or 5-packs of poppers for 300 Bells. The thing is, the hats come in two different styles — a pointed party hat or a colorful top hat — and come in four different colors each. However, Nook will only allow you to buy four hats this night. You'll either need to trade with friends or wait for the next New Year's event to obtain the rest of the hat variations.
If you use the Nook Shopping app, select the Special Goods option, and then go to the Seasonal section, you'll find several New Year's items for purchase from Dec 26th - Dec 31st.
|Name
|Cost
|Sparkling cider
|1,000 Bells
|Twleve-grape dish
|1,200 Bells
|Berliner
|1,200 Bells
|New Year's noodles
|1,300 Bells
As with all Nook Shopping items, these things take a day to arrive so you'll need to purchase them before the 31st if you want to use them to celebrate the near year in-game.
Animal Crossing New Year's countdown & fireworks
A large countdown timer appears in front of Resident Services at the start of the day. When only one minute remains to midnight, all of your island's villagers will gather around to watch the remaining amount of time tick by. When only 10 seconds remain, they'll begin waving their Light Sticks about. Now's the time to pull out your own Light Stick or prepare to use your poppers.
Vibrant fireworks light up your island's sky from 12AM to 2AM. This is the perfect time to take fun pictures with your favorite villagers. By the way, if you talk to them while they're celebrating in the plaza, your villagers just might tell your their hopes, dreams, and resolutions for the new year.
Animal Crossing New Year
It's time to countdown the remaining hours of the year with your favorite villagers. Enjoy the fireworks and have fun waving around your light sticks!
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
