What you need to know
- Nintendo held its financial report for the end of the fiscal year.
- According to Nintendo, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold over 11 million copies as of the end of March.
- Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield have sold a combined 17 million copies.
Nintendo held its end of the fiscal year financial report, sharing information on the performance of the Nintendo Switch and several Nintendo Switch exclusive games. One particular highlight is Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which has sold 11.77 million copies through the end of March.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons was the best-selling game of March according to the NPD data, so this isn't too surprising. Still, NPD only tracked physical copies sold for Nintendo games. Meanwhile, in its investor call, Nintendo confirmed that roughly 50% of Animal Crossing: New Horizons sales were digital.
Other Nintendo Switch games putting up high numbers include Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, which have sold over 17 million units combined. Meanwhile, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has now sold over 24 million copies. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has sold over 18 million copies, while The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has sold over 17 million copies.
Nintendo Switch exclusives continue to sell well overall. With big upcoming titles like the sequel to Breath of the Wild, Metroid Prime 4 and Bayonetta 3 all lacking release dates, it'll be interesting to see what the rest of Nintendo's 2020 looks like and whether or not it includes the rumored ports of older Mario games.
Zootopia
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Create your ideal island
Fly off to a deserted island and then harvest, craft, and befriend your way into turning it into the perfect get-a-way location. There are plenty of new features and events to excite new and veteran fans alike.
