Animal Crossing: New Horizons — These are the fish, sea creatures, bugs, and shells that give you the most Bells

Life is pretty awesome on Animal Crossing's deserted island. There's plenty of lush foliage, and the ocean is serene. You can almost forget that you're still seriously in debt to a trash panda. But the loan is always there, looming over you. Of course, if you're looking for a way to make some money, you should be on the look out for valuable critters and items that you can sell to Timmy and Tommy Nook.

When you're running around your island or whenever you visit another island using a Nook Miles Ticket, you're going to want to make sure you fill your pockets with the most valuable items. Trying to figure out how to get a lot of Bells in Animal Crossing? Here's a list of the most valuable fish, bugs, sea creatures, and shells along with how much you'll get for selling them at Nook's Cranny.

Most valuable fish in Animal Crossing:New Horizons

I've included anything you can catch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that nets you 15,000 Bells to 1,000 Bells. They are listed from most valuable to least. In my opinion, it isn't worth collecting fish that are worth less than 800 Bells, unless I'm planning on turning them into Blathers at the Museum.

Pro Tip: Consider stocking up on the most lucrative fish and then selling them to C.J. the fishing champ when he visits your island. You'll make a ton more money that way since he pays visitors 150% the number of Bells that you'll get from Nook's Cranny.

Fish Bell Value Shadow Size Location Seasonality Active Hours Coelacanth 15,000 Bells Largest Sea (rainy days) All Year All Day Dorado 15,000 Bells Largest River June-Sep 4 a.m.- 9p.m. Golden Trout 15,000 Bells Medium River (clifftop) Mar-June, Sep-Nov 4 p.m.-9 a.m. Great White Shark 15,000 Bells Largest with fin Sea June-Sep 4 p.m.-9 a.m. Stringfish 15,000 Bells Largest River (clifftop) Dec-Mar 4 p.m.-9 a.m. Whale Shark 13,000 Bells Largest with fin Sea June-Sep All Day Barreleye 12,000 Bells Small Sea All Year 9 p.m. - 4 a.m. Saw Shark 12,000 Bells Largest with fin Sea June-Sep 4 p.m.-9 a.m. Arapaima 10,000 Bells Largest River Jun-Sep 4 p.m.- 9 a.m. Arowana 10,000 Bells Large River Jun-Sep 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Blue Marlin 10,000 Bells Largest Pier July-Sep, Nov-April All Day Napoleonfish 10,000 Bells Largest Sea July-Aug 4 a.m.-9 p.m. Sturgeon 10,000 Bells Small River (mouth) Sep-Mar All Day Oarfish 9,000 Bells Largest Sea Dec-May All Day Hammerhead Shark 8,000 Bells Largest with fin Sea Jun-Sep 4 p.m.- 9 a.m. Tuna 7,000 Bells Largest Pier Nov-Apr All Day Giant Snakehead 5,500 Bells Largest Pond June-Aug 9 a.m.-4p.m. Gar 6,000 Bells Largest Pond Jun-Sep 4 p.m.-9a.m. Mahi-mahi 6,000 Bells Large Sea May-Oct All Day Barred Knifejaw 5,000 Bells Medium Sea Mar - Nov All Day Blowfish 5,000 Bells Medium Sea Nov-Feb 6 p.m.-4 a.m. Snapping Turtle 5,000 Bells Largest River Apr-Oct 9 a.m.-4 a.m. Giant Trevally 4,500 Bells Large Pier May-Oct All Day Ranchu Goldfish 4,500 Bells Small Pond All Year 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Koi 4,000 Bells Large Pond All Year 4 p.m.-9 a.m. Ocean Sunfish 4,000 Bells Largest with fin Sea July-Sep 4 a.m.-9 p.m. Saddled Bichir 4,000 Bells Large River June-Sep 9 p.m.-4 a.m. Char 3,800 Bells Medium River/Pond Mar-June, Sep-Nov 4 p.m.-9 a.m. Soft-shelled Turtle 3,750 Bells Large River Aug-Sep 4 p.m.-9 a.m. Angelfish 3,000 Bells Small River May-Oct 4 p.m.- 9 a.m. Ray 3,000 Bells Largest Sea Aug-Nov 4 a.m.-9 p.m. Red Snapper 3,000 Bells Large Sea All Year All Day Betta 2,500 Bells Small River May-Oct 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Football Fish 2,500 Bells Large Sea Nov-Mar 4 p.m.-9 a.m. Piranha 2,500 Bells Small River June-Sep 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 9 p.m.-4 a.m. Mitten Crab 2,000 Bells Small River Sep-Nov 4 p.m.-9 a.m. Moray Eel 2,000 Bells Narrow Sea Aug-Oct All Day Goldfish 1,300 Bells Smallest Pond All Year All Day Guppy 1,300 Bells Smallest River Apr-Nov 9 a.m.-4 p.m. King Salmon 1,800 Bells Largest River (mouth) Sep All Day Pike 1,800 Bells Largest River Sep-Dec All Day Nibble Fish 1,500 Bells Small River May-Sep 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Suckerfish 1,500 Bells Large with fin Sea June-Sep All Day Pop-eyed Goldfish 1,300 Bells Smallest Pond All Year 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Seahorse 1,100 Bells Smallest Sea Apr-Nov All Day Butterfly Fish 1,000 Bells Small Sea Apr-Sep All Day Cherry Salmon 1,000 Bells Medium River Mar-June, Sep-Nov All Day Sea Butterfly 1,000 Bells Smallest Sea Dec-Mar All Day Surgeonfish 1,000 Bells Small Sea Apr-Sep All Day

All the fish you can catch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Here's a list of all of the fish you can find in the game listed in alphabetical order and how much they sell for at Nook's Cranny.

Fish Bell Value Shadow Size Location Seasonality Active Hours Anchovy 200 Bells Small Sea All Year 4 a.m. - 9 p.m. Angelfish 3,000 Bells Small River May-Oct 4 p.m.- 9 a.m. Arapaima 10,000 Bells Largest River Jun-Sep 4 p.m.- 9 a.m. Arowana 10,000 Bells Large River Jun-Sep 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Barred Knifejaw 5,000 Bells Medium Sea Mar - Nov All Day Barreleye 12,000 Bells Small Sea All Year 9 p.m. - 4 a.m. Betta 2,500 Bells Small River May-Oct 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Bitterling 900 Bells Smallest River Nov - Mar All Day Black Bass 400 Bells Large River All Year All Day Blowfish 5,000 Bells Medium Sea Nov-Feb 6 p.m.-4 a.m. Blue Marlin 10,000 Bells Largest Pier July-Sep, Nov-April All Day Bluegill 180 Bells Small River All Year 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Butterfly Fish 1,000 Bells Small Sea Apr-Sep All Day Carp 300 Bells Large Pond All Year All Day Catfish 800 Bells Large Pond May-Oct 4 p.m.-9 a.m. Char 3,800 Bells Medium River/Pond Mar-June, Sep-Nov 4 p.m.-9 a.m. Cherry Salmon 1,000 Bells Medium River Mar-June, Sep-Nov All Day Clownfish 650 Bells Smallest Sea Apr-Sep All Day Coelacanth 15,000 Bells Largest Sea (rainy days) All Year All Day Crawfish 200 Bells Small Pond Apr-Sep All Day Crucian Carp 160 Bells Small River All Year All Day Dab 300 Bells Medium Sea Oct-April All Day Dace 240 Bells Medium River All Year 4 p.m.-9 a.m. Dorado 15,000 Bells Largest River June-Sep 4 a.m.- 9p.m. Football Fish 2,500 Bells Large Sea Nov-Mar 4 p.m.-9 a.m. Freshwater Goby 400 Bells Small River All Year 4 p.m.-9 a.m. Frog 120 Bells Small Pond May-Aug All Day Gar 6,000 Bells Largest Pond Jun-Sep 4 p.m.-9a.m. Giant Snakehead 5,500 Bells Largest Pond June-Aug 9 a.m.-4p.m. Giant Trevally 4,500 Bells Large Pier May-Oct All Day Golden Trout 15,000 Bells Medium River (clifftop) Mar-June, Sep-Nov 4 p.m.-9 a.m. Goldfish 1,300 Bells Smallest Pond All Year All Day Great White Shark 15,000 Bells Largest with fin Sea June-Sep 4 p.m.-9 a.m. Guppy 1,300 Bells Smallest River Apr-Nov 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Hammerhead Shark 8,000 Bells Largest with fin Sea Jun-Sep 4 p.m.- 9 a.m. Horse Mackerel 150 Bells Small Sea All Year All Day Killifish 300 Bells Smallest Pond Apr-Aug All Day King Salmon 1,800 Bells Largest River (mouth) Sep All Day Koi 4,000 Bells Large Pond All Year 4 p.m.-9 a.m. Loach 400 Bells Small River Mar-May All Day Mahi-mahi 6,000 Bells Large Sea May-Oct All Day Mitten Crab 2,000 Bells Small River Sep-Nov 4 p.m.-9 a.m. Moray Eel 2,000 Bells Narrow Sea Aug-Oct All Day Napoleonfish 10,000 Bells Largest Sea July-Aug 4 a.m.-9 p.m. Neon Tetra 500 Bells Smallest River Apr-Nov 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nibble Fish 1,500 Bells Small River May-Sep 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Oarfish 9,000 Bells Largest Sea Dec-May All Day Ocean Sunfish 4,000 Bells Largest with fin Sea July-Sep 4 a.m.-9 p.m. Olive Flounder 800 Bells Large Sea All Year All Day Pale Chub 160 Bells Smallest River All Year 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Pike 1,800 Bells Largest River Sep-Dec All Day Piranha 2,500 Bells Small River June-Sep 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 9 p.m.-4 a.m. Pond Smelt 500 Bells Small River Dec-Feb All Day Pop-eyed Goldfish 1,300 Bells Smallest Pond All Year 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Puffer Fish 250 Bells Medium Sea July-Sep All Day Rainbowfish 800 Bells Small River May-Oct 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ranchu Goldfish 4,500 Bells Small Pond All Year 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ray 3,000 Bells Largest Sea Aug-Nov 4 a.m.-9 p.m. Red Snapper 3,000 Bells Large Sea All Year All Day Ribbon Eel 600 Bells Narrow Sea June- Oct All Day Saddled Bichir 4,000 Bells Large River June-Sep 9 p.m.-4 a.m. Salmon 700 Bells Large River (mouth) Sep All Day Saw Shark 12,000 Bells Largest with fin Sea June-Sep 4 p.m.-9 a.m. Sea Bass 400 Bells Largest Sea All Year All Day Sea Butterfly 1,000 Bells Smallest Sea Dec-Mar All Day Seahorse 1,100 Bells Smallest Sea Apr-Nov All Day Snapping Turtle 5,000 Bells Largest River Apr-Oct 9 a.m.-4 a.m. Soft-shelled Turtle 3,750 Bells Large River Aug-Sep 4 p.m.-9 a.m. Squid 500 Bells Medium Sea Dec-Aug All Day Stringfish 15,000 Bells Largest River (clifftop) Dec-Mar 4 p.m.-9 a.m. Sturgeon 10,000 Bells Small River (mouth) Sep-Mar All Day Suckerfish 1,500 Bells Large with fin Sea June-Sep All Day Surgeonfish 1,000 Bells Small Sea Apr-Sep All Day Sweetfish 900 Bells Medium River July-Sep All Day Tadpole 100 Bells Smallest Pond Mar-July All Day Tilapia 800 Bells Medium River June-Oct All Day Tuna 7,000 Bells Largest Pier Nov-Apr All Day Whale Shark 13,000 Bells Largest with fin Sea June-Sep All Day Yellow Perch 300 Bells Medium River Oct-Mar All Day Zebra Turkeyfish 500 Bells Medium Sea Apr-Nov All Day

Most valuable sea creatures in Animal Crossing:New Horizons

Sea creatures are listed from most valuable to least valuable. Anything that sells for less than 1,000 Bells wasn't included. If you'd rather see a full list of all the sea creatures found in the game, we organized them alphabetically too.

Sea Creature Bell Value Seasonality Active Hours Gigas giant clam 15,000 Bells May-Sep All Day Giant Isopod 12,000 Bells July-Oct 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., 9 p.m. - 4 a.m. Spider crab 12,000 Bells Mar-Apr All Day Vampire squid 10,000 Bells May-Aug 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Red king crab 8,000 Bells Nov-Mar All Day Snow crab 6,000 Bells Nov-Apr All Day Umbrella octopus 6,000 Bells Mar-May All Day Spiny Lobster 5,000 Bells Oct-Dec 9 p.m. - 4 a.m. Venus' flower basket 5,000 Bells Oct-Feb All Day Lobster 4,500 Bells Apr-June, Dec-Jan All Day Tiger prawn 3,000 Bells June-Sep 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Pearl oyster 2,800 Bells June-Jan 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Horseshoe crab 2,500 Bells July-Sep 9 p.m. - 4 a.m. Mantis shrimp 2,500 Bells All Year 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Gazami crab 2,200 Bells June-Nov All Day Abalone 2,000 Bells June-Jan 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Oyster 2,000 Bells Sep-Feb All Day Slate pencil urchin 2,000 Bells May-Sep 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Dungeoness crab 1,900 Bells Nov-May All Day Chambered nautilus 1,800 Bells Mar-June, Sep-Nov 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Sea pig 10,000 Bells Nov-Feb 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Sea urchin 1,700 Bells May-Sep All Day Mussel 1,500 Bells June-Dec All Day Sea pineapple 1,500 Bells All Year All Day Firefly squid 1,400 Bells Mar-June 9 p.m. - 4 a.m. Sweet shrimp 1,400 Sep-Feb 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Octopus 1,200 Bells All Year All Day Scallop 1,200 Bells All Year All Day Spotted garden eel 1,100 Bells May-Oct 4 a.m. - 9 p.m. Turban shell 1,000 Mar-May, Sep-Dec All Day Whelk 1,000 Bells All Year All Day

All sea creatures in Animal Crossing:New Horizons

Here's a list of all of the sea creatures you can find in the game listed in alphabetical order and how much they sell for at Nook's Cranny.

Sea Creature Bell Value Seasonality Active Hours Abalone 2,000 Bells June-Jan 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Acorn barnacle 600 Bells All Year All Day Chambered nautilus 1,800 Bells Mar-June, Sep-Nov 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Dungeoness crab 1,900 Bells Nov-May All Day Firefly squid 1,400 Bells Mar-June 9 p.m. - 4 a.m. Flatworm 700 Bells Aug-Sep 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Gazami crab 2,200 Bells June-Nov All Day Giant Isopod 12,000 Bells July-Oct 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., 9 p.m. - 4 a.m. Gigas giant clam 15,000 Bells May-Sep All Day Horseshoe crab 2,500 Bells July-Sep 9 p.m. - 4 a.m. Lobster 4,500 Bells Apr-June, Dec-Jan All Day Mantis shrimp 2,500 Bells All Year 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Moon jellyfish 600 Bells July-Sep All Day Mussel 1,500 Bells June-Dec All Day Octopus 1,200 Bells All Year All Day Oyster 2,000 Bells Sep-Feb All Day Pearl oyster 2,800 Bells June-Jan 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Red king crab 8,000 Bells Nov-Mar All Day Scallop 1,200 Bells All Year All Day Sea anemone 500 Bells All Year All Day Sea cucumber 500 Bells Nov-Apr All Day Sea grapes 900 Bells All Year All Day Sea pig 10,000 Bells Nov-Feb 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Sea pineapple 1,500 Bells All Year All Day Sea slug 600 Bells All Year All Day Sea star 500 Bells All Year All Day Sea urchin 1,700 Bells May-Sep All Day Seaweed 600 Bells Oct-July All Day Slate pencil urchin 2,000 Bells May-Sep 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Snow crab 6,000 Bells Nov-Apr All Day Spider crab 12,000 Bells Mar-Apr All Day Spiny Lobster 5,000 Bells Oct-Dec 9 p.m. - 4 a.m. Spotted garden eel 1,100 Bells May-Oct 4 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sweet shrimp 1,400 Sep-Feb 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Tiger prawn 3,000 Bells June-Sep 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Turban shell 1,000 Mar-May, Sep-Dec All Day Umbrella octopus 6,000 Bells Mar-May All Day Vampire squid 10,000 Bells May-Aug 4 p.m. - 9 a.m. Venus' flower basket 5,000 Bells Oct-Feb All Day Whelk 1,000 Bells All Year All Day

Most valuable bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Bugs are listed from most valuable to least valuable. Anything that sells for less than 1,000 Bells wasn't included. If you'd rather see a full list of all the bugs found in the game, here they are in alphabetical order.

Pro Tip: Consider stocking up on the most lucrative bugs and then selling them when bug enthusiast Flick visits your island. You'll make a ton more money that way since he pays 150% the number of Bells that you'll get from Nook's Cranny.

Bug Bell Value Location Seasonality Active Hours Giraffe Stag 12,000 Bells On trees July-Aug 5 p.m.-8 a.m. Golden Stag 12,000 Bells On trees July-Aug 5 p.m.-8 a.m. Giant Stag 10,000 Bells On trees July-Aug 11 p.m.-8 a.m. Scarab Beetle 10,000 Bells On trees July-Aug 11 p.m.-8 a.m. Cyclommatus Stag 8,000 Bells On trees July-Aug 5 p.m.-8 a.m. Goliath Beetle 8,000 Bells On tree trunks June-Sep All Day Horned Atlas 8,000 Bells On trees July-Aug 5 p.m.-8 a.m. Horned Elephant 8,000 Bells On trees July-Aug 5 p.m.-8 a.m. Scorpion 8,000 Bells On the ground May-Oct 7 p.m. - 4 a.m. Tarantula 8,000 Bells On the ground Nov-Apr 7 p.m. - 4 a.m. Rainbow Stag 6,000 Bells On tree trunks June-Sep 7 p.m. - 8 a.m. Banded Dragonfly 4,500 Bells Flying in the air May-Oct 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Emperor Butterfly 4,000 Bells Flying in the air June-Sep, Dec-Mar 5 p.m. - 8 a.m. Queen Alexandra's Birdwing 4,000 Bells Flying in the air May-Sep 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Agrias Butterfly 3,000 Bells Flying in the air Apr-Sep 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Atlas Moth 3,000 Bells On tree trunks Apr-Sep 7 p.m. - 4 a.m. Great Purple Emperor 3,000 Bells Flying in the air May-Aug 4 a.m. - 7 p.m. Rosalia Batesi Beetle 3,000 Bells On tree stumps May-Sep All Day Madagascan Sunset Moth 2,500 Bells Flying in the air Apr-Sep 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Peacock Butterfly 2,500 Bells Flying in the air Mar-June 4 a.m.-7 p.m. Raja Brooke's Birdwing 2,500 Bells Flying in the air Apr-Sep, Dec- Feb 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Wasp 2,500 Bells Falls from shaken trees All Year All Day Orchid Mantis 2,400 Bells On white flowers Mar-Nov 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Jewel Beetle 2,400 Bells On trees Apr-Aug All Day Giant Water Bug 2,000 Bells Pond/River Apr-Sep 7 p.m. - 8 a.m. Saw Stag 2,000 Bells On trees July-Aug All Day Tiger Beetle 1,500 Bells On the ground Feb-Nov All Day Horned Dynastid 1,350 Bells On trees July-Aug 5 p.m.-8 a.m. Hermit Crab 1,000 Bells Along the beach All Year 7 p.m. - 8 a.m. Man-Faced Stink Bug 1,000 Bells On flowers Mar-Nov 7 p.m. - 8 a.m. Miyama Stag 1,000 Bells On trees July-Aug All Day Paper Kite Butterfly 1,000 Bells Flying in the air All Year 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

All bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

To make things easier for you, we've also listed all the bugs in New Horizons in alphabetical order. Here's every bug and how much it sells for at Nook's Cranny.

Bug Bell Value Location Seasonality Active Hours Agrias Butterfly 3,000 Bells Flying in the air Apr-Sep 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Ant 80 Bells On rotten food All Year All Day Atlas Moth 3,000 Bells On tree trunks Apr-Sep 7 p.m. - 4 a.m. Bagworm 600 Bells Falls from shaken trees All Year All Day Banded Dragonfly 4,500 Bells Flying in the air May-Oct 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Bell Cricket 430 Bells On the ground Sep-Oct 5 p.m. - 8 a.m. Blue Weevil Beetle 800 Bells On a coconut July-Aug All Day Brown Cicada 250 Bells On trees July- Aug 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Centipede 300 Bells Found after hitting rocks Sep-June 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. Cicada Shell 10 Bells On trees July-Aug All Day Citrus Long-Horned Beetle 350 Bells On tree stumps All Year All Day Common Butterfly 160 Bells Flying in the air Apr-Aug 4 a.m. - 7 p.m. Cricket 130 Bells On the ground Sep-Nov 5 p.m. - 8 a.m. Cyclommatus Stag 8,000 Bells On trees July-Aug 5 p.m.-8 a.m. Damselfly 500 Bells Flying in the air Nov-Feb All Day Darner Dragonfly 230 Bells Flying in the air Apr-Oct 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Diving Beetle 800 Bells Ponds/Rivers May-Sep 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. Drone Beetle 200 Bells On trees June-Aug All Day Earth-Boring Dung Beetle 300 Bells On the ground Jul-Sep All Day Emperor Butterfly 4,000 Bells Flying in the air June-Sep, Dec-Mar 5 p.m. - 8 a.m. Evening Cicada 660 Bells On trees July-Aug 4 a.m.-8 a.m., 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Firefly 300 Bells Flying in the air June 7 p.m.-4 a.m. Flea 70 Bells On villagers Apr-Nov All Day Fly 80 Bells On garbage All Year All Day Giant Cicada 600 Bells On trees July-Aug 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Giant Stag 10,000 Bells On trees July-Aug 11 p.m.-8 a.m. Giant Water Bug 2,000 Bells Pond/River Apr-Sep 7 p.m. - 8 a.m. Giraffe Stag 12,000 Bells On trees July-Aug 5 p.m.-8 a.m. Golden Stag 12,000 Bells On trees July-Aug 5 p.m.-8 a.m. Goliath Beetle 8,000 Bells On tree trunks June-Sep All Day Grasshopper 160 Bells On the ground July-Sep 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Great Purple Emperor 3,000 Bells Flying in the air May-Aug 4 a.m. - 7 p.m. Hermit Crab 1,000 Bells Along the beach All Year 7 p.m. - 8 a.m. Honeybee 200 Bells Flying new flowers Mar-July 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Horned Atlas 8,000 Bells On trees July-Aug 5 p.m.-8 a.m. Horned Dynastid 1,350 Bells On trees July-Aug 5 p.m.-8 a.m. Horned Elephant 8,000 Bells On trees July-Aug 5 p.m.-8 a.m. Horned Hercules Unknown On trees July-Aug 5 p.m.-8 a.m. Jewel Beetle 2,400 Bells On trees Apr-Aug All Day Ladybug 200 Bells On flowers Mar-June, Oct 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Long Locust 200 Bells On the ground Apr-Nov 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. Madagascan Sunset Moth 2,500 Bells Flying in the air Apr-Sep 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Man-Faced Stink Bug 1,000 Bells On flowers Mar-Nov 7 p.m. - 8 a.m. Mantis 430 Bells On flowers Mar-Nov 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Migratory Locust 600 Bells On ground Aug-Nov 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. Miyama Stag 1,000 Bells On trees July-Aug All Day Mole Cricket 500 Bells Underground Nov-May All Day Monarch Butterfly 140 Bells Flying in the air Sep-Nov 4 a.m. - 5 p.m. Mosquito 130 Bells Flying in the air June-Sep 5 p.m. - 4 a.m. Moth 130 Bells Flying near light All Year 7 p.m. - 4 a.m. Orchid Mantis 2,400 Bells On white flowers Mar-Nov 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Paper Kite Butterfly 1,000 Bells Flying in the air All Year 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. Peacock Butterfly 2,500 Bells Flying in the air Mar-June 4 a.m.-7 p.m. Pill Bug 250 Bells Found after hitting rocks Sep-June 11 p.m. - 4 p.m. Pondskater 130 Bells Ponds May-Sep 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. Queen Alexandra's Birdwing 4,000 Bells Flying in the air May-Sep 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Rainbow Stag 6,000 Bells On tree trunks June-Sep 7 p.m. - 8 a.m. Raja Brooke's Birdwing 2,500 Bells Flying in the air Apr-Sep, Dec- Feb 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Red Dragonfly 180 Bells Flying in the air Sep-Oct 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. Rice Grasshopper 160 Bells On the ground Aug-Nov 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. Rosalia Batesi Beetle 3,000 Bells On tree stumps May-Sep All Day Saw Stag 2,000 Bells On trees July-Aug All Day Scarab Beetle 10,000 Bells On trees July-Aug 11 p.m.-8 a.m. Scorpion 8,000 Bells On the ground May-Oct 7 p.m. - 4 a.m. Snail 250 Bells On rocks when raining All Year All Day Spider 480 Bells Dangle from shaken trees All Year 7 p.m. - 8 a.m. Stinkbug 120 Bells On flowers Mar-Nov All Day Tarantula 8,000 Bells On the ground Nov-Apr 7 p.m. - 4 a.m. Tiger Beetle 1,500 Bells On the ground Feb-Nov All Day Tiger Butterfly 240 Bells Flying in the air Mar-Sep 4 a.m. - 7 p.m. Violin Beetle 450 Bells On tree stumps May-June, Sep-Nov All Day Walker Cicada 400 Bells On tree trunks Aug-Sep 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Walker Leaf 600 Bells Below trees disguised as leaf items July-Aug All Day Walker Stick 600 Bells Falls from shaken trees July-Nov 4 a.m. - 8 a.m., 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Wasp 2,500 Bells Falls from shaken trees All Year All Day Warf Roach 200 Bells On rocks at the beach All Year All Day Yellow Butterfly 160 Bells Flying in the air Mar-June, Sep-Oct 4 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Most valuable shells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There aren't that many kinds of shells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As such, I've included all 12 of them from most to least expensive. Don't worry, we also sorted it all out in alphabetical order for you too.

All shells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

In case this makes it easier for you, I've also included a list of shells in alphabetical order.

Shells What it sells for Conch 700 Bells Coral 250 Bells Cowries 60 Bells Giant Clam 450 Bells Manila Clam 100 Bells Oyster shell 450 Bells Pearl Oyster 1,200 Bells Porceletta 30 Bells Sand dollar 120 Bells Sea Snail 180 Bells Scallop shell 600 Bells Venus comb 150 Bells White scallop 450 Bells

Bring in the Bells!

With all of the Bells you collect from selling the most valuable fish, bugs and sea creatures in New Horizons, you should be able to pay off your loans in no time. Plus, you can use your cash to purchase all of the nifty decorations and furniture you can find in the game.