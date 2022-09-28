Animal Crossing: New Horizons — These are the fish, sea creatures, bugs, and shells that give you the most Bells

It'll be raining Bells with these catches.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Valuable Bugs Fish Shells
(Image credit: iMore)
Jump to:

Life is pretty awesome on Animal Crossing's deserted island. There's plenty of lush foliage, and the ocean is serene. You can almost forget that you're still seriously in debt to a trash panda. But the loan is always there, looming over you. Of course, if you're looking for a way to make some money, you should be on the look out for valuable critters and items that you can sell to Timmy and Tommy Nook.

When you're running around your island or whenever you visit another island using a Nook Miles Ticket, you're going to want to make sure you fill your pockets with the most valuable items. Trying to figure out how to get a lot of Bells in Animal Crossing? Here's a list of the most valuable fish, bugs, sea creatures, and shells along with how much you'll get for selling them at Nook's Cranny.

Most valuable fish in Animal Crossing:New Horizons

Animal Crossing New Horizons Valuable Bugs Fish Shells

(Image credit: iMore)

I've included anything you can catch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that nets you 15,000 Bells to 1,000 Bells. They are listed from most valuable to least. In my opinion, it isn't worth collecting fish that are worth less than 800 Bells, unless I'm planning on turning them into Blathers at the Museum.

Pro Tip: Consider stocking up on the most lucrative fish and then selling them to C.J. the fishing champ when he visits your island. You'll make a ton more money that way since he pays visitors 150% the number of Bells that you'll get from Nook's Cranny.

FishBell ValueShadow SizeLocationSeasonalityActive Hours
Coelacanth15,000 BellsLargestSea (rainy days)All YearAll Day
Dorado15,000 BellsLargestRiverJune-Sep4 a.m.- 9p.m.
Golden Trout15,000 BellsMediumRiver (clifftop)Mar-June, Sep-Nov4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Great White Shark15,000 BellsLargest with finSeaJune-Sep4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Stringfish15,000 BellsLargestRiver (clifftop)Dec-Mar4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Whale Shark13,000 BellsLargest with finSeaJune-SepAll Day
Barreleye12,000 BellsSmallSeaAll Year9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Saw Shark12,000 BellsLargest with finSeaJune-Sep4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Arapaima10,000 BellsLargestRiverJun-Sep4 p.m.- 9 a.m.
Arowana10,000 BellsLargeRiverJun-Sep4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Blue Marlin10,000 BellsLargestPierJuly-Sep, Nov-AprilAll Day
Napoleonfish10,000 BellsLargestSeaJuly-Aug4 a.m.-9 p.m.
Sturgeon10,000 BellsSmallRiver (mouth)Sep-MarAll Day
Oarfish9,000 BellsLargestSeaDec-MayAll Day
Hammerhead Shark8,000 BellsLargest with finSeaJun-Sep4 p.m.- 9 a.m.
Tuna7,000 BellsLargestPierNov-AprAll Day
Giant Snakehead5,500 BellsLargestPondJune-Aug9 a.m.-4p.m.
Gar6,000 BellsLargestPondJun-Sep4 p.m.-9a.m.
Mahi-mahi6,000 BellsLargeSeaMay-OctAll Day
Barred Knifejaw5,000 BellsMediumSeaMar - NovAll Day
Blowfish5,000 BellsMediumSeaNov-Feb6 p.m.-4 a.m.
Snapping Turtle5,000 BellsLargestRiverApr-Oct9 a.m.-4 a.m.
Giant Trevally4,500 BellsLargePierMay-OctAll Day
Ranchu Goldfish4,500 BellsSmallPondAll Year9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Koi4,000 BellsLargePondAll Year4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Ocean Sunfish4,000 BellsLargest with finSeaJuly-Sep4 a.m.-9 p.m.
Saddled Bichir4,000 BellsLargeRiverJune-Sep9 p.m.-4 a.m.
Char3,800 BellsMediumRiver/PondMar-June, Sep-Nov4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Soft-shelled Turtle3,750 BellsLargeRiverAug-Sep4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Angelfish3,000 BellsSmallRiverMay-Oct4 p.m.- 9 a.m.
Ray3,000 BellsLargestSeaAug-Nov4 a.m.-9 p.m.
Red Snapper3,000 BellsLargeSeaAll YearAll Day
Betta2,500 BellsSmallRiverMay-Oct9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Football Fish2,500 BellsLargeSeaNov-Mar4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Piranha2,500 BellsSmallRiverJune-Sep9 a.m.-4 p.m., 9 p.m.-4 a.m.
Mitten Crab2,000 BellsSmallRiverSep-Nov4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Moray Eel2,000 BellsNarrowSeaAug-OctAll Day
Goldfish1,300 BellsSmallestPondAll YearAll Day
Guppy1,300 BellsSmallestRiverApr-Nov9 a.m.-4 p.m.
King Salmon1,800 BellsLargestRiver (mouth)SepAll Day
Pike1,800 BellsLargestRiverSep-DecAll Day
Nibble Fish1,500 BellsSmallRiverMay-Sep9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Suckerfish1,500 BellsLarge with finSeaJune-SepAll Day
Pop-eyed Goldfish1,300 BellsSmallestPondAll Year9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Seahorse1,100 BellsSmallestSeaApr-NovAll Day
Butterfly Fish1,000 BellsSmallSeaApr-SepAll Day
Cherry Salmon1,000 BellsMediumRiverMar-June, Sep-NovAll Day
Sea Butterfly1,000 BellsSmallestSeaDec-MarAll Day
Surgeonfish1,000 BellsSmallSeaApr-SepAll Day

All the fish you can catch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Here's a list of all of the fish you can find in the game listed in alphabetical order and how much they sell for at Nook's Cranny.

FishBell ValueShadow SizeLocationSeasonalityActive Hours
Anchovy200 BellsSmallSeaAll Year4 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Angelfish3,000 BellsSmallRiverMay-Oct4 p.m.- 9 a.m.
Arapaima10,000 BellsLargestRiverJun-Sep4 p.m.- 9 a.m.
Arowana10,000 BellsLargeRiverJun-Sep4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Barred Knifejaw5,000 BellsMediumSeaMar - NovAll Day
Barreleye12,000 BellsSmallSeaAll Year9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Betta2,500 BellsSmallRiverMay-Oct9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Bitterling900 BellsSmallestRiverNov - MarAll Day
Black Bass400 BellsLargeRiverAll YearAll Day
Blowfish5,000 BellsMediumSeaNov-Feb6 p.m.-4 a.m.
Blue Marlin10,000 BellsLargestPierJuly-Sep, Nov-AprilAll Day
Bluegill180 BellsSmallRiverAll Year9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Butterfly Fish1,000 BellsSmallSeaApr-SepAll Day
Carp300 BellsLargePondAll YearAll Day
Catfish800 BellsLargePondMay-Oct4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Char3,800 BellsMediumRiver/PondMar-June, Sep-Nov4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Cherry Salmon1,000 BellsMediumRiverMar-June, Sep-NovAll Day
Clownfish650 BellsSmallestSeaApr-SepAll Day
Coelacanth15,000 BellsLargestSea (rainy days)All YearAll Day
Crawfish200 BellsSmallPondApr-SepAll Day
Crucian Carp160 BellsSmallRiverAll YearAll Day
Dab300 BellsMediumSeaOct-AprilAll Day
Dace240 BellsMediumRiverAll Year4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Dorado15,000 BellsLargestRiverJune-Sep4 a.m.- 9p.m.
Football Fish2,500 BellsLargeSeaNov-Mar4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Freshwater Goby400 BellsSmallRiverAll Year4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Frog120 BellsSmallPondMay-AugAll Day
Gar6,000 BellsLargestPondJun-Sep4 p.m.-9a.m.
Giant Snakehead5,500 BellsLargestPondJune-Aug9 a.m.-4p.m.
Giant Trevally4,500 BellsLargePierMay-OctAll Day
Golden Trout15,000 BellsMediumRiver (clifftop)Mar-June, Sep-Nov4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Goldfish1,300 BellsSmallestPondAll YearAll Day
Great White Shark15,000 BellsLargest with finSeaJune-Sep4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Guppy1,300 BellsSmallestRiverApr-Nov9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Hammerhead Shark8,000 BellsLargest with finSeaJun-Sep4 p.m.- 9 a.m.
Horse Mackerel150 BellsSmallSeaAll YearAll Day
Killifish300 BellsSmallestPondApr-AugAll Day
King Salmon1,800 BellsLargestRiver (mouth)SepAll Day
Koi4,000 BellsLargePondAll Year4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Loach400 BellsSmallRiverMar-MayAll Day
Mahi-mahi6,000 BellsLargeSeaMay-OctAll Day
Mitten Crab2,000 BellsSmallRiverSep-Nov4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Moray Eel2,000 BellsNarrowSeaAug-OctAll Day
Napoleonfish10,000 BellsLargestSeaJuly-Aug4 a.m.-9 p.m.
Neon Tetra500 BellsSmallestRiverApr-Nov9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Nibble Fish1,500 BellsSmallRiverMay-Sep9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Oarfish9,000 BellsLargestSeaDec-MayAll Day
Ocean Sunfish4,000 BellsLargest with finSeaJuly-Sep4 a.m.-9 p.m.
Olive Flounder800 BellsLargeSeaAll YearAll Day
Pale Chub160 BellsSmallestRiverAll Year9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Pike1,800 BellsLargestRiverSep-DecAll Day
Piranha2,500 BellsSmallRiverJune-Sep9 a.m.-4 p.m., 9 p.m.-4 a.m.
Pond Smelt500 BellsSmallRiverDec-FebAll Day
Pop-eyed Goldfish1,300 BellsSmallestPondAll Year9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Puffer Fish250 BellsMediumSeaJuly-SepAll Day
Rainbowfish800 BellsSmallRiverMay-Oct9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Ranchu Goldfish4,500 BellsSmallPondAll Year9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Ray3,000 BellsLargestSeaAug-Nov4 a.m.-9 p.m.
Red Snapper3,000 BellsLargeSeaAll YearAll Day
Ribbon Eel600 BellsNarrowSeaJune- OctAll Day
Saddled Bichir4,000 BellsLargeRiverJune-Sep9 p.m.-4 a.m.
Salmon700 BellsLargeRiver (mouth)SepAll Day
Saw Shark12,000 BellsLargest with finSeaJune-Sep4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Sea Bass400 BellsLargestSeaAll YearAll Day
Sea Butterfly1,000 BellsSmallestSeaDec-MarAll Day
Seahorse1,100 BellsSmallestSeaApr-NovAll Day
Snapping Turtle5,000 BellsLargestRiverApr-Oct9 a.m.-4 a.m.
Soft-shelled Turtle3,750 BellsLargeRiverAug-Sep4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Squid500 BellsMediumSeaDec-AugAll Day
Stringfish15,000 BellsLargestRiver (clifftop)Dec-Mar4 p.m.-9 a.m.
Sturgeon10,000 BellsSmallRiver (mouth)Sep-MarAll Day
Suckerfish1,500 BellsLarge with finSeaJune-SepAll Day
Surgeonfish1,000 BellsSmallSeaApr-SepAll Day
Sweetfish900 BellsMediumRiverJuly-SepAll Day
Tadpole100 BellsSmallestPondMar-JulyAll Day
Tilapia800 BellsMediumRiverJune-OctAll Day
Tuna7,000 BellsLargestPierNov-AprAll Day
Whale Shark13,000 BellsLargest with finSeaJune-SepAll Day
Yellow Perch300 BellsMediumRiverOct-MarAll Day
Zebra Turkeyfish500 BellsMediumSeaApr-NovAll Day

Most valuable sea creatures in Animal Crossing:New Horizons

Animal Crossing New Horizons Sea Urchin

(Image credit: iMore)

Sea creatures are listed from most valuable to least valuable. Anything that sells for less than 1,000 Bells wasn't included. If you'd rather see a full list of all the sea creatures found in the game, we organized them alphabetically too.

Sea CreatureBell ValueSeasonalityActive Hours
Gigas giant clam15,000 BellsMay-SepAll Day
Giant Isopod12,000 BellsJuly-Oct9 a.m. - 4 p.m., 9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Spider crab12,000 BellsMar-AprAll Day
Vampire squid10,000 BellsMay-Aug4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Red king crab8,000 BellsNov-MarAll Day
Snow crab6,000 BellsNov-AprAll Day
Umbrella octopus6,000 BellsMar-MayAll Day
Spiny Lobster5,000 BellsOct-Dec9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Venus' flower basket5,000 BellsOct-FebAll Day
Lobster4,500 BellsApr-June, Dec-JanAll Day
Tiger prawn3,000 BellsJune-Sep4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Pearl oyster2,800 BellsJune-Jan4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Horseshoe crab2,500 BellsJuly-Sep9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Mantis shrimp2,500 BellsAll Year4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Gazami crab2,200 BellsJune-NovAll Day
Abalone2,000 BellsJune-Jan4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Oyster2,000 BellsSep-FebAll Day
Slate pencil urchin2,000 BellsMay-Sep4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Dungeoness crab1,900 BellsNov-MayAll Day
Chambered nautilus1,800 BellsMar-June, Sep-Nov4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Sea pig10,000 BellsNov-Feb4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Sea urchin1,700 BellsMay-SepAll Day
Mussel1,500 BellsJune-DecAll Day
Sea pineapple1,500 BellsAll YearAll Day
Firefly squid1,400 BellsMar-June9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Sweet shrimp1,400Sep-Feb4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Octopus1,200 BellsAll YearAll Day
Scallop1,200 BellsAll YearAll Day
Spotted garden eel1,100 BellsMay-Oct4 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Turban shell1,000Mar-May, Sep-DecAll Day
Whelk1,000 BellsAll YearAll Day

All sea creatures in Animal Crossing:New Horizons

Here's a list of all of the sea creatures you can find in the game listed in alphabetical order and how much they sell for at Nook's Cranny.

Sea CreatureBell ValueSeasonalityActive Hours
Abalone2,000 BellsJune-Jan4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Acorn barnacle600 BellsAll YearAll Day
Chambered nautilus1,800 BellsMar-June, Sep-Nov4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Dungeoness crab1,900 BellsNov-MayAll Day
Firefly squid1,400 BellsMar-June9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Flatworm700 BellsAug-Sep4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Gazami crab2,200 BellsJune-NovAll Day
Giant Isopod12,000 BellsJuly-Oct9 a.m. - 4 p.m., 9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Gigas giant clam15,000 BellsMay-SepAll Day
Horseshoe crab2,500 BellsJuly-Sep9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Lobster4,500 BellsApr-June, Dec-JanAll Day
Mantis shrimp2,500 BellsAll Year4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Moon jellyfish600 BellsJuly-SepAll Day
Mussel1,500 BellsJune-DecAll Day
Octopus1,200 BellsAll YearAll Day
Oyster2,000 BellsSep-FebAll Day
Pearl oyster2,800 BellsJune-Jan4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Red king crab8,000 BellsNov-MarAll Day
Scallop1,200 BellsAll YearAll Day
Sea anemone500 BellsAll YearAll Day
Sea cucumber500 BellsNov-AprAll Day
Sea grapes900 BellsAll YearAll Day
Sea pig10,000 BellsNov-Feb4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Sea pineapple1,500 BellsAll YearAll Day
Sea slug600 BellsAll YearAll Day
Sea star500 BellsAll YearAll Day
Sea urchin1,700 BellsMay-SepAll Day
Seaweed600 BellsOct-JulyAll Day
Slate pencil urchin2,000 BellsMay-Sep4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Snow crab6,000 BellsNov-AprAll Day
Spider crab12,000 BellsMar-AprAll Day
Spiny Lobster5,000 BellsOct-Dec9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Spotted garden eel1,100 BellsMay-Oct4 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Sweet shrimp1,400Sep-Feb4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Tiger prawn3,000 BellsJune-Sep4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Turban shell1,000Mar-May, Sep-DecAll Day
Umbrella octopus6,000 BellsMar-MayAll Day
Vampire squid10,000 BellsMay-Aug4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
Venus' flower basket5,000 BellsOct-FebAll Day
Whelk1,000 BellsAll YearAll Day

Most valuable bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing New Horizons Safely Catch Bugs

(Image credit: iMore)

Bugs are listed from most valuable to least valuable. Anything that sells for less than 1,000 Bells wasn't included. If you'd rather see a full list of all the bugs found in the game, here they are in alphabetical order.

Pro Tip: Consider stocking up on the most lucrative bugs and then selling them when bug enthusiast Flick visits your island. You'll make a ton more money that way since he pays 150% the number of Bells that you'll get from Nook's Cranny.

BugBell ValueLocationSeasonalityActive Hours
Giraffe Stag12,000 BellsOn treesJuly-Aug5 p.m.-8 a.m.
Golden Stag12,000 BellsOn treesJuly-Aug5 p.m.-8 a.m.
Giant Stag10,000 BellsOn treesJuly-Aug11 p.m.-8 a.m.
Scarab Beetle10,000 BellsOn treesJuly-Aug11 p.m.-8 a.m.
Cyclommatus Stag8,000 BellsOn treesJuly-Aug5 p.m.-8 a.m.
Goliath Beetle8,000 BellsOn tree trunksJune-SepAll Day
Horned Atlas8,000 BellsOn treesJuly-Aug5 p.m.-8 a.m.
Horned Elephant8,000 BellsOn treesJuly-Aug5 p.m.-8 a.m.
Scorpion8,000 BellsOn the groundMay-Oct7 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Tarantula8,000 BellsOn the groundNov-Apr7 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Rainbow Stag6,000 BellsOn tree trunksJune-Sep7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Banded Dragonfly4,500 BellsFlying in the airMay-Oct8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Emperor Butterfly4,000 BellsFlying in the airJune-Sep, Dec-Mar5 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Queen Alexandra's Birdwing4,000 BellsFlying in the airMay-Sep8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Agrias Butterfly3,000 BellsFlying in the airApr-Sep8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Atlas Moth3,000 BellsOn tree trunksApr-Sep7 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Great Purple Emperor3,000 BellsFlying in the airMay-Aug4 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Rosalia Batesi Beetle3,000 BellsOn tree stumpsMay-SepAll Day
Madagascan Sunset Moth2,500 BellsFlying in the airApr-Sep8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Peacock Butterfly2,500 BellsFlying in the airMar-June4 a.m.-7 p.m.
Raja Brooke's Birdwing2,500 BellsFlying in the airApr-Sep, Dec- Feb8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Wasp2,500 BellsFalls from shaken treesAll YearAll Day
Orchid Mantis2,400 BellsOn white flowersMar-Nov8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Jewel Beetle2,400 BellsOn treesApr-AugAll Day
Giant Water Bug2,000 BellsPond/RiverApr-Sep7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Saw Stag2,000 BellsOn treesJuly-AugAll Day
Tiger Beetle1,500 BellsOn the groundFeb-NovAll Day
Horned Dynastid1,350 BellsOn treesJuly-Aug5 p.m.-8 a.m.
Hermit Crab1,000 BellsAlong the beachAll Year7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Man-Faced Stink Bug1,000 BellsOn flowersMar-Nov7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Miyama Stag1,000 BellsOn treesJuly-AugAll Day
Paper Kite Butterfly1,000 BellsFlying in the airAll Year8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

All bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

To make things easier for you, we've also listed all the bugs in New Horizons in alphabetical order. Here's every bug and how much it sells for at Nook's Cranny.

BugBell ValueLocationSeasonalityActive Hours
Agrias Butterfly3,000 BellsFlying in the airApr-Sep8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Ant80 BellsOn rotten foodAll YearAll Day
Atlas Moth3,000 BellsOn tree trunksApr-Sep7 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Bagworm600 BellsFalls from shaken treesAll YearAll Day
Banded Dragonfly4,500 BellsFlying in the airMay-Oct8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Bell Cricket430 BellsOn the groundSep-Oct5 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Blue Weevil Beetle800 BellsOn a coconutJuly-AugAll Day
Brown Cicada250 BellsOn treesJuly- Aug8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Centipede300 BellsFound after hitting rocksSep-June4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Cicada Shell10 BellsOn treesJuly-AugAll Day
Citrus Long-Horned Beetle350 BellsOn tree stumpsAll YearAll Day
Common Butterfly160 BellsFlying in the airApr-Aug4 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Cricket130 BellsOn the groundSep-Nov5 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Cyclommatus Stag8,000 BellsOn treesJuly-Aug5 p.m.-8 a.m.
Damselfly500 BellsFlying in the airNov-FebAll Day
Darner Dragonfly230 BellsFlying in the airApr-Oct8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Diving Beetle800 BellsPonds/RiversMay-Sep8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Drone Beetle200 BellsOn treesJune-AugAll Day
Earth-Boring Dung Beetle300 BellsOn the groundJul-SepAll Day
Emperor Butterfly4,000 BellsFlying in the airJune-Sep, Dec-Mar5 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Evening Cicada660 BellsOn treesJuly-Aug4 a.m.-8 a.m., 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Firefly300 BellsFlying in the airJune7 p.m.-4 a.m.
Flea70 BellsOn villagersApr-NovAll Day
Fly80 BellsOn garbageAll YearAll Day
Giant Cicada600 BellsOn treesJuly-Aug8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Giant Stag10,000 BellsOn treesJuly-Aug11 p.m.-8 a.m.
Giant Water Bug2,000 BellsPond/RiverApr-Sep7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Giraffe Stag12,000 BellsOn treesJuly-Aug5 p.m.-8 a.m.
Golden Stag12,000 BellsOn treesJuly-Aug5 p.m.-8 a.m.
Goliath Beetle8,000 BellsOn tree trunksJune-SepAll Day
Grasshopper160 BellsOn the groundJuly-Sep8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Great Purple Emperor3,000 BellsFlying in the airMay-Aug4 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Hermit Crab1,000 BellsAlong the beachAll Year7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Honeybee200 BellsFlying new flowersMar-July8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Horned Atlas8,000 BellsOn treesJuly-Aug5 p.m.-8 a.m.
Horned Dynastid1,350 BellsOn treesJuly-Aug5 p.m.-8 a.m.
Horned Elephant8,000 BellsOn treesJuly-Aug5 p.m.-8 a.m.
Horned HerculesUnknownOn treesJuly-Aug5 p.m.-8 a.m.
Jewel Beetle2,400 BellsOn treesApr-AugAll Day
Ladybug200 BellsOn flowersMar-June, Oct8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Long Locust200 BellsOn the groundApr-Nov8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Madagascan Sunset Moth2,500 BellsFlying in the airApr-Sep8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Man-Faced Stink Bug1,000 BellsOn flowersMar-Nov7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Mantis430 BellsOn flowersMar-Nov8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Migratory Locust600 BellsOn groundAug-Nov8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Miyama Stag1,000 BellsOn treesJuly-AugAll Day
Mole Cricket500 BellsUndergroundNov-MayAll Day
Monarch Butterfly140 BellsFlying in the airSep-Nov4 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Mosquito130 BellsFlying in the airJune-Sep5 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Moth130 BellsFlying near lightAll Year7 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Orchid Mantis2,400 BellsOn white flowersMar-Nov8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Paper Kite Butterfly1,000 BellsFlying in the airAll Year8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Peacock Butterfly2,500 BellsFlying in the airMar-June4 a.m.-7 p.m.
Pill Bug250 BellsFound after hitting rocksSep-June11 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Pondskater130 BellsPondsMay-Sep8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Queen Alexandra's Birdwing4,000 BellsFlying in the airMay-Sep8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Rainbow Stag6,000 BellsOn tree trunksJune-Sep7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Raja Brooke's Birdwing2,500 BellsFlying in the airApr-Sep, Dec- Feb8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Red Dragonfly180 BellsFlying in the airSep-Oct8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Rice Grasshopper160 BellsOn the groundAug-Nov8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Rosalia Batesi Beetle3,000 BellsOn tree stumpsMay-SepAll Day
Saw Stag2,000 BellsOn treesJuly-AugAll Day
Scarab Beetle10,000 BellsOn treesJuly-Aug11 p.m.-8 a.m.
Scorpion8,000 BellsOn the groundMay-Oct7 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Snail250 BellsOn rocks when rainingAll YearAll Day
Spider480 BellsDangle from shaken treesAll Year7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
Stinkbug120 BellsOn flowersMar-NovAll Day
Tarantula8,000 BellsOn the groundNov-Apr7 p.m. - 4 a.m.
Tiger Beetle1,500 BellsOn the groundFeb-NovAll Day
Tiger Butterfly240 BellsFlying in the airMar-Sep4 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Violin Beetle450 BellsOn tree stumpsMay-June, Sep-NovAll Day
Walker Cicada400 BellsOn tree trunksAug-Sep8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Walker Leaf600 BellsBelow trees disguised as leaf itemsJuly-AugAll Day
Walker Stick600 BellsFalls from shaken treesJuly-Nov4 a.m. - 8 a.m., 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Wasp2,500 BellsFalls from shaken treesAll YearAll Day
Warf Roach200 BellsOn rocks at the beachAll YearAll Day
Yellow Butterfly160 BellsFlying in the airMar-June, Sep-Oct4 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Most valuable shells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing New Horizons Valuable Bugs Fish Shells

(Image credit: iMore)

There aren't that many kinds of shells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As such, I've included all 12 of them from most to least expensive. Don't worry, we also sorted it all out in alphabetical order for you too.

ShellsWhat it sells for
Pearl Oyster1,200 Bells
Conch700 Bells
Scallop shell600 Bells
Giant Clam450 Bells
Oyster shell450 Bells
White scallop450 Bells
Coral250 Bells
Sea Snail180 Bells
Venus comb150 Bells
Sand dollar120 Bells
Manila Clam100 Bells
Cowries60 Bells
Porceletta30 Bells

All shells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

In case this makes it easier for you, I've also included a list of shells in alphabetical order.

ShellsWhat it sells for
Conch700 Bells
Coral250 Bells
Cowries60 Bells
Giant Clam450 Bells
Manila Clam100 Bells
Oyster shell450 Bells
Pearl Oyster1,200 Bells
Porceletta30 Bells
Sand dollar120 Bells
Sea Snail180 Bells
Scallop shell600 Bells
Venus comb150 Bells
White scallop450 Bells

Bring in the Bells! 

With all of the Bells you collect from selling the most valuable fish, bugs and sea creatures in New Horizons, you should be able to pay off your loans in no time. Plus, you can use your cash to purchase all of the nifty decorations and furniture you can find in the game.

