Animal Crossing: New Horizons — These are the fish, sea creatures, bugs, and shells that give you the most Bells
It'll be raining Bells with these catches.
Life is pretty awesome on Animal Crossing's deserted island. There's plenty of lush foliage, and the ocean is serene. You can almost forget that you're still seriously in debt to a trash panda. But the loan is always there, looming over you. Of course, if you're looking for a way to make some money, you should be on the look out for valuable critters and items that you can sell to Timmy and Tommy Nook.
When you're running around your island or whenever you visit another island using a Nook Miles Ticket, you're going to want to make sure you fill your pockets with the most valuable items. Trying to figure out how to get a lot of Bells in Animal Crossing? Here's a list of the most valuable fish, bugs, sea creatures, and shells along with how much you'll get for selling them at Nook's Cranny.
Did you know there are some cute Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch accessories? You should check them out and see if anything catches your eye.
Most valuable fish in Animal Crossing:New Horizons
I've included anything you can catch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that nets you 15,000 Bells to 1,000 Bells. They are listed from most valuable to least. In my opinion, it isn't worth collecting fish that are worth less than 800 Bells, unless I'm planning on turning them into Blathers at the Museum.
Pro Tip: Consider stocking up on the most lucrative fish and then selling them to C.J. the fishing champ when he visits your island. You'll make a ton more money that way since he pays visitors 150% the number of Bells that you'll get from Nook's Cranny.
|Fish
|Bell Value
|Shadow Size
|Location
|Seasonality
|Active Hours
|Coelacanth
|15,000 Bells
|Largest
|Sea (rainy days)
|All Year
|All Day
|Dorado
|15,000 Bells
|Largest
|River
|June-Sep
|4 a.m.- 9p.m.
|Golden Trout
|15,000 Bells
|Medium
|River (clifftop)
|Mar-June, Sep-Nov
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Great White Shark
|15,000 Bells
|Largest with fin
|Sea
|June-Sep
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Stringfish
|15,000 Bells
|Largest
|River (clifftop)
|Dec-Mar
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Whale Shark
|13,000 Bells
|Largest with fin
|Sea
|June-Sep
|All Day
|Barreleye
|12,000 Bells
|Small
|Sea
|All Year
|9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Saw Shark
|12,000 Bells
|Largest with fin
|Sea
|June-Sep
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Arapaima
|10,000 Bells
|Largest
|River
|Jun-Sep
|4 p.m.- 9 a.m.
|Arowana
|10,000 Bells
|Large
|River
|Jun-Sep
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Blue Marlin
|10,000 Bells
|Largest
|Pier
|July-Sep, Nov-April
|All Day
|Napoleonfish
|10,000 Bells
|Largest
|Sea
|July-Aug
|4 a.m.-9 p.m.
|Sturgeon
|10,000 Bells
|Small
|River (mouth)
|Sep-Mar
|All Day
|Oarfish
|9,000 Bells
|Largest
|Sea
|Dec-May
|All Day
|Hammerhead Shark
|8,000 Bells
|Largest with fin
|Sea
|Jun-Sep
|4 p.m.- 9 a.m.
|Tuna
|7,000 Bells
|Largest
|Pier
|Nov-Apr
|All Day
|Giant Snakehead
|5,500 Bells
|Largest
|Pond
|June-Aug
|9 a.m.-4p.m.
|Gar
|6,000 Bells
|Largest
|Pond
|Jun-Sep
|4 p.m.-9a.m.
|Mahi-mahi
|6,000 Bells
|Large
|Sea
|May-Oct
|All Day
|Barred Knifejaw
|5,000 Bells
|Medium
|Sea
|Mar - Nov
|All Day
|Blowfish
|5,000 Bells
|Medium
|Sea
|Nov-Feb
|6 p.m.-4 a.m.
|Snapping Turtle
|5,000 Bells
|Largest
|River
|Apr-Oct
|9 a.m.-4 a.m.
|Giant Trevally
|4,500 Bells
|Large
|Pier
|May-Oct
|All Day
|Ranchu Goldfish
|4,500 Bells
|Small
|Pond
|All Year
|9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Koi
|4,000 Bells
|Large
|Pond
|All Year
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Ocean Sunfish
|4,000 Bells
|Largest with fin
|Sea
|July-Sep
|4 a.m.-9 p.m.
|Saddled Bichir
|4,000 Bells
|Large
|River
|June-Sep
|9 p.m.-4 a.m.
|Char
|3,800 Bells
|Medium
|River/Pond
|Mar-June, Sep-Nov
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Soft-shelled Turtle
|3,750 Bells
|Large
|River
|Aug-Sep
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Angelfish
|3,000 Bells
|Small
|River
|May-Oct
|4 p.m.- 9 a.m.
|Ray
|3,000 Bells
|Largest
|Sea
|Aug-Nov
|4 a.m.-9 p.m.
|Red Snapper
|3,000 Bells
|Large
|Sea
|All Year
|All Day
|Betta
|2,500 Bells
|Small
|River
|May-Oct
|9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Football Fish
|2,500 Bells
|Large
|Sea
|Nov-Mar
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Piranha
|2,500 Bells
|Small
|River
|June-Sep
|9 a.m.-4 p.m., 9 p.m.-4 a.m.
|Mitten Crab
|2,000 Bells
|Small
|River
|Sep-Nov
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Moray Eel
|2,000 Bells
|Narrow
|Sea
|Aug-Oct
|All Day
|Goldfish
|1,300 Bells
|Smallest
|Pond
|All Year
|All Day
|Guppy
|1,300 Bells
|Smallest
|River
|Apr-Nov
|9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|King Salmon
|1,800 Bells
|Largest
|River (mouth)
|Sep
|All Day
|Pike
|1,800 Bells
|Largest
|River
|Sep-Dec
|All Day
|Nibble Fish
|1,500 Bells
|Small
|River
|May-Sep
|9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Suckerfish
|1,500 Bells
|Large with fin
|Sea
|June-Sep
|All Day
|Pop-eyed Goldfish
|1,300 Bells
|Smallest
|Pond
|All Year
|9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Seahorse
|1,100 Bells
|Smallest
|Sea
|Apr-Nov
|All Day
|Butterfly Fish
|1,000 Bells
|Small
|Sea
|Apr-Sep
|All Day
|Cherry Salmon
|1,000 Bells
|Medium
|River
|Mar-June, Sep-Nov
|All Day
|Sea Butterfly
|1,000 Bells
|Smallest
|Sea
|Dec-Mar
|All Day
|Surgeonfish
|1,000 Bells
|Small
|Sea
|Apr-Sep
|All Day
All the fish you can catch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Here's a list of all of the fish you can find in the game listed in alphabetical order and how much they sell for at Nook's Cranny.
|Fish
|Bell Value
|Shadow Size
|Location
|Seasonality
|Active Hours
|Anchovy
|200 Bells
|Small
|Sea
|All Year
|4 a.m. - 9 p.m.
|Angelfish
|3,000 Bells
|Small
|River
|May-Oct
|4 p.m.- 9 a.m.
|Arapaima
|10,000 Bells
|Largest
|River
|Jun-Sep
|4 p.m.- 9 a.m.
|Arowana
|10,000 Bells
|Large
|River
|Jun-Sep
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Barred Knifejaw
|5,000 Bells
|Medium
|Sea
|Mar - Nov
|All Day
|Barreleye
|12,000 Bells
|Small
|Sea
|All Year
|9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Betta
|2,500 Bells
|Small
|River
|May-Oct
|9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Bitterling
|900 Bells
|Smallest
|River
|Nov - Mar
|All Day
|Black Bass
|400 Bells
|Large
|River
|All Year
|All Day
|Blowfish
|5,000 Bells
|Medium
|Sea
|Nov-Feb
|6 p.m.-4 a.m.
|Blue Marlin
|10,000 Bells
|Largest
|Pier
|July-Sep, Nov-April
|All Day
|Bluegill
|180 Bells
|Small
|River
|All Year
|9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Butterfly Fish
|1,000 Bells
|Small
|Sea
|Apr-Sep
|All Day
|Carp
|300 Bells
|Large
|Pond
|All Year
|All Day
|Catfish
|800 Bells
|Large
|Pond
|May-Oct
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Char
|3,800 Bells
|Medium
|River/Pond
|Mar-June, Sep-Nov
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Cherry Salmon
|1,000 Bells
|Medium
|River
|Mar-June, Sep-Nov
|All Day
|Clownfish
|650 Bells
|Smallest
|Sea
|Apr-Sep
|All Day
|Coelacanth
|15,000 Bells
|Largest
|Sea (rainy days)
|All Year
|All Day
|Crawfish
|200 Bells
|Small
|Pond
|Apr-Sep
|All Day
|Crucian Carp
|160 Bells
|Small
|River
|All Year
|All Day
|Dab
|300 Bells
|Medium
|Sea
|Oct-April
|All Day
|Dace
|240 Bells
|Medium
|River
|All Year
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Dorado
|15,000 Bells
|Largest
|River
|June-Sep
|4 a.m.- 9p.m.
|Football Fish
|2,500 Bells
|Large
|Sea
|Nov-Mar
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Freshwater Goby
|400 Bells
|Small
|River
|All Year
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Frog
|120 Bells
|Small
|Pond
|May-Aug
|All Day
|Gar
|6,000 Bells
|Largest
|Pond
|Jun-Sep
|4 p.m.-9a.m.
|Giant Snakehead
|5,500 Bells
|Largest
|Pond
|June-Aug
|9 a.m.-4p.m.
|Giant Trevally
|4,500 Bells
|Large
|Pier
|May-Oct
|All Day
|Golden Trout
|15,000 Bells
|Medium
|River (clifftop)
|Mar-June, Sep-Nov
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Goldfish
|1,300 Bells
|Smallest
|Pond
|All Year
|All Day
|Great White Shark
|15,000 Bells
|Largest with fin
|Sea
|June-Sep
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Guppy
|1,300 Bells
|Smallest
|River
|Apr-Nov
|9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Hammerhead Shark
|8,000 Bells
|Largest with fin
|Sea
|Jun-Sep
|4 p.m.- 9 a.m.
|Horse Mackerel
|150 Bells
|Small
|Sea
|All Year
|All Day
|Killifish
|300 Bells
|Smallest
|Pond
|Apr-Aug
|All Day
|King Salmon
|1,800 Bells
|Largest
|River (mouth)
|Sep
|All Day
|Koi
|4,000 Bells
|Large
|Pond
|All Year
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Loach
|400 Bells
|Small
|River
|Mar-May
|All Day
|Mahi-mahi
|6,000 Bells
|Large
|Sea
|May-Oct
|All Day
|Mitten Crab
|2,000 Bells
|Small
|River
|Sep-Nov
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Moray Eel
|2,000 Bells
|Narrow
|Sea
|Aug-Oct
|All Day
|Napoleonfish
|10,000 Bells
|Largest
|Sea
|July-Aug
|4 a.m.-9 p.m.
|Neon Tetra
|500 Bells
|Smallest
|River
|Apr-Nov
|9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Nibble Fish
|1,500 Bells
|Small
|River
|May-Sep
|9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Oarfish
|9,000 Bells
|Largest
|Sea
|Dec-May
|All Day
|Ocean Sunfish
|4,000 Bells
|Largest with fin
|Sea
|July-Sep
|4 a.m.-9 p.m.
|Olive Flounder
|800 Bells
|Large
|Sea
|All Year
|All Day
|Pale Chub
|160 Bells
|Smallest
|River
|All Year
|9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Pike
|1,800 Bells
|Largest
|River
|Sep-Dec
|All Day
|Piranha
|2,500 Bells
|Small
|River
|June-Sep
|9 a.m.-4 p.m., 9 p.m.-4 a.m.
|Pond Smelt
|500 Bells
|Small
|River
|Dec-Feb
|All Day
|Pop-eyed Goldfish
|1,300 Bells
|Smallest
|Pond
|All Year
|9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Puffer Fish
|250 Bells
|Medium
|Sea
|July-Sep
|All Day
|Rainbowfish
|800 Bells
|Small
|River
|May-Oct
|9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Ranchu Goldfish
|4,500 Bells
|Small
|Pond
|All Year
|9 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Ray
|3,000 Bells
|Largest
|Sea
|Aug-Nov
|4 a.m.-9 p.m.
|Red Snapper
|3,000 Bells
|Large
|Sea
|All Year
|All Day
|Ribbon Eel
|600 Bells
|Narrow
|Sea
|June- Oct
|All Day
|Saddled Bichir
|4,000 Bells
|Large
|River
|June-Sep
|9 p.m.-4 a.m.
|Salmon
|700 Bells
|Large
|River (mouth)
|Sep
|All Day
|Saw Shark
|12,000 Bells
|Largest with fin
|Sea
|June-Sep
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Sea Bass
|400 Bells
|Largest
|Sea
|All Year
|All Day
|Sea Butterfly
|1,000 Bells
|Smallest
|Sea
|Dec-Mar
|All Day
|Seahorse
|1,100 Bells
|Smallest
|Sea
|Apr-Nov
|All Day
|Snapping Turtle
|5,000 Bells
|Largest
|River
|Apr-Oct
|9 a.m.-4 a.m.
|Soft-shelled Turtle
|3,750 Bells
|Large
|River
|Aug-Sep
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Squid
|500 Bells
|Medium
|Sea
|Dec-Aug
|All Day
|Stringfish
|15,000 Bells
|Largest
|River (clifftop)
|Dec-Mar
|4 p.m.-9 a.m.
|Sturgeon
|10,000 Bells
|Small
|River (mouth)
|Sep-Mar
|All Day
|Suckerfish
|1,500 Bells
|Large with fin
|Sea
|June-Sep
|All Day
|Surgeonfish
|1,000 Bells
|Small
|Sea
|Apr-Sep
|All Day
|Sweetfish
|900 Bells
|Medium
|River
|July-Sep
|All Day
|Tadpole
|100 Bells
|Smallest
|Pond
|Mar-July
|All Day
|Tilapia
|800 Bells
|Medium
|River
|June-Oct
|All Day
|Tuna
|7,000 Bells
|Largest
|Pier
|Nov-Apr
|All Day
|Whale Shark
|13,000 Bells
|Largest with fin
|Sea
|June-Sep
|All Day
|Yellow Perch
|300 Bells
|Medium
|River
|Oct-Mar
|All Day
|Zebra Turkeyfish
|500 Bells
|Medium
|Sea
|Apr-Nov
|All Day
Most valuable sea creatures in Animal Crossing:New Horizons
Sea creatures are listed from most valuable to least valuable. Anything that sells for less than 1,000 Bells wasn't included. If you'd rather see a full list of all the sea creatures found in the game, we organized them alphabetically too.
|Sea Creature
|Bell Value
|Seasonality
|Active Hours
|Gigas giant clam
|15,000 Bells
|May-Sep
|All Day
|Giant Isopod
|12,000 Bells
|July-Oct
|9 a.m. - 4 p.m., 9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Spider crab
|12,000 Bells
|Mar-Apr
|All Day
|Vampire squid
|10,000 Bells
|May-Aug
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Red king crab
|8,000 Bells
|Nov-Mar
|All Day
|Snow crab
|6,000 Bells
|Nov-Apr
|All Day
|Umbrella octopus
|6,000 Bells
|Mar-May
|All Day
|Spiny Lobster
|5,000 Bells
|Oct-Dec
|9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Venus' flower basket
|5,000 Bells
|Oct-Feb
|All Day
|Lobster
|4,500 Bells
|Apr-June, Dec-Jan
|All Day
|Tiger prawn
|3,000 Bells
|June-Sep
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Pearl oyster
|2,800 Bells
|June-Jan
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Horseshoe crab
|2,500 Bells
|July-Sep
|9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Mantis shrimp
|2,500 Bells
|All Year
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Gazami crab
|2,200 Bells
|June-Nov
|All Day
|Abalone
|2,000 Bells
|June-Jan
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Oyster
|2,000 Bells
|Sep-Feb
|All Day
|Slate pencil urchin
|2,000 Bells
|May-Sep
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Dungeoness crab
|1,900 Bells
|Nov-May
|All Day
|Chambered nautilus
|1,800 Bells
|Mar-June, Sep-Nov
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Sea pig
|10,000 Bells
|Nov-Feb
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Sea urchin
|1,700 Bells
|May-Sep
|All Day
|Mussel
|1,500 Bells
|June-Dec
|All Day
|Sea pineapple
|1,500 Bells
|All Year
|All Day
|Firefly squid
|1,400 Bells
|Mar-June
|9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Sweet shrimp
|1,400
|Sep-Feb
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Octopus
|1,200 Bells
|All Year
|All Day
|Scallop
|1,200 Bells
|All Year
|All Day
|Spotted garden eel
|1,100 Bells
|May-Oct
|4 a.m. - 9 p.m.
|Turban shell
|1,000
|Mar-May, Sep-Dec
|All Day
|Whelk
|1,000 Bells
|All Year
|All Day
All sea creatures in Animal Crossing:New Horizons
Here's a list of all of the sea creatures you can find in the game listed in alphabetical order and how much they sell for at Nook's Cranny.
|Sea Creature
|Bell Value
|Seasonality
|Active Hours
|Abalone
|2,000 Bells
|June-Jan
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Acorn barnacle
|600 Bells
|All Year
|All Day
|Chambered nautilus
|1,800 Bells
|Mar-June, Sep-Nov
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Dungeoness crab
|1,900 Bells
|Nov-May
|All Day
|Firefly squid
|1,400 Bells
|Mar-June
|9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Flatworm
|700 Bells
|Aug-Sep
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Gazami crab
|2,200 Bells
|June-Nov
|All Day
|Giant Isopod
|12,000 Bells
|July-Oct
|9 a.m. - 4 p.m., 9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Gigas giant clam
|15,000 Bells
|May-Sep
|All Day
|Horseshoe crab
|2,500 Bells
|July-Sep
|9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Lobster
|4,500 Bells
|Apr-June, Dec-Jan
|All Day
|Mantis shrimp
|2,500 Bells
|All Year
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Moon jellyfish
|600 Bells
|July-Sep
|All Day
|Mussel
|1,500 Bells
|June-Dec
|All Day
|Octopus
|1,200 Bells
|All Year
|All Day
|Oyster
|2,000 Bells
|Sep-Feb
|All Day
|Pearl oyster
|2,800 Bells
|June-Jan
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Red king crab
|8,000 Bells
|Nov-Mar
|All Day
|Scallop
|1,200 Bells
|All Year
|All Day
|Sea anemone
|500 Bells
|All Year
|All Day
|Sea cucumber
|500 Bells
|Nov-Apr
|All Day
|Sea grapes
|900 Bells
|All Year
|All Day
|Sea pig
|10,000 Bells
|Nov-Feb
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Sea pineapple
|1,500 Bells
|All Year
|All Day
|Sea slug
|600 Bells
|All Year
|All Day
|Sea star
|500 Bells
|All Year
|All Day
|Sea urchin
|1,700 Bells
|May-Sep
|All Day
|Seaweed
|600 Bells
|Oct-July
|All Day
|Slate pencil urchin
|2,000 Bells
|May-Sep
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Snow crab
|6,000 Bells
|Nov-Apr
|All Day
|Spider crab
|12,000 Bells
|Mar-Apr
|All Day
|Spiny Lobster
|5,000 Bells
|Oct-Dec
|9 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Spotted garden eel
|1,100 Bells
|May-Oct
|4 a.m. - 9 p.m.
|Sweet shrimp
|1,400
|Sep-Feb
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Tiger prawn
|3,000 Bells
|June-Sep
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Turban shell
|1,000
|Mar-May, Sep-Dec
|All Day
|Umbrella octopus
|6,000 Bells
|Mar-May
|All Day
|Vampire squid
|10,000 Bells
|May-Aug
|4 p.m. - 9 a.m.
|Venus' flower basket
|5,000 Bells
|Oct-Feb
|All Day
|Whelk
|1,000 Bells
|All Year
|All Day
Most valuable bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Bugs are listed from most valuable to least valuable. Anything that sells for less than 1,000 Bells wasn't included. If you'd rather see a full list of all the bugs found in the game, here they are in alphabetical order.
Pro Tip: Consider stocking up on the most lucrative bugs and then selling them when bug enthusiast Flick visits your island. You'll make a ton more money that way since he pays 150% the number of Bells that you'll get from Nook's Cranny.
|Bug
|Bell Value
|Location
|Seasonality
|Active Hours
|Giraffe Stag
|12,000 Bells
|On trees
|July-Aug
|5 p.m.-8 a.m.
|Golden Stag
|12,000 Bells
|On trees
|July-Aug
|5 p.m.-8 a.m.
|Giant Stag
|10,000 Bells
|On trees
|July-Aug
|11 p.m.-8 a.m.
|Scarab Beetle
|10,000 Bells
|On trees
|July-Aug
|11 p.m.-8 a.m.
|Cyclommatus Stag
|8,000 Bells
|On trees
|July-Aug
|5 p.m.-8 a.m.
|Goliath Beetle
|8,000 Bells
|On tree trunks
|June-Sep
|All Day
|Horned Atlas
|8,000 Bells
|On trees
|July-Aug
|5 p.m.-8 a.m.
|Horned Elephant
|8,000 Bells
|On trees
|July-Aug
|5 p.m.-8 a.m.
|Scorpion
|8,000 Bells
|On the ground
|May-Oct
|7 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Tarantula
|8,000 Bells
|On the ground
|Nov-Apr
|7 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Rainbow Stag
|6,000 Bells
|On tree trunks
|June-Sep
|7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Banded Dragonfly
|4,500 Bells
|Flying in the air
|May-Oct
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Emperor Butterfly
|4,000 Bells
|Flying in the air
|June-Sep, Dec-Mar
|5 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Queen Alexandra's Birdwing
|4,000 Bells
|Flying in the air
|May-Sep
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Agrias Butterfly
|3,000 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Apr-Sep
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Atlas Moth
|3,000 Bells
|On tree trunks
|Apr-Sep
|7 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Great Purple Emperor
|3,000 Bells
|Flying in the air
|May-Aug
|4 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Rosalia Batesi Beetle
|3,000 Bells
|On tree stumps
|May-Sep
|All Day
|Madagascan Sunset Moth
|2,500 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Apr-Sep
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Peacock Butterfly
|2,500 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Mar-June
|4 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Raja Brooke's Birdwing
|2,500 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Apr-Sep, Dec- Feb
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Wasp
|2,500 Bells
|Falls from shaken trees
|All Year
|All Day
|Orchid Mantis
|2,400 Bells
|On white flowers
|Mar-Nov
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Jewel Beetle
|2,400 Bells
|On trees
|Apr-Aug
|All Day
|Giant Water Bug
|2,000 Bells
|Pond/River
|Apr-Sep
|7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Saw Stag
|2,000 Bells
|On trees
|July-Aug
|All Day
|Tiger Beetle
|1,500 Bells
|On the ground
|Feb-Nov
|All Day
|Horned Dynastid
|1,350 Bells
|On trees
|July-Aug
|5 p.m.-8 a.m.
|Hermit Crab
|1,000 Bells
|Along the beach
|All Year
|7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Man-Faced Stink Bug
|1,000 Bells
|On flowers
|Mar-Nov
|7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Miyama Stag
|1,000 Bells
|On trees
|July-Aug
|All Day
|Paper Kite Butterfly
|1,000 Bells
|Flying in the air
|All Year
|8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
All bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
To make things easier for you, we've also listed all the bugs in New Horizons in alphabetical order. Here's every bug and how much it sells for at Nook's Cranny.
|Bug
|Bell Value
|Location
|Seasonality
|Active Hours
|Agrias Butterfly
|3,000 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Apr-Sep
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Ant
|80 Bells
|On rotten food
|All Year
|All Day
|Atlas Moth
|3,000 Bells
|On tree trunks
|Apr-Sep
|7 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Bagworm
|600 Bells
|Falls from shaken trees
|All Year
|All Day
|Banded Dragonfly
|4,500 Bells
|Flying in the air
|May-Oct
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Bell Cricket
|430 Bells
|On the ground
|Sep-Oct
|5 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Blue Weevil Beetle
|800 Bells
|On a coconut
|July-Aug
|All Day
|Brown Cicada
|250 Bells
|On trees
|July- Aug
|8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
|Centipede
|300 Bells
|Found after hitting rocks
|Sep-June
|4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
|Cicada Shell
|10 Bells
|On trees
|July-Aug
|All Day
|Citrus Long-Horned Beetle
|350 Bells
|On tree stumps
|All Year
|All Day
|Common Butterfly
|160 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Apr-Aug
|4 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Cricket
|130 Bells
|On the ground
|Sep-Nov
|5 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Cyclommatus Stag
|8,000 Bells
|On trees
|July-Aug
|5 p.m.-8 a.m.
|Damselfly
|500 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Nov-Feb
|All Day
|Darner Dragonfly
|230 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Apr-Oct
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Diving Beetle
|800 Bells
|Ponds/Rivers
|May-Sep
|8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Drone Beetle
|200 Bells
|On trees
|June-Aug
|All Day
|Earth-Boring Dung Beetle
|300 Bells
|On the ground
|Jul-Sep
|All Day
|Emperor Butterfly
|4,000 Bells
|Flying in the air
|June-Sep, Dec-Mar
|5 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Evening Cicada
|660 Bells
|On trees
|July-Aug
|4 a.m.-8 a.m., 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Firefly
|300 Bells
|Flying in the air
|June
|7 p.m.-4 a.m.
|Flea
|70 Bells
|On villagers
|Apr-Nov
|All Day
|Fly
|80 Bells
|On garbage
|All Year
|All Day
|Giant Cicada
|600 Bells
|On trees
|July-Aug
|8 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Giant Stag
|10,000 Bells
|On trees
|July-Aug
|11 p.m.-8 a.m.
|Giant Water Bug
|2,000 Bells
|Pond/River
|Apr-Sep
|7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Giraffe Stag
|12,000 Bells
|On trees
|July-Aug
|5 p.m.-8 a.m.
|Golden Stag
|12,000 Bells
|On trees
|July-Aug
|5 p.m.-8 a.m.
|Goliath Beetle
|8,000 Bells
|On tree trunks
|June-Sep
|All Day
|Grasshopper
|160 Bells
|On the ground
|July-Sep
|8 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Great Purple Emperor
|3,000 Bells
|Flying in the air
|May-Aug
|4 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Hermit Crab
|1,000 Bells
|Along the beach
|All Year
|7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Honeybee
|200 Bells
|Flying new flowers
|Mar-July
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Horned Atlas
|8,000 Bells
|On trees
|July-Aug
|5 p.m.-8 a.m.
|Horned Dynastid
|1,350 Bells
|On trees
|July-Aug
|5 p.m.-8 a.m.
|Horned Elephant
|8,000 Bells
|On trees
|July-Aug
|5 p.m.-8 a.m.
|Horned Hercules
|Unknown
|On trees
|July-Aug
|5 p.m.-8 a.m.
|Jewel Beetle
|2,400 Bells
|On trees
|Apr-Aug
|All Day
|Ladybug
|200 Bells
|On flowers
|Mar-June, Oct
|8 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Long Locust
|200 Bells
|On the ground
|Apr-Nov
|8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Madagascan Sunset Moth
|2,500 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Apr-Sep
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Man-Faced Stink Bug
|1,000 Bells
|On flowers
|Mar-Nov
|7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Mantis
|430 Bells
|On flowers
|Mar-Nov
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Migratory Locust
|600 Bells
|On ground
|Aug-Nov
|8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Miyama Stag
|1,000 Bells
|On trees
|July-Aug
|All Day
|Mole Cricket
|500 Bells
|Underground
|Nov-May
|All Day
|Monarch Butterfly
|140 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Sep-Nov
|4 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Mosquito
|130 Bells
|Flying in the air
|June-Sep
|5 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Moth
|130 Bells
|Flying near light
|All Year
|7 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Orchid Mantis
|2,400 Bells
|On white flowers
|Mar-Nov
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Paper Kite Butterfly
|1,000 Bells
|Flying in the air
|All Year
|8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Peacock Butterfly
|2,500 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Mar-June
|4 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Pill Bug
|250 Bells
|Found after hitting rocks
|Sep-June
|11 p.m. - 4 p.m.
|Pondskater
|130 Bells
|Ponds
|May-Sep
|8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Queen Alexandra's Birdwing
|4,000 Bells
|Flying in the air
|May-Sep
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Rainbow Stag
|6,000 Bells
|On tree trunks
|June-Sep
|7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Raja Brooke's Birdwing
|2,500 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Apr-Sep, Dec- Feb
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Red Dragonfly
|180 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Sep-Oct
|8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Rice Grasshopper
|160 Bells
|On the ground
|Aug-Nov
|8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Rosalia Batesi Beetle
|3,000 Bells
|On tree stumps
|May-Sep
|All Day
|Saw Stag
|2,000 Bells
|On trees
|July-Aug
|All Day
|Scarab Beetle
|10,000 Bells
|On trees
|July-Aug
|11 p.m.-8 a.m.
|Scorpion
|8,000 Bells
|On the ground
|May-Oct
|7 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Snail
|250 Bells
|On rocks when raining
|All Year
|All Day
|Spider
|480 Bells
|Dangle from shaken trees
|All Year
|7 p.m. - 8 a.m.
|Stinkbug
|120 Bells
|On flowers
|Mar-Nov
|All Day
|Tarantula
|8,000 Bells
|On the ground
|Nov-Apr
|7 p.m. - 4 a.m.
|Tiger Beetle
|1,500 Bells
|On the ground
|Feb-Nov
|All Day
|Tiger Butterfly
|240 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Mar-Sep
|4 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Violin Beetle
|450 Bells
|On tree stumps
|May-June, Sep-Nov
|All Day
|Walker Cicada
|400 Bells
|On tree trunks
|Aug-Sep
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Walker Leaf
|600 Bells
|Below trees disguised as leaf items
|July-Aug
|All Day
|Walker Stick
|600 Bells
|Falls from shaken trees
|July-Nov
|4 a.m. - 8 a.m., 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|Wasp
|2,500 Bells
|Falls from shaken trees
|All Year
|All Day
|Warf Roach
|200 Bells
|On rocks at the beach
|All Year
|All Day
|Yellow Butterfly
|160 Bells
|Flying in the air
|Mar-June, Sep-Oct
|4 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Most valuable shells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
There aren't that many kinds of shells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As such, I've included all 12 of them from most to least expensive. Don't worry, we also sorted it all out in alphabetical order for you too.
|Shells
|What it sells for
|Pearl Oyster
|1,200 Bells
|Conch
|700 Bells
|Scallop shell
|600 Bells
|Giant Clam
|450 Bells
|Oyster shell
|450 Bells
|White scallop
|450 Bells
|Coral
|250 Bells
|Sea Snail
|180 Bells
|Venus comb
|150 Bells
|Sand dollar
|120 Bells
|Manila Clam
|100 Bells
|Cowries
|60 Bells
|Porceletta
|30 Bells
All shells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
In case this makes it easier for you, I've also included a list of shells in alphabetical order.
|Shells
|What it sells for
|Conch
|700 Bells
|Coral
|250 Bells
|Cowries
|60 Bells
|Giant Clam
|450 Bells
|Manila Clam
|100 Bells
|Oyster shell
|450 Bells
|Pearl Oyster
|1,200 Bells
|Porceletta
|30 Bells
|Sand dollar
|120 Bells
|Sea Snail
|180 Bells
|Scallop shell
|600 Bells
|Venus comb
|150 Bells
|White scallop
|450 Bells
Bring in the Bells!
With all of the Bells you collect from selling the most valuable fish, bugs and sea creatures in New Horizons, you should be able to pay off your loans in no time. Plus, you can use your cash to purchase all of the nifty decorations and furniture you can find in the game.