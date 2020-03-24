Animal Crossing New Horizons Valuable Bugs Fish ShellsSource: iMore

Life is pretty awesome on a deserted island. There's plenty of lush foliage, and the ocean is serene. You can almost forget that you're still seriously in debt to a trash panda. But's the reminder is always there, looming over you. Of course, if you're looking for a way to make some money, you should be on the look out for valuable critters that you can sell to Timmy and Tommy Nook.

When you're running around your island or whenever you visit another island using a Nook Miles Ticket, you're going to want to make sure you fill your pockets with the most valuable items. Here's a list of the most valuable fish, bugs, and shells along with how much you'll get for selling them.

Fish, bugs, and shells that get you the most Bells

Most valuable fish

The following are the most valuable fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. I've included anything worth 15,000 Bells to 1,000 Bells from most valuable to least. In my opinion, it isn't worth collecting fish that are worth less than 800 Bells, unless I'm planning on turning them into Blathers at the Museum. If you want to see a full list of all the fish found in the game along with their worth, click here.

Fish What it sells for
Coelcanth 15,000 Bells
Golden Trout 15,000 Bells
Great White Shark 15,000 Bells
Stingfish 15,000 Bells
Whale Shark 13,000 Bells
Barreleye 12,000 Bells
Arowana 10,000 Bells
Blue Marlin 10,000 Bells
Sturgeon 10,000 Bells
Oarfish 9,000 Bells
Hammerhead Shark 8,000 Bells
Tuna 7,000 Bells
Blowfish 5,000 Bells
Ranchu Goldfish 4,500 Bells
Koi 4,000 Bells
Ocean Sunfish 4,000 Bells
Char 3,800 Bells
Soft-shelled Turtle 3,750 Bells
Angelfish 3,000 Bells
Ray 3,000 Bells
Red Snapper 3,000 Bells
Betta 2,500 Bells
Football Fish 2,500 Bells
Piranha 2,500 Bells
Mitten Crab 2,000 Bells
Moray Eel 2,000 Bells
Goldfish 1,300 Bells
Guppy 1,300 Bells
King Salmon 1,800 Bells
Pike 1,800 Bells
Suckerfish 1,500 Bells
Pop-eyed Goldfish 1,300 Bells
Seahourse 1,100 Bells
Cherry Salmon 1,000 Bells
Sea Butterfly 1,000 Bells

All the fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Here's a list of all of the fish you can find in the game listed in alphabetical order.

Fish What it sells for
Anchovy 200 Bells
Angelfish 3,000 Bells
Arowana 10,000 Bells
Barreleye 12,000 Bells
Betta 2,500 Bells
Bitterling 900 Bells
Black Bass 400 Bells
Blowfish 5,000 Bells
Blue Marlin 10,000 Bells
Bluegill 180 Bells
Carp 300 Bells
Catfish 800 Bells
Char 3,800 Bells
Cherry Salmon 1,000 Bells
Clownfish 650 Bells
Coelcanth 15,000 Bells
Crawfish 200 Bells
Crucian Carp 160 Bells
Dab 300 Bells
Dace 240 Bells
Football Fish 2,500 Bells
Freshwater Goby 400 Bells
Golden Trout 15,000 Bells
Goldfish 1,300 Bells
Great White Shark 15,000 Bells
Guppy 1,300 Bells
Hammerhead Shark 8,000 Bells
Horse Mackerel 150 Bells
King Salmon 1,800 Bells
Koi 4,000 Bells
Loach 400 Bells
Mitten Crab 2,000 Bells
Moray Eel 2,000 Bells
Neon Tetra 500 Bells
Oarfish 9,000 Bells
Ocean Sunfish 4,000 Bells
Olive Flounder 800 Bells
Pale Chub 200 Bells
Pike 1,800 Bells
Piranha 2,500 Bells
Pond Smelt 320 Bells
Pop-eyed Goldfish 1,300 Bells
Puffer Fish 250 Bells
Rainbowfish 800 Bells
Ranchu Goldfish 4,500 Bells
Ray 3,000 Bells
Red Snapper 3,000 Bells
Ribbon Eel 600 Bells
Salmon 700 Bells
Sea Bass 400 Bells
Sea Butterfly 1,000 Bells
Seahorse 1,100 Bells
Soft-shelled Turtle 3,750 Bells
Squid 500 Bells
Stingfish 15,000 Bells
Sturgeon 10,000 Bells
Suckerfish 1,500 Bells
Sweetfish 900 Bells
Tadpole 100 Bells
Tilapia 800 Bells
Tuna 7,000 Bells
Whale Shark 13,000 Bells
Yellow Perch 300 Bells
Zebra Turkeyfish 500 Bells

Most valuable bugs

Here are the bugs that give you the most money in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Bugs are listed from most valuable to least valuable. Anything that sells for less than 1,000 Bells wasn't included. If you'd rather see a full list of all the bugs found in the game, click here

Bug What it sells for
Scorpion 8,000 Bells
Tarantula 8,000 Bells
Rainbow Stag 6,000 Bells
Emperor Butterfly 4,000 Bells
Queen Alexandra's Birdwing 4,000 Bells
Agris Butterfly 3,000 Bells
Rosalia Batsei Beetle 3,000 Bells
Dung Beetle 2,500 Bells
Madagascan Sunset Moth 2,500 Bells
Peacock Butterfly 2,500 Bells
Rajah Brooke's Birdwing 2,500 Bells
Wasp 2,500 Bells
Orchid Mantis 2,400 Bells
Tiger Beetle 1,500 Bells
Hermit Crab 1,000 Bells
Man-Faced Stink Bug 1,000 Bells
Paper Kite Butterfly 1,000 Bells

All bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

To make things easier for you, we've also listed all the bugs in New Horizons in alphabetical order.

Bug What it sells for
Agris Butterfly 3,000 Bells
Ant 80 Bells
Bagworm 600 Bells
Centipede 430 Bells
Citrus Long-Horned Beetle 350 Bells
Common Butterfly 160 Bells
Cricket 130 Bells
Damselfly 500 Bells
Darner Dragonfly 230 Bells
Diving Beetle 800 Bells
Dung Beetle 2,500 Bells
Earth-Boring Dung Beetle 300 Bells
Emperor Butterfly 4,000 Bells
Flea 70 Bells
Fly 60 Bells
Grasshopper 160 Bells
Hermit Crab 1,000 Bells
Ladybug 200 Bells
Long Locust 200 Bells
Madagascan Sunset Moth 2,500 Bells
Man-Faced Stink Bug 1,000 Bells
Mantis 430 Bells
Migratory Locust 200 Bells
Monarch Butterfly 140 Bells
Mosquito 130 Bells
Moth 130 Bells
Orchid Mantis 2,400 Bells
Paper Kite Butterfly 1,000 Bells
Peacock Butterfly 2,500 Bells
Pill Bug 250 Bells
Pondskater 130 Bells
Queen Alexandra's Birdwing 4,000 Bells
Rainbow Stag 6,000 Bells
Rajah Brooke's Birdwing 2,500 Bells
Red Dragonfly 180 Bells
Rosalia Batsei Beetle 3,000 Bells
Scorpion 8,000 Bells
Snail 250 Bells
Spider 600 Bells
Stinkbug 120 Bells
Tarantula 8,000 Bells
Tiger Beetle 1,500 Bells
Tiger Butterfly 240 Bells
Violin Beetle 450 Bells
Walker Cicada 400 Bells
Walker Leaf 600 Bells
Wasp 2,500 Bells
Wharf Roach 200 Bells
Yellow Butterfly 160 Bells

Most valuable shells

There aren't that many kinds of shells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As such, I've included all 12 of them from most to least expensive. If you'd rather see this list in alphabetical order, click here

Shells What it sells for
Pearl Oyster 1,200 Bells
Conch 700 Bells
Scallop shell 600 Bells
Giant Clam 450 Bells
Oyster shell 450 Bells
White scallop 450 Bells
Coral 250 Bells
Sea Snail 180 Bells
Venus comb 150 Bells
Sand dollar 120 Bells
Manila Clam 100 Bells
Cowries 60 Bells
Porceletta 30 Bells

All shells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

In case this makes it easier for you, I've also included a list of shells in alphabetical order.

Shells What it sells for
Conch 700 Bells
Coral 250 Bells
Cowries 60 Bells
Giant Clam 450 Bells
Manila Clam 100 Bells
Oyster shell 450 Bells
Pearl Oyster 1,200 Bells
Porceletta 30 Bells
Sand dollar 120 Bells
Sea Snail 180 Bells
Scallop shell 600 Bells
Venus comb 150 Bells
White scallop 450 Bells

Grab the net!

Now that you know which bugs, fish, and shells will give you the most Bells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you should be able to pay off your loans and purchase all of the nifty items you can find in the game. Good luck on your quest to build the best island getaway ever!

Animal Crossing TitleSource: Nintendo

