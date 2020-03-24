Life is pretty awesome on a deserted island. There's plenty of lush foliage, and the ocean is serene. You can almost forget that you're still seriously in debt to a trash panda. But's the reminder is always there, looming over you. Of course, if you're looking for a way to make some money, you should be on the look out for valuable critters that you can sell to Timmy and Tommy Nook.
When you're running around your island or whenever you visit another island using a Nook Miles Ticket, you're going to want to make sure you fill your pockets with the most valuable items. Here's a list of the most valuable fish, bugs, and shells along with how much you'll get for selling them.
Fish, bugs, and shells that get you the most Bells
- Fish
- Bugs
- Shells
Most valuable fish
The following are the most valuable fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. I've included anything worth 15,000 Bells to 1,000 Bells from most valuable to least. In my opinion, it isn't worth collecting fish that are worth less than 800 Bells, unless I'm planning on turning them into Blathers at the Museum. If you want to see a full list of all the fish found in the game along with their worth, click here.
|Fish
|What it sells for
|Coelcanth
|15,000 Bells
|Golden Trout
|15,000 Bells
|Great White Shark
|15,000 Bells
|Stingfish
|15,000 Bells
|Whale Shark
|13,000 Bells
|Barreleye
|12,000 Bells
|Arowana
|10,000 Bells
|Blue Marlin
|10,000 Bells
|Sturgeon
|10,000 Bells
|Oarfish
|9,000 Bells
|Hammerhead Shark
|8,000 Bells
|Tuna
|7,000 Bells
|Blowfish
|5,000 Bells
|Ranchu Goldfish
|4,500 Bells
|Koi
|4,000 Bells
|Ocean Sunfish
|4,000 Bells
|Char
|3,800 Bells
|Soft-shelled Turtle
|3,750 Bells
|Angelfish
|3,000 Bells
|Ray
|3,000 Bells
|Red Snapper
|3,000 Bells
|Betta
|2,500 Bells
|Football Fish
|2,500 Bells
|Piranha
|2,500 Bells
|Mitten Crab
|2,000 Bells
|Moray Eel
|2,000 Bells
|Goldfish
|1,300 Bells
|Guppy
|1,300 Bells
|King Salmon
|1,800 Bells
|Pike
|1,800 Bells
|Suckerfish
|1,500 Bells
|Pop-eyed Goldfish
|1,300 Bells
|Seahourse
|1,100 Bells
|Cherry Salmon
|1,000 Bells
|Sea Butterfly
|1,000 Bells
All the fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Here's a list of all of the fish you can find in the game listed in alphabetical order.
|Fish
|What it sells for
|Anchovy
|200 Bells
|Angelfish
|3,000 Bells
|Arowana
|10,000 Bells
|Barreleye
|12,000 Bells
|Betta
|2,500 Bells
|Bitterling
|900 Bells
|Black Bass
|400 Bells
|Blowfish
|5,000 Bells
|Blue Marlin
|10,000 Bells
|Bluegill
|180 Bells
|Carp
|300 Bells
|Catfish
|800 Bells
|Char
|3,800 Bells
|Cherry Salmon
|1,000 Bells
|Clownfish
|650 Bells
|Coelcanth
|15,000 Bells
|Crawfish
|200 Bells
|Crucian Carp
|160 Bells
|Dab
|300 Bells
|Dace
|240 Bells
|Football Fish
|2,500 Bells
|Freshwater Goby
|400 Bells
|Golden Trout
|15,000 Bells
|Goldfish
|1,300 Bells
|Great White Shark
|15,000 Bells
|Guppy
|1,300 Bells
|Hammerhead Shark
|8,000 Bells
|Horse Mackerel
|150 Bells
|King Salmon
|1,800 Bells
|Koi
|4,000 Bells
|Loach
|400 Bells
|Mitten Crab
|2,000 Bells
|Moray Eel
|2,000 Bells
|Neon Tetra
|500 Bells
|Oarfish
|9,000 Bells
|Ocean Sunfish
|4,000 Bells
|Olive Flounder
|800 Bells
|Pale Chub
|200 Bells
|Pike
|1,800 Bells
|Piranha
|2,500 Bells
|Pond Smelt
|320 Bells
|Pop-eyed Goldfish
|1,300 Bells
|Puffer Fish
|250 Bells
|Rainbowfish
|800 Bells
|Ranchu Goldfish
|4,500 Bells
|Ray
|3,000 Bells
|Red Snapper
|3,000 Bells
|Ribbon Eel
|600 Bells
|Salmon
|700 Bells
|Sea Bass
|400 Bells
|Sea Butterfly
|1,000 Bells
|Seahorse
|1,100 Bells
|Soft-shelled Turtle
|3,750 Bells
|Squid
|500 Bells
|Stingfish
|15,000 Bells
|Sturgeon
|10,000 Bells
|Suckerfish
|1,500 Bells
|Sweetfish
|900 Bells
|Tadpole
|100 Bells
|Tilapia
|800 Bells
|Tuna
|7,000 Bells
|Whale Shark
|13,000 Bells
|Yellow Perch
|300 Bells
|Zebra Turkeyfish
|500 Bells
Most valuable bugs
Here are the bugs that give you the most money in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Bugs are listed from most valuable to least valuable. Anything that sells for less than 1,000 Bells wasn't included. If you'd rather see a full list of all the bugs found in the game, click here
|Bug
|What it sells for
|Scorpion
|8,000 Bells
|Tarantula
|8,000 Bells
|Rainbow Stag
|6,000 Bells
|Emperor Butterfly
|4,000 Bells
|Queen Alexandra's Birdwing
|4,000 Bells
|Agris Butterfly
|3,000 Bells
|Rosalia Batsei Beetle
|3,000 Bells
|Dung Beetle
|2,500 Bells
|Madagascan Sunset Moth
|2,500 Bells
|Peacock Butterfly
|2,500 Bells
|Rajah Brooke's Birdwing
|2,500 Bells
|Wasp
|2,500 Bells
|Orchid Mantis
|2,400 Bells
|Tiger Beetle
|1,500 Bells
|Hermit Crab
|1,000 Bells
|Man-Faced Stink Bug
|1,000 Bells
|Paper Kite Butterfly
|1,000 Bells
All bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
To make things easier for you, we've also listed all the bugs in New Horizons in alphabetical order.
|Bug
|What it sells for
|Agris Butterfly
|3,000 Bells
|Ant
|80 Bells
|Bagworm
|600 Bells
|Centipede
|430 Bells
|Citrus Long-Horned Beetle
|350 Bells
|Common Butterfly
|160 Bells
|Cricket
|130 Bells
|Damselfly
|500 Bells
|Darner Dragonfly
|230 Bells
|Diving Beetle
|800 Bells
|Dung Beetle
|2,500 Bells
|Earth-Boring Dung Beetle
|300 Bells
|Emperor Butterfly
|4,000 Bells
|Flea
|70 Bells
|Fly
|60 Bells
|Grasshopper
|160 Bells
|Hermit Crab
|1,000 Bells
|Ladybug
|200 Bells
|Long Locust
|200 Bells
|Madagascan Sunset Moth
|2,500 Bells
|Man-Faced Stink Bug
|1,000 Bells
|Mantis
|430 Bells
|Migratory Locust
|200 Bells
|Monarch Butterfly
|140 Bells
|Mosquito
|130 Bells
|Moth
|130 Bells
|Orchid Mantis
|2,400 Bells
|Paper Kite Butterfly
|1,000 Bells
|Peacock Butterfly
|2,500 Bells
|Pill Bug
|250 Bells
|Pondskater
|130 Bells
|Queen Alexandra's Birdwing
|4,000 Bells
|Rainbow Stag
|6,000 Bells
|Rajah Brooke's Birdwing
|2,500 Bells
|Red Dragonfly
|180 Bells
|Rosalia Batsei Beetle
|3,000 Bells
|Scorpion
|8,000 Bells
|Snail
|250 Bells
|Spider
|600 Bells
|Stinkbug
|120 Bells
|Tarantula
|8,000 Bells
|Tiger Beetle
|1,500 Bells
|Tiger Butterfly
|240 Bells
|Violin Beetle
|450 Bells
|Walker Cicada
|400 Bells
|Walker Leaf
|600 Bells
|Wasp
|2,500 Bells
|Wharf Roach
|200 Bells
|Yellow Butterfly
|160 Bells
Most valuable shells
There aren't that many kinds of shells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As such, I've included all 12 of them from most to least expensive. If you'd rather see this list in alphabetical order, click here
|Shells
|What it sells for
|Pearl Oyster
|1,200 Bells
|Conch
|700 Bells
|Scallop shell
|600 Bells
|Giant Clam
|450 Bells
|Oyster shell
|450 Bells
|White scallop
|450 Bells
|Coral
|250 Bells
|Sea Snail
|180 Bells
|Venus comb
|150 Bells
|Sand dollar
|120 Bells
|Manila Clam
|100 Bells
|Cowries
|60 Bells
|Porceletta
|30 Bells
All shells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
In case this makes it easier for you, I've also included a list of shells in alphabetical order.
|Shells
|What it sells for
|Conch
|700 Bells
|Coral
|250 Bells
|Cowries
|60 Bells
|Giant Clam
|450 Bells
|Manila Clam
|100 Bells
|Oyster shell
|450 Bells
|Pearl Oyster
|1,200 Bells
|Porceletta
|30 Bells
|Sand dollar
|120 Bells
|Sea Snail
|180 Bells
|Scallop shell
|600 Bells
|Venus comb
|150 Bells
|White scallop
|450 Bells
Grab the net!
Now that you know which bugs, fish, and shells will give you the most Bells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you should be able to pay off your loans and purchase all of the nifty items you can find in the game. Good luck on your quest to build the best island getaway ever!
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple releases iPadOS 13.4 with trackpad and mouse support
Apple has released iPadOS 13.4, which fixes a variety of bugs found in iPadOS.
Apple Watch study links a low number of steps taken to high blood pressure
The more you walk, the lower your blood pressure. Who knew?
Plugable announces new 2.5Gbps Ethernet adapter for Mac and PC
Plugable has today announced its brand new 2.5Gbps USB Ethernet Adapter for Windows and macOS.
Take your Nintendo Switch Lite on the go with these great cases
Looking to take your Nintendo Switch Lite with you on a vacation or business trip? Here are the best cases for the job.