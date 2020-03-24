Life is pretty awesome on a deserted island. There's plenty of lush foliage, and the ocean is serene. You can almost forget that you're still seriously in debt to a trash panda. But's the reminder is always there, looming over you. Of course, if you're looking for a way to make some money, you should be on the look out for valuable critters that you can sell to Timmy and Tommy Nook. When you're running around your island or whenever you visit another island using a Nook Miles Ticket, you're going to want to make sure you fill your pockets with the most valuable items. Here's a list of the most valuable fish, bugs, and shells along with how much you'll get for selling them. Fish, bugs, and shells that get you the most Bells Fish By Bell value Alphabetical order

Bugs By Bell value Alphabetical order

Shells By Bell value Alphabetical order

Most valuable fish

The following are the most valuable fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. I've included anything worth 15,000 Bells to 1,000 Bells from most valuable to least. In my opinion, it isn't worth collecting fish that are worth less than 800 Bells, unless I'm planning on turning them into Blathers at the Museum. If you want to see a full list of all the fish found in the game along with their worth, click here.

Fish What it sells for Coelcanth 15,000 Bells Golden Trout 15,000 Bells Great White Shark 15,000 Bells Stingfish 15,000 Bells Whale Shark 13,000 Bells Barreleye 12,000 Bells Arowana 10,000 Bells Blue Marlin 10,000 Bells Sturgeon 10,000 Bells Oarfish 9,000 Bells Hammerhead Shark 8,000 Bells Tuna 7,000 Bells Blowfish 5,000 Bells Ranchu Goldfish 4,500 Bells Koi 4,000 Bells Ocean Sunfish 4,000 Bells Char 3,800 Bells Soft-shelled Turtle 3,750 Bells Angelfish 3,000 Bells Ray 3,000 Bells Red Snapper 3,000 Bells Betta 2,500 Bells Football Fish 2,500 Bells Piranha 2,500 Bells Mitten Crab 2,000 Bells Moray Eel 2,000 Bells Goldfish 1,300 Bells Guppy 1,300 Bells King Salmon 1,800 Bells Pike 1,800 Bells Suckerfish 1,500 Bells Pop-eyed Goldfish 1,300 Bells Seahourse 1,100 Bells Cherry Salmon 1,000 Bells Sea Butterfly 1,000 Bells

All the fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons Here's a list of all of the fish you can find in the game listed in alphabetical order.

Fish What it sells for Anchovy 200 Bells Angelfish 3,000 Bells Arowana 10,000 Bells Barreleye 12,000 Bells Betta 2,500 Bells Bitterling 900 Bells Black Bass 400 Bells Blowfish 5,000 Bells Blue Marlin 10,000 Bells Bluegill 180 Bells Carp 300 Bells Catfish 800 Bells Char 3,800 Bells Cherry Salmon 1,000 Bells Clownfish 650 Bells Coelcanth 15,000 Bells Crawfish 200 Bells Crucian Carp 160 Bells Dab 300 Bells Dace 240 Bells Football Fish 2,500 Bells Freshwater Goby 400 Bells Golden Trout 15,000 Bells Goldfish 1,300 Bells Great White Shark 15,000 Bells Guppy 1,300 Bells Hammerhead Shark 8,000 Bells Horse Mackerel 150 Bells King Salmon 1,800 Bells Koi 4,000 Bells Loach 400 Bells Mitten Crab 2,000 Bells Moray Eel 2,000 Bells Neon Tetra 500 Bells Oarfish 9,000 Bells Ocean Sunfish 4,000 Bells Olive Flounder 800 Bells Pale Chub 200 Bells Pike 1,800 Bells Piranha 2,500 Bells Pond Smelt 320 Bells Pop-eyed Goldfish 1,300 Bells Puffer Fish 250 Bells Rainbowfish 800 Bells Ranchu Goldfish 4,500 Bells Ray 3,000 Bells Red Snapper 3,000 Bells Ribbon Eel 600 Bells Salmon 700 Bells Sea Bass 400 Bells Sea Butterfly 1,000 Bells Seahorse 1,100 Bells Soft-shelled Turtle 3,750 Bells Squid 500 Bells Stingfish 15,000 Bells Sturgeon 10,000 Bells Suckerfish 1,500 Bells Sweetfish 900 Bells Tadpole 100 Bells Tilapia 800 Bells Tuna 7,000 Bells Whale Shark 13,000 Bells Yellow Perch 300 Bells Zebra Turkeyfish 500 Bells

Most valuable bugs

Here are the bugs that give you the most money in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Bugs are listed from most valuable to least valuable. Anything that sells for less than 1,000 Bells wasn't included. If you'd rather see a full list of all the bugs found in the game, click here

Bug What it sells for Scorpion 8,000 Bells Tarantula 8,000 Bells Rainbow Stag 6,000 Bells Emperor Butterfly 4,000 Bells Queen Alexandra's Birdwing 4,000 Bells Agris Butterfly 3,000 Bells Rosalia Batsei Beetle 3,000 Bells Dung Beetle 2,500 Bells Madagascan Sunset Moth 2,500 Bells Peacock Butterfly 2,500 Bells Rajah Brooke's Birdwing 2,500 Bells Wasp 2,500 Bells Orchid Mantis 2,400 Bells Tiger Beetle 1,500 Bells Hermit Crab 1,000 Bells Man-Faced Stink Bug 1,000 Bells Paper Kite Butterfly 1,000 Bells

All bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons To make things easier for you, we've also listed all the bugs in New Horizons in alphabetical order.

Bug What it sells for Agris Butterfly 3,000 Bells Ant 80 Bells Bagworm 600 Bells Centipede 430 Bells Citrus Long-Horned Beetle 350 Bells Common Butterfly 160 Bells Cricket 130 Bells Damselfly 500 Bells Darner Dragonfly 230 Bells Diving Beetle 800 Bells Dung Beetle 2,500 Bells Earth-Boring Dung Beetle 300 Bells Emperor Butterfly 4,000 Bells Flea 70 Bells Fly 60 Bells Grasshopper 160 Bells Hermit Crab 1,000 Bells Ladybug 200 Bells Long Locust 200 Bells Madagascan Sunset Moth 2,500 Bells Man-Faced Stink Bug 1,000 Bells Mantis 430 Bells Migratory Locust 200 Bells Monarch Butterfly 140 Bells Mosquito 130 Bells Moth 130 Bells Orchid Mantis 2,400 Bells Paper Kite Butterfly 1,000 Bells Peacock Butterfly 2,500 Bells Pill Bug 250 Bells Pondskater 130 Bells Queen Alexandra's Birdwing 4,000 Bells Rainbow Stag 6,000 Bells Rajah Brooke's Birdwing 2,500 Bells Red Dragonfly 180 Bells Rosalia Batsei Beetle 3,000 Bells Scorpion 8,000 Bells Snail 250 Bells Spider 600 Bells Stinkbug 120 Bells Tarantula 8,000 Bells Tiger Beetle 1,500 Bells Tiger Butterfly 240 Bells Violin Beetle 450 Bells Walker Cicada 400 Bells Walker Leaf 600 Bells Wasp 2,500 Bells Wharf Roach 200 Bells Yellow Butterfly 160 Bells

Most valuable shells

There aren't that many kinds of shells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As such, I've included all 12 of them from most to least expensive. If you'd rather see this list in alphabetical order, click here

Shells What it sells for Pearl Oyster 1,200 Bells Conch 700 Bells Scallop shell 600 Bells Giant Clam 450 Bells Oyster shell 450 Bells White scallop 450 Bells Coral 250 Bells Sea Snail 180 Bells Venus comb 150 Bells Sand dollar 120 Bells Manila Clam 100 Bells Cowries 60 Bells Porceletta 30 Bells

All shells in Animal Crossing: New Horizons In case this makes it easier for you, I've also included a list of shells in alphabetical order.

Shells What it sells for Conch 700 Bells Coral 250 Bells Cowries 60 Bells Giant Clam 450 Bells Manila Clam 100 Bells Oyster shell 450 Bells Pearl Oyster 1,200 Bells Porceletta 30 Bells Sand dollar 120 Bells Sea Snail 180 Bells Scallop shell 600 Bells Venus comb 150 Bells White scallop 450 Bells