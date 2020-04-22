While the update doesn't take long to download, the official patch notes tell us that it does include several new events and characters for Animal Crossing: New Horizons players. For starters, two new characters can now show up on your island: Leif the sloth and Redd the fox.

Much like Celeste, Label, Kicks, Flick, and C.J., these two visitors can show up at various times throughout the week. Leif sets up a garden shop in front of Resident Services and players can purchase flower seeds and shrubs from him. Redd shows up at the secret beach at the back of your island. Players can board his boat and purchase art. But beware, some of them are fakes. Genuine pieces can be donated to the museum art gallery.

In addition to these two special characters, several events were included with the update. These include Nature Day which runs from April 23 - May 4. May Day, which runs from May 1 - May 7. International Museum Day, which runs from May 18 - May 31. And finally Wedding Season, which runs from June 1 - June 30.