What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a new trailer on YouTube.
- "Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth" is an animated short.
- It lands on April 17.
Apple TV+'s animated short "Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth" has its first trailer, and it looks like it could be pretty great.
The short is based on the best selling book by the same name, written by Oliver Jeffers, and it has plenty of big names involved as well.
On the eve of Earth Day, a precocious seven-year-old learns about the wonders of the planet from his parents--and a mysterious exhibit at the aptly titled Museum of Everything. Based on the best-selling children's book by Oliver Jeffers. The all-star voice cast includes Chris O'Dowd, Ruth Negga, Jacob Tremblay, and Meryl Streep.
The new short premieres April 17 and you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber to watch. At this point, there's enough content available – or in the works – to make the $4.99 per month subscription fee almost a no brainer.
