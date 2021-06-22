If you're like me, you have several Apple products. I like to be able to charge some of them together in one spot, particularly in small spaces like my nightstand. I always charge my Apple Watch Series 6 by my bedside in Nightstand Mode, so I can see what time it is by just knocking my nightstand a little bit. I need my iPhone nearby at all times, of course. Enter Anker's 3-in-1 Wireless PowerWave Charging Station, which is 21% off for Prime Day.

Amazon's Prime Day is here, and we've got the best Apple Watch deals as well as accessories for the Apple Watch and other Apple products.

Charge your iPhone (or any Qi-enabled smartphone) wirelessly on the stand at up to 10W, depending on your phone's capacity. This Anker wireless charger has foreign object detection, cell phone battery safety, radiation shielding, and temperature control. It would be best if you had an iPhone 8 or newer to take advantage of wireless charging.

Charge your Apple Watch upright so you can take advantage of Nightstand Mode. Note that the Apple Watch charging cable is not included, so you will need to provide your own. You can wind the cable up underneath the charger out of the way in the provided slats for that purpose. You can also charge your wireless-charging AirPods or AirPods Pro or any other Qi-enabled earbuds on the charging pad.

Included in the box is a five-foot USB-A to USB-C cable. Plug the USB-C end into the Anker 3-in-1 wireless charger and the USB-A end into a wall adapter. The wall adapter is not included, so you'll need to purchase that separately. Be sure to select one with the Quick Charge label to charge your devices as quickly as possible. You might as well pick one with two USB-A ports since you'll need to plug in the Apple Watch charging cable as well.

The Anker 3-in-1 Wireless PowerWave Charging Station has an 18-month warranty. Keep your bedside neat and organized with this convenient charger on sale now for Prime Day.