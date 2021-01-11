What you need to know Anker announced a slew of new Apple accessories at CES 2021, including a new Magnetic Series for iPhone 12 devices.

Other products include a 3-in-1 charging stand with removable battery pack, new USB-C to Lightning cables, and a Thunderbolt 4 dock.

The products will be released in the coming months and range in price.

Anker, one of the best brands for power banks and other mobile tech accessories, has unveiled a large slate of new products at CES 2021. This includes new MagSafe-compatible cases, power banks, and wireless chargers, as well as a new PowerWave stand, PowerLine III Flow Lightning cables, and a PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock. Here are the details on each new product. Anker Magnetic Series

Source: Anker

The new Magnetic Series is a collection of phone cases, Magnetic Wireless Power banks, and Magnetic Wireless Chargers that only work with the iPhone 12 series because of MagSafe. If you have a non-iPhone 12 device, then these won't work. The iPhone 12 cases for this collection provide ample protection for your iPhone 12, while also allowing you to continue using the official MagSafe charger and other MagSafe-compatible accessories. Anker's own Magnetic Wireless Chargers will provide up to 7.5W charging output, which is half the speed of Apple's official MagSafe charger. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Anker's Magnetic Wireless Power Banks have up to 10000mAh capacity and can fit easily in your palm. They have a magnetic ring that snaps together with your iPhone 12 for 7.5W charging, but there is also a USB port to charge other devices too. The iPhone 12 Magnetic Series cases will be available mid-January 2021 and range in price from $20.99-$25.99. The Magnetic Wireless Power Banks are coming in February 2021 and will be $37.99-$51.99. The Magnetic Wireless Chargers are coming in March 2021 and will cost $20.99-$159.99. PowerWave Go 3-in-1 Stand

Source: Anker

If you're without an iPhone 12 device, don't worry — Anker has something for you too with the PowerWave Go 3-in-1 Stand. This is an all-in-one simultaneous charging stand for your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at home or at the office. PowerWave Go features a detachable 10000mAh wireless charging pad that you can take with you and charge up on-the-go. The PowerWave Go features a 10W output for mobile devices and 5W output for AirPods. The Apple Watch module is also removable and can be used in conjunction with the battery to charge up your Apple Watch wherever you are. To charge up that portable battery pack, just put it back in the charging stand. Anker's PowerWave Go has a sleek pill-shape with anti-scratch silicone that is high quality and durable. You can expect the PowerWave GO 3-in-1 Stand to launch in March 2021 and it will cost between $159.99-$199.99. PowerLine III Flow USB-C with Lightning Connector Cable Source: Anker Anker's new PowerLine III Flow cable is USB-C to Lightning, so you can use it with the best iPhone 12 chargers. The PowerLine III Flow will last 25x longer than the average USB-C to Lightning cable, and it can withstand 25,000 bends. It's soft to the touch thanks to a new silica gel material, and it comes in a variety of color options, including mint green, coral pink, lavender grey, cloud white, and midnight black. It's MFi certified for the fastest and most optimal charging speeds. The PowerLine III Flow cables will launch sometime in January 2021 and will cost $21.99-$23.99, depending on length. PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock