Nothing is more important than keeping your iPhone or iPad charged while traveling, but no matter how much we try, we always find a way to forget a critical piece of the puzzle. Whether it is the power brick, the lightning cable, or the best portable battery packs for iPhone , something always gets left out of our bags. If you are ready to put an end to this and slim down your travel bag at the same time, then this Prime Day deal on the Anker PowerCore Fusion III can help you do just that.

Anker's PowerCore Fusion III combines a powerful 18-watt USB-C charger with an internal battery that keeps your devices charged at home or on the go. Power Delivery fast charging can fully recharge your iPhone 11 in just two hours.

Now 25% off during Amazon's Prime Day shopping event, Anker's incredibly convenient charger combines a rechargeable battery with a plug-in brick that resembles the one that comes with the best Macbook . Just plugging the charger into an outlet like you always do for your gear ensures that you have a backup power source no matter where you are.

Anker's PowerCore Fusion III features an 18-watt fast charge USB-C port with Power Delivery that can fully charge an iPhone 11 in just two hours or an iPad Pro in three and a half hours. The PowerCore also sports a single, old-school 12-watt USB-A port, which allows you to charge two devices simultaneously.

When you are ready to hit the road, the PowerCore Fusion III's foldable prongs and compact design make it a breeze to throw in the bag. The internal 5,000 mAh battery is more than capable for most needs. The battery can fully charge an iPhone 11, Google Pixel 4, or a Samsung S10, and a safe trickle-charging mode is perfect for smaller devices like Bluetooth headphones.

