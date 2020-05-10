Having a way to charge your phone when you're not near a power outlet has become increasingly essential as our daily drivers become workhorses. Playing games, taking photos, scrolling social media, using FaceTime to catch up with friends, and yes, good old fashioned phone calls drain the battery on your phone. If you're not careful, you just may find yourself getting a low battery notice at the worst possible time, but a portable battery pack can prevent you from having to worry about that. I have been using portable battery packs for years to charge all sorts of my devices. From various iPhones and iPads to mobile gaming systems and rechargeable flashlights, a battery pack can be so incredibly useful. I have been using the Anker PowerCore III Sense 10K for a couple of months now because of its slim and compact design and fast-charging capabilities; it has become an essential piece of tech I take with me almost everywhere.

Just the essentials Anker PowerCore III Sense 10K: Features

Anker PowerCore III Sense 10K has everything you need in a portable battery pack without bogging you down with a ton of features. As you may have gathered from the name, the Anker PowerCore III Sense 10K has a capacity of 10,000 mAh, meaning it should be able to charge the iPhone 11 Pro Max twice and still have some juice left over. You can charge your devices through one of the two ports. ethier a USB-A or USB-C port, and while the USB-A maxes out at 12W output, the USB-C can pump out 18W allowing the Anker PowerCore III Sense 10K to fast charge your iPhone 11. While, charging your phone with the USB-A port won't be as fast, it still faster than the standard 5W wall charger that Apple ships the iPhone SE and iPhone 11. It measures 5.88 inches by 2.69 inches, and its only just a tad over half an inch thick. Its perfectly easy to fit in your favorite tech bag, backpack, or purse, and it can even it in a pocket in most jeans. It charges everything I need fast Anker PowerCore III Sense 10K: What I Like

Some products don't need to be fancy, they just need to do the job you want them to do, and that's how I feel about the PowerCore III Sense 10K. It charged everything I threw at it fairly quickly, and the amount of charge you can get out of the 10,000 mAh capacity is pretty great in real world situations. It kept me using my iPhone for a few days, it can easily charge my iPhone XS Max to full at least twice and still have some juice left over. When I only used the battery pack to top up my devices, it was easy to charge just about every piece of tech I owned. It has kept my Apple Watch topped up to ensure I can get a workout in, and topped up my iPhone at the same time, so that I can transfer all the data to the Health app. "The Anker PowerCore III Sense 10K is small enough to carry with you everywhere and powerful enough to charge almost anything." While I haven't had the ability to go a ton of places recently, the odd time I decded to go do some writing in a park so I could enjoy the sun; it never felt like a burden to carry around. I could easily fit the PowerCore III Sense 10K along with my MacBook Air, iPhone XS Max, Nintendo Switch, headphones, and various cables and adapters in my tech bag with no issues. This could easily be a battery pack that would keep you going for a weekend of camping or other short day trips where you just don't have the ability to be right by a wall outlet for a while. One of the most surprising advantages of the PowerCore III Sense 10K is that it can charge a Nintendo Switch! I have the launch verision of the Nintendo Switch, and while the 18W output of the USB-C port on the battery pack charged it slowly, it did charge it. This is definetely a bonus, it's not designed with the Switch in mind, but if you want to charge your Nintendo Switch from 0 - 100 percent, you can do so with the Switch in sleep mode. Plus, thanks to its trickle-charge — meaning it can charge devices at different speeds based on the devices' needs — the USB-A port is a wonderful sidekick to the USB-C.

Lastly, I love the design. In a world of thousands of black battery packs that are made of hard plastic or metal, these striking, bold colors and the fabric top make the PowerCore III Sense 10K really stand out. A small detail I know, but its nice when a crucial piece of tech you want to carryng around with you looks good as you haul it around from place to place. Cable angst Anker PowerCore III Sense 10K: What I Don't Like

So you may already be wondering how a USB-C port will help you charge your iPhone, and that's the biggest annoyance while using the Anker PowerCore III Sense 10K. You need to buy a seperate cable to truly make it the perfect iPhone battery pack. You can't completely fault Anker here though, since Apple is the one that insists on keep the proprietary Lightning port on its iPhones. If you're lucky enough to to have the iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max, you already have a USB-C to Lightning cable so this isn't a big deal, but if you're trying to fast charge the iPhone 11, iPhone 8, or the new iPhone SE, you're going to have to dish out some money to make that happen. It would have been really awesome if Anker included one of their USB-C to Lightning cables but considering they have to pay Apple a fee for lincensing the technology, I don't really blame Anker. The best battery pack I have ever owned Anker PowerCore III Sense 10K: The Bottom Line Whether its keeping my iPhone topped up while Im out on the town or I'm using it to fully charge my Nintendo Switch, the Anker PowerCore III Sense 10K has been able to help me get through extended periods of time away from power outlets. I have no doubt that as the camping season ramps up, i'll be getting even mor use out of it. 4.5 out of 5 Although using a the USB-C port to fast charge your iPhone is slightly problematic, investing in a USB-C to Lightning cable is a great asset. Even if you don't, the USB-A port does put out 12W of output, so it's not the slowest way to charge an iPhone either. Plus, it doesn't come with s USC-C to USB-C cable, which is excellent for charging USB-C devices and for charging up the battery pack itself. All in all, the Anker PowerCore III Sense 10K does everything you need a battery pack to do. It will keep you charged and ready to go, and since its so easy to carry around, you'll never have to be without it.