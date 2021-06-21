External battery packs are an essential iPhone accessory, but as we all know, they are only good if we remember to charge them. Anker, the popular manufacturer behind some of the best portable battery packs for iPhone, has a solution — the PowerCore Wireless Power Bank, which combines an external battery with pass-through Qi wireless charging. The best part is that with Amazon's biggest shopping day, Prime Day in full swing, you can grab one for your home for just under $40.
Anker Wireless Power Bank, PowerCore 10,000mAh Portable Charger with USB-C | nearly 20% off at Amazon
Anker's PowerCore Wireless Power Bank gives you the freedom to charge your Qi-enabled devices without the wires. This 10,000mAh battery pack also sports two 12w USB-A ports for topping off other devices on the go.
The PowerCore Wireless Power Bank features a massive 10,000mAh rechargeable battery capable of fully charging your phone or tablet several times on a single charge. Along the side of the battery are two 12-watt USB-A ports that can charge or power two devices simultaneously and a single USB-C port used for charging the pack.
While the USB ports are handy, the real star of the show with this battery is Qi wireless charging. With Qi, simply place your compatible phone on the non-slip area in the middle of the battery to top it off — no wires needed. While charging wirelessly, the Anker PowerCore delivers up to 5-watts, and for even more convenience, you can still charge other devices via the USB ports.
Anker's battery also features pass-through charging, which allows you to use it as an always-on Qi charger on your nightstand. With pass-through charging, you will never have to worry about whether or not your travel charger has any juice left, as it will always be ready to go.
At just under $40, the Anker PowerCore battery is a standout amongst many iPhone Prime Day accessory deals going on now. For even more savings, be sure to check out our best Prime Day deal roundup for all of your Apple tech needs and more.
