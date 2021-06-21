Anker is one of those brands that we speak highly of because they produce high-quality products. The Powerline III Lightning Cable is also on sale for Prime Day at $13.59, bringing it down 20% from the standard price of $16.99 for the 3-foot black version or 20% off the $15.99 price for the 6-foot white version.

If you have been using an iPhone or iPad for a while, then you're more than familiar with Lightning cables at this point. And let's face it — Apple's own Lightning cables that they provide you with your initial purchase just aren't very good. They tend to fall apart easily and fray at the ends, creating a potential fire hazard. That's why brands like Anker make much more durable and reliable Lightning cables, such as the Powerline III.

When it comes to power accessories, Anker is one of my preferred brands. I have bought several Anker Lightning cables in the past, and they have lasted me years since purchase and are still going strong. The Powerline III is just another one of those dependable products from Anker.

Powerline III has an optimized internal structure, making it even slimmer than its own predecessors while having no reduction in strength and durability. Anker also put it through stress tests, and one Powerline III cable can withstand 25,000 bends — Anker claims that this cable will probably outlast your iPhone itself.

As far as speed is concerned, the Powerline III is MFi certified, so you get safe charging at the highest possible speed. And if you need to transfer data from your computer to your iPhone or iPad, then you'll be glad to know that the Powerline III supports high-speed data transfer with speeds of 480Mbps.

Keep in mind that the Powerline III still uses the older USB-A standard port to plug in and not USB-C. So if you want to take advantage of the iPhone 12's fast charging capabilities, then you need to get the best USB-C-to-Lightning cables.

The Powerline III is a great Lightning cable to charge up your iPhone, iPads, and even AirPods. With up to 25% savings, it is one of the best Prime Day iPhone deals we've seen.