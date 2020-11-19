Anker's eufy Security smart home arm has announced that the eufyCam 2 Pro Camera System is now available for purchase at Apple stores and online at Apple.com. The wire-free HomeKit camera system is the first smart home product from the company to be sold at Apple.

With HomeKit Secure Video, users can view, share, and store video recordings from eufyCam 2 Pro using iCloud. Apple TV, HomePod, or iPad set up as the home hub use on-device intelligence to privately analyze the live feed from the eufyCam 2 Pro so users can be notified when people, animals, or vehicles are present. A 10-day history of video recordings are securely stored in a user's iCloud, so all information about a user's home accessories is end-to-end encrypted and entirely private to the user.

The eufyCam 2 Pro sold at Apple consists of two wire-free cameras and eufy's HomeBase 2 hub for connecting it to home networks. The eufyCam 2 Pro cameras capture and stream video in 2K high definition resolution with a 140-degree wide field of view and support many smart staples like two-way audio and infrared night vision. eufy's camera also sports IP67 weather-resistance along with extra-long battery life that can last up to a year on a single charge.