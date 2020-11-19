What you need to know
- The eufyCam 2 Pro is now available for purchase at Apple.
- Completely wireless camera supports HomeKit and HomeKit Secure Video.
- eufyCam 2 Pro is the first smart home product from Anker sold at Apple.
Anker's eufy Security smart home arm has announced that the eufyCam 2 Pro Camera System is now available for purchase at Apple stores and online at Apple.com. The wire-free HomeKit camera system is the first smart home product from the company to be sold at Apple.
With HomeKit Secure Video, users can view, share, and store video recordings from eufyCam 2 Pro using iCloud. Apple TV, HomePod, or iPad set up as the home hub use on-device intelligence to privately analyze the live feed from the eufyCam 2 Pro so users can be notified when people, animals, or vehicles are present. A 10-day history of video recordings are securely stored in a user's iCloud, so all information about a user's home accessories is end-to-end encrypted and entirely private to the user.
The eufyCam 2 Pro sold at Apple consists of two wire-free cameras and eufy's HomeBase 2 hub for connecting it to home networks. The eufyCam 2 Pro cameras capture and stream video in 2K high definition resolution with a 140-degree wide field of view and support many smart staples like two-way audio and infrared night vision. eufy's camera also sports IP67 weather-resistance along with extra-long battery life that can last up to a year on a single charge.
The included HomeBase 2 hub allows the camera system to process motion events locally with A.I. that can filter out nuisance notifications and store recordings locally, without any additional fees. The HomeBase 2 also opens the doors to other eufy Security accessories, including its line of smart video doorbells and wireless cameras like the eufyCam 2C with an integrated spotlight.
eufy's Pro camera system works with HomeKit and HomeKit Secure Video features, including storing a rolling 10-days of motion events in iCloud with a paid storage plan, as well as recent additions in iOS 14 like Activity Zones and Face Recognition.
The eufyCam 2 Pro two camera system is available now for $349.95 at Apple, with additional add-on cameras also available for $149.99 at select retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy.
