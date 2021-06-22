The Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K is a magnetic wireless portable charger that usually sells for $39.99. However, it's 20% off for Prime Day, bringing the price down to an even more affordable $31.99 and making it one of the best Prime Day iPhone deals we've found. It's one of the more useful MagSafe accessories that we've seen because who doesn't need more battery life while out and about?

When Apple introduced the iPhone 12 series, one of the brand new features was MagSafe. With MagSafe, you have a series of magnets along the back of the device that allows for the use of special magnetic accessories for charging, wallets, stands, and more. Anker is one of the few companies with a MagSafe-compatible portable charger, the PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless, and it's a great way to top off your iPhone 12 when you're on-the-go. After all, you don't need to deal with pesky cables anymore!

Anker's PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless is a magnetic power bank with 5000mAh of power. It attaches magnetically to your iPhone 12 and charges at 5W, but you can also use it as a regular wireless charger with non-iPhone 12 models too.

With the Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless, you have 5000mAh of extra power in a small and compact package. The back of this power bank is magnetic, so it easily snaps onto your iPhone 12 directly or with one of the best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 cases . If you don't have an iPhone 12, then the PowerCore Magnetic can still work as a standard wireless power bank, but you'll have to make sure it is properly aligned.

Since it has a 5000mAh capacity, the PowerCore Magnetic 5K will fully charge (and then some) an iPhone 12 mini without an issue. If you have an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, then you'll be able to get a 95-97% charge. However, if you are using an iPhone 12 Pro Max, the 5000mAh capacity is only enough to charge that up about 50-60% due to the large battery size. Regardless, this power bank provides an easy and convenient way to give your device some extra juice to get through the day.

Keep in mind that the PowerCore Magnetic 5K only charges up at a max of 5W instead of the 15W like the official MagSafe charger. The PowerCore Magnetic 5K charges itself up via USB-C, and it has LED status lights to tell you how much of a charge remains. The surface of the PowerCore Magnetic is coated with a rubberized surface to prevent slips and drops, and it's small enough to fit in any pocket.

Since Apple does not have its own MagSafe power bank yet, the Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K is one of the best available on the market right now. At 20% off for Prime Day, this is a deal you don't want to miss out on. I personally have one of these and love having it for extra juice when I need it.