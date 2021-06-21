Normally $18.99, it is 20% off for Prime Day , bringing the price down to just $15.19 for a limited time. This is a Prime Exclusive Deal, so if you have an Amazon Prime membership , you don't want to miss out on this great wireless charging stand!

Ever since the iPhone gained the ability to wirelessly charge, it's more convenient than ever before to just top off your device throughout the day. But most wireless charging pads require you to set your iPhone flat on a surface, making it impossible to view and use while doing so. Thankfully, the solution to that problem involves a simple wireless charging pad that doubles as a stand, and Anker's PowerWave Stand is a fantastic solution.

This wireless charging stand lets you top off your iPhone at your desk or nightstand, while allowing you to view it comfortably.

As much as I love wireless charging pads, the problem with a lot of them is that you can't view or use your iPhone while it charges up. That's why I prefer wireless chargers that also double as a viewing stand, and that's exactly what you're getting with the Anker PowerWave Wireless Charging Stand. Plus, Anker is very reliable when it comes to mobile power accessories, and it's honestly one of my top preferred brands for good reason — its products are durable, reliable, and high quality for very affordable prices.

The PowerWave Stand comes in two colors: black and white, though only the black version is on sale for Prime Day. With the PowerWave stand, you get a comfortable viewing angle when you place your phone down in the cradle, and since your device should perfectly align with the charging pad, it'll immediately begin to charge once you set it down (assuming it's plugged in, of course). The best thing is that the PowerWave Stand is compatible with your iPhone whether it's in vertical (portrait) or horizontal (landscape) mode.

Charging speed with the PowerWave is also 10% faster than other wireless chargers. However, Anker does list that it maxes out at 5W output for iPhones, but you can get 10W max output with compatible devices like Samsung Galaxy. Anker PowerWave Stand is also compatible with most cases, as long as it is no thicker than 5mm. Keep in mind that magnetic and metal attachments and cards can prevent charging, so make sure to remove those.

We use a lot of Anker products here at iMore, and it's one of our preferred brands. With 20% off the PowerWave Wireless Charging Stand, it's one of the best Prime Day iPhone deals we've seen so far. For more savings, don't miss all of the other noteworthy Prime Day deals we've found so far!