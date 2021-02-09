Best answer: Apex Legends is not pay to win, and no amount of money will help you win a game.
Since its release in 2019, Apex Legends quickly became one of the best shooters and one of the best free games available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It's fast gameplay, cool characters, and thanks to it being free; anybody could jump in on the fun — well, almost anybody. Nintendo Switch owners have been sidelined from the action all this time. However, they won't have to wait long as Apex Legends finally makes its way onto the Nintendo Switch on March 9th.
Switch owners looking to get in on the upcoming game will probably have a few questions — the first of many being, is Apex Legends pay to win? While this issue still plagues some free to play games, Apex Legends is fortunately not one of them. Money can only be used for cosmetics and emotes and will not give you a tactical advantage over other players.
It's all about skill
Apex Legends has been free to play since its launch, and with the release of Season 8, and released tons of characters and content for players to unlock. Just like Fortnite, Apex Legends offers a battle pass and plenty of victory poses, emotes, and trippy cosmetics to choose from. However, no matter how much money you drop on the title, it won't make you any better. So if you see somebody with a glowing gun or some tactical face paint, rest assured knowing that they killed you because they're better than you and not because they paid to win.
Free to play games have become a great way for gamers to keep up with some of the most popular games out there, and ensuring people can't pay to win is a big reason why games like Apex Legends are played by so many. Thanks to crossplay, Switch owners will be able to shoot stuff with their friends no matter the platform.
Switch owners will also get 30 levels out the gate to help them catch up with players on other consoles. We'll be sure to take a look at Apex Legends on the Switch to see how it holds up against the other console versions when it launches on the Nintendo eShop on March 9, 2021.
