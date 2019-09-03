Reddit is the place on the Internet where things usually start before going viral, or even where news breaks. On iOS, one of the best ways to access Reddit is with a little app called Apollo by Christian Selig, and it's one of our favorite apps here at iMore (in fact, it even lives on my home screen). Today, Apollo gets an update to version 1.5, and it's a pretty significant update. New features

The biggest new feature in this update is better private messages support, which has been a highly requested feature by many users. Now you'll be able to view and respond to PMs in a gorgeous, fully-threaded conversational view, and you'll still be able to go to separate inbox sections (viewing comment replies, etc.) For those with Apollo Pro/Ultra, there is a new auto-collapsing child comments feature. This will hide everything that isn't a top-level comment, so it's easier than ever before to just read the best replies. This setting can be toggled to be on a per-subreddit basis, or automatically or manually everywhere. It's up to you. Another nice Pro/Ultra feature is auto-hiding of read posts and auto-marking posts as read while scrolling. This helps keep your feed fresh, and you don't see content that you've already seen. For the moderators

If you are a moderator of a subreddit, then there are some brand new moderator features that are sure to help make your job easier. There is now support for Mod Mail, where you can view, respond to, action, sort, search, filter mod mail (both new and legacy, all threaded), including "user report cards." There is also Mod Queue, Mod Log, and Mod Zone. You're able to see traffic stats, edit rules, lock comments, edit AutoMod config, and much more. Apollo is now one of the most fully-featured apps for Reddit moderators. Other brand new features and fixes

Those of you with Apollo Ultra, there is a new monthly app icon from Jorge Velez: Mechapollo. The update also includes other noteworthy additions, like more gesture controls, pure dark headers in Pure Black Dark Mode, and more. Here is the full changelog:

Tall thumbnails no longer cropped

Setting to show subreddits at the top of a post

Setting to always show usernames

Manually corrected another 1K subreddit capitalizations, currently up to around 5,200. (eg: askreddit -> AskReddit, wholesomememes -> WholesomeMemes)

You can now swipe along the top bar (in addition to the bottom tab bar) to go back/forward

Fixed bug with new comments sort eventually loading top comments instead of new

Media viewer supports even larger images

When typing, if you select text then the create link button it autofills the text

When you're on a user's profile (or your own) you can tap the headers for more info

Option to disable GIF autoplay

sPoNgEtExT option for 14% boosted in memeing

Fixed bug where numbered lists could have their numbers disappear

Fixed bug with around issues with swiping forward

Fixed delay with keyboard opening in alerts

Fixed two significant memory leaks, should make Apollo faster/less crashy

Fixed bug with marking all messages read

Fixed bug where tags in post could have their color take over the whole title

Gesture icons now better indicate if you're undoing something (undo upvote, etc.)

14 new Text Faces

Subreddit Jump Bar makes better suggestions

Supports fenced code blocks like new Reddit

Fixes some video playback issues

Fixed bug with subreddit loading

Fixed bug with weird spoiler formatting

Double-tapping to zoom tall images won't cut top off on X/XS devices

Ability to view and message subreddit mods

Reddit URLs that let you jump into message composing now work

Accept moderator invites

Searching subreddit hides keyboard on scroll

Shows if a comment has been locked

Tweets with spoilers now hide the tweet

Compact mode spoilers hide properly

Fixed some bugs around trophies

Fixes to some weird mismatched colors in Monochrome theme

Improved abilities to report things

Fixes to long Twitter handles running off screen

Fix to when sharing some non-English Reddit posts it would sometimes cut off the link

Fixed bug around unfollowing users

A bunch more tweaks and fixes to just make everything even more awesome

The best Reddit app gets better Apollo is one of our favorite ways to browse Reddit, and we're glad to see that it continues to get better over time. What app are you using for Reddit on iOS? What do you think of this update to Apollo? Let us know in the comments! Free with in-app purchases - Download Now