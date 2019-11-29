What you need to know
- App Store Connect will be closed December 23-27.
- That means developers won't be able to submit new or updated apps.
As is the way every year Apple has confirmed when App Store Connect will close for business this holiday season. This year that's December 23-27.
During this time developers will not be able to submit new apps – or updates to existing ones – for App Store approval. And that can always be a scary time for developers.
The busiest season on the App Store is almost here. Make sure your apps are up to date and ready for the holidays. New apps and app updates will not be accepted December 23 to 27 (Pacific Time), so any releases should be scheduled, submitted, and approved in advance. Other App Store Connect and developer account features will remain available.
Developers now have their annual dilemma. They can either push new updates out in the coming days in the hope that no new bugs arise, leaving them wtih little time to fix them before December 23. Or they can hold off until after the holiday period and miss out on getting new features into the hands of those receiving iPhones and iPads over the Christmas period.
Neither of those options sounds like a fun one to choose.
